Trinny Woodall's festive tablescape proves you can achieve a stellar display using the decor you already have
Don't break the bank buying tablescaping decor, take some inspiration from Trinny and elevate your everyday pieces
There can be a huge pressure on us to buy heaps of new things during the Christmas period to make our homes as festive as possible. However, when it comes to your dinner parties, Trinny Woodall has just shown how using the decor you already own is sometimes all you need.
Looking to try out some of this year's Christmas tablescaping trends, but don't want to blow your entire budget? Worry not, you can decorate your dinner table just as well using the glasses, candles and tablecloths you already own.
And who better to give us some tablescape inspiration than the style icon herself, Trinny Woodall. Sharing a reel on her Instagram @trinnywoodall, Trinny showed how a mix-and-match approach to your festive dinner parties, as an alternative to Christmas decorating ideas, looks just as cohesive and chic.
Trinny Woodall's inspirational festive tablescape
This isn't the first time Trinny has stolen our attention with an utterly stunning table display. Who remembers Trinny's creative sprout trees from last year? This year, she partners with Alexia from Voi Collective to execute her table scheme, which shows the entrepreneur is clearly up to date with essential Christmas hosting tips.
What's particularly caught our eye this time is the way Trinny has used non-Christmassy pieces to fill her table. From the white and green napkins to the toile de jouy fabric tablecloth, the foundation of the tablescape can be easily recreated with your everyday dinner setting.
"Because I don't believe everything should match in life. I think you create an atmosphere, and what I love is all the different colours, everything together mixed," says Trinny in her Instagram reel. So if you're looking for ways to style your dining room for Christmas hosting, take this as your sign to use what you have.
That means using your favourite glassware collections, even if they're not all the same. We love how Trinny's incorporated green water tumblers alongside regular wine glasses. She explains that this provides a hint of green but doesn't scream Christmas, a perfect style note for your pre-big day dinners.
Trinny is also right on the mark with the lighting trends, thanks to her addition of the charming wireless lamps that are illuminating the table.
We've seen these on her displays before, and they are truly a fantastic way to create atmosphere whilst elevating the look of your tablescape. She had, of course, artfully layered her lighting with taper and pillar candles dotted along the table and around the room.
Of course, there are touches of festivity throughout the table too, what with the mini Christmas tree acting as the perfect Christmas centrepiece idea and the tiny bauble place card holders dotted around too.
Otherwise, this is a rather simple yet chic layout that is easily recreated, and should you want to add small seasonal sprinkles like Trinny, you can find these at affordable prices, ready to be used for Christmases to come.
Get the look
Statement glassware
Glassware needn't cost the world, and although these green tumblers are a statement of sorts, they're perfect for year-round use. Perfect for festive parties and spring gatherings alike!
Adorable mini tree
Trinny has opted for a mini tree for her Christmas centrepiece, and it's a great way to make the space festive. This 44cm tall tree is a perfect addition to your dinner party and comes with charming decorations and lights.
Detailed design
When it comes to timeless festive patterns, bows are the perfect choice, as they're subtly Christmassy yet ideal for use all year round. These napkins are made from 100% cotton and are machine washable, making cleanup easier than ever.
Exact match
If you want to recreate Trinny's dinner party set-up, then these are the lamps, in yellow, at the centre of her table. They are available in two different designs, but we must admit this sunshine yellow shade is too cheery to pass by.
Tablescape staple
Having a good stock of taper candles means you'll always be ready for dinner guests. They're the cheapest, easiest way to elevate your table and create a lovely and intimate atmosphere for your guests.
Festive touch
Whilst the other table additions aren't exactly Christmas-focused, these place card holders are the perfect touch of festivity for your table. They're filled with red glitter and will make your table look even more professional.
If you're looking to save pennies elsewhere, we'd recommend trying out some festive crafts this year. From the trending paper chain decorations to a DIY scented pinecone hack, there are so many ways you can deck the halls on a budget.
Emily joined woman&home as a staff writer after finishing her MA in Magazine Journalism from City University in 2023. After writing various health and news content, she now specialises in lifestyle, covering unique cleaning hacks, gardening how-tos, and everything to help your houseplants thrive.
