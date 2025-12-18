Trinny Woodall's festive tablescape proves you can achieve a stellar display using the decor you already have

There can be a huge pressure on us to buy heaps of new things during the Christmas period to make our homes as festive as possible. However, when it comes to your dinner parties, Trinny Woodall has just shown how using the decor you already own is sometimes all you need.

Looking to try out some of this year's Christmas tablescaping trends, but don't want to blow your entire budget? Worry not, you can decorate your dinner table just as well using the glasses, candles and tablecloths you already own.

And who better to give us some tablescape inspiration than the style icon herself, Trinny Woodall. Sharing a reel on her Instagram @trinnywoodall, Trinny showed how a mix-and-match approach to your festive dinner parties, as an alternative to Christmas decorating ideas, looks just as cohesive and chic.

Trinny Woodall's inspirational festive tablescape

This isn't the first time Trinny has stolen our attention with an utterly stunning table display. Who remembers Trinny's creative sprout trees from last year? This year, she partners with Alexia from Voi Collective to execute her table scheme, which shows the entrepreneur is clearly up to date with essential Christmas hosting tips.

What's particularly caught our eye this time is the way Trinny has used non-Christmassy pieces to fill her table. From the white and green napkins to the toile de jouy fabric tablecloth, the foundation of the tablescape can be easily recreated with your everyday dinner setting.

"Because I don't believe everything should match in life. I think you create an atmosphere, and what I love is all the different colours, everything together mixed," says Trinny in her Instagram reel. So if you're looking for ways to style your dining room for Christmas hosting, take this as your sign to use what you have.

That means using your favourite glassware collections, even if they're not all the same. We love how Trinny's incorporated green water tumblers alongside regular wine glasses. She explains that this provides a hint of green but doesn't scream Christmas, a perfect style note for your pre-big day dinners.

Trinny is also right on the mark with the lighting trends, thanks to her addition of the charming wireless lamps that are illuminating the table.

We've seen these on her displays before, and they are truly a fantastic way to create atmosphere whilst elevating the look of your tablescape. She had, of course, artfully layered her lighting with taper and pillar candles dotted along the table and around the room.

Of course, there are touches of festivity throughout the table too, what with the mini Christmas tree acting as the perfect Christmas centrepiece idea and the tiny bauble place card holders dotted around too.

Otherwise, this is a rather simple yet chic layout that is easily recreated, and should you want to add small seasonal sprinkles like Trinny, you can find these at affordable prices, ready to be used for Christmases to come.

If you're looking to save pennies elsewhere, we'd recommend trying out some festive crafts this year. From the trending paper chain decorations to a DIY scented pinecone hack, there are so many ways you can deck the halls on a budget.