Paper chains are the nostalgic, low-cost Christmas decoration we all need this year

There's nothing quite like a Christmas craft to get me into the festive spirit, especially nostalgic ones that transport you to Christmases past. That's why I was so thrilled when I spotted this year's biggest Christmas decorating trend, paper rings.

If you've been searching high and low for Christmas decorating ideas, I do not doubt that you've come across paper chains and homemade paper garlands. Along with the resurgence of nostalgic Christmas decor, we're also seeing a massive rise in people wanting to craft their decorations, whether that's for budget or sustainability.

With that in mind, it's no surprise that paper rings are making such a big comeback. Usually seen at birthday parties, these crafty garlands are such a great way to deck the halls without blowing all your Christmas funds.

DIY paper chain Christmas decoration trend is back

While we've seen trends like Ralph Lauren Christmas take over social media, there's also been a clear focus on reusable, low-cost decor this season. And I couldn't be more of a fan of this, especially the resurgence of decorative paper chains.

As with any Christmas craft, it's a great way to add personality to your home in a festive way and do it, making it completely bespoke to you and your space. Paper chains are perfect for this, you can pick the colours, lengths, pattern and material used.

I wasn't even aware there were so many ways to make paper chains before seeing this trend take off. Of course, there's the traditional way, but you can make dense versions or go luxe by making them with velvet ribbon. What gets more Christmassy than that?

Plus, with the ribbon versions, you can easily store them for next year, without worrying about squishing or tearing them.

In the same way, there are plenty of ways to make them; there are even more ways to style them in your home. You can use them to dress your mantlepiece for Christmas or even layer them with a foliage garland for a whimsical staircase display.

I'm a particular big fan of how this creator (@lizmariegalvan on Instagram) has used wide red gingham ribbon with a faux fir garland to hang above her wardrobe. It's simple yet incredibly charming, perfect for those of us who don't want to spend hours or a small fortune on seasonal decorations.

What you'll need

No matter how you choose to make them, they're an easy craft to do with some festive tunes on, with or without family member participation. I'll be making mine with Michael Buble in the background and a Baileys hot chocolate by my side, a merry Christmas indeed.

Want to try out some more crafty Christmas trends? Once again, the Christmas bow trend is everywhere, and it's as simple as tying your shoelaces, if your laces were decorative ribbon and your shoe was a tree, that is.