Paper chains are the nostalgic, low-cost Christmas decoration we all need this year
Ready to bring back some festive, nostalgic fun this season? This affordable trend is the best way to do it
There's nothing quite like a Christmas craft to get me into the festive spirit, especially nostalgic ones that transport you to Christmases past. That's why I was so thrilled when I spotted this year's biggest Christmas decorating trend, paper rings.
If you've been searching high and low for Christmas decorating ideas, I do not doubt that you've come across paper chains and homemade paper garlands. Along with the resurgence of nostalgic Christmas decor, we're also seeing a massive rise in people wanting to craft their decorations, whether that's for budget or sustainability.
With that in mind, it's no surprise that paper rings are making such a big comeback. Usually seen at birthday parties, these crafty garlands are such a great way to deck the halls without blowing all your Christmas funds.
DIY paper chain Christmas decoration trend is back
While we've seen trends like Ralph Lauren Christmas take over social media, there's also been a clear focus on reusable, low-cost decor this season. And I couldn't be more of a fan of this, especially the resurgence of decorative paper chains.
As with any Christmas craft, it's a great way to add personality to your home in a festive way and do it, making it completely bespoke to you and your space. Paper chains are perfect for this, you can pick the colours, lengths, pattern and material used.
I wasn't even aware there were so many ways to make paper chains before seeing this trend take off. Of course, there's the traditional way, but you can make dense versions or go luxe by making them with velvet ribbon. What gets more Christmassy than that?
Plus, with the ribbon versions, you can easily store them for next year, without worrying about squishing or tearing them.
In the same way, there are plenty of ways to make them; there are even more ways to style them in your home. You can use them to dress your mantlepiece for Christmas or even layer them with a foliage garland for a whimsical staircase display.
I'm a particular big fan of how this creator (@lizmariegalvan on Instagram) has used wide red gingham ribbon with a faux fir garland to hang above her wardrobe. It's simple yet incredibly charming, perfect for those of us who don't want to spend hours or a small fortune on seasonal decorations.
What you'll need
Star studded design
If you're not up for cutting up card and want something more straightforward, buying a paper ring making kit is the way to go. This one is pre-cut into strips and has adhesive to make the crafting part of this decor stress-free.
Multi-coloured card
If you're not too fussy about what colour card you want to use for your paper rings, then these large packs from Amazon are perfect. You can get pastel varieties too, but if the aim is simply colour, then these are a bargain and will get the job done.
Paper alternative
Want to elevate your paper rings and opt for ribbon versions instead? These are not only a more luxe idea, but they'll be much more durable, less prone to breaking, and you'll be able to store them without worrying about flattening!
Hidden hooks
These Command hooks are able to hold up to 225g, and their small size makes them useful for hanging up your paper rings, simply tied a piece of ribbon or string to the end of them. That way you won't need to worry about cellotape damage.
Layered garlands
Layer your paper ring garland with these metallic gold stars for a display that pops. I've just picked these up myself for Christmas decorating, and they're great quality for the price, festive and whimsical. They're perfect for birthdays too!
Craft essential
Certainly a less glamorous purchase, but one that will make your paper ring crafting session much easier. This double-sided tape is particularly heavy-duty, so you won't have to worry about your rings coming undone throughout the season.
No matter how you choose to make them, they're an easy craft to do with some festive tunes on, with or without family member participation. I'll be making mine with Michael Buble in the background and a Baileys hot chocolate by my side, a merry Christmas indeed.
Want to try out some more crafty Christmas trends? Once again, the Christmas bow trend is everywhere, and it's as simple as tying your shoelaces, if your laces were decorative ribbon and your shoe was a tree, that is.
Emily joined woman&home as a staff writer after finishing her MA in Magazine Journalism from City University in 2023. After writing various health and news content, she now specialises in lifestyle, covering unique cleaning hacks, gardening how-tos, and everything to help your houseplants thrive.
