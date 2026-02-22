Le Creuset's new 'Bleu Riviera' is a Mediterranean-inspired shade made for summer living
This vibrant new shade of blue is perfectly timed to lift our spirits and ignite the passion for summer entertaining
The iconic French cookware brand announced its 'Colour of the Season' as Bleu Riviera, and I don't know about you, but the new Mediterranean-inspired shade of blue is just the tonic to take the edge off the relentless greyness right now.
The striking new shade is designed to bring a sense of tranquil yet bold luxury directly into the heart of our homes, elevating the everyday.
"With Bleu Riviera, we wanted to capture that specific sense of escapism found on the Mediterranean coast," says a spokesperson at Le Creuset. It's safe to say that the mission has been accomplished.
This invigorating new colourway spans Le Creuset’s most iconic cast iron cookware and stoneware pieces, ensuring every culinary endeavour feels rejuvenated and refreshed for the new season.
New in: Le Creuset Bleu Riviera collection
Bleu Riviera turns every meal into a "beautiful destination”, whether that's hosting a joyful alfresco dinner or serving up everyday meals for the whole family with a refreshed sense of energy.
"We believe the kitchen should be more than a place to cook; it should be a sanctuary that allows us to disconnect from the noise of everyday life," say Le Creuset experts. "By bringing the vibrant tones of the Mediterranean into the home, this collection uses colour to transform the kitchen into a joyful destination for hosting and relaxation.”
The brand's signature, glossy finish gives it a brilliant vibrancy that could be used to make a bold statement on the hob or dinner table, yet still soothing enough to sit comfortably alongside neutrals. The classic gold knob adds the perfect luxurious finish.
The new colourway is ideal as an accent to uplift neutrals or complement other bold colours from the Le Creuset range, like the iconic 'Volcanic' burnt orange or 'Cerise' red.
Best-seller
On-the-hob favourite
Versatile dish
Cooking icon
Best-seller
Ideal for soups
As a pioneer of colourful enamelled cast iron, Le Creuset remains a front-runner when it comes to introducing on-trend to kitchens, and it appears others are taking note and embracing the notion of 'escapism' with a coastal vibe.
"I've been keeping a close eye on colour trends across kitchens and interiors," says Laura Honey, w&h's homes ecommerce editor. "Over the last few years, there's been a real shift towards escapism. There's a definite appetite for shades that feel transportive and calming, but still characterful, something which Le Creuset's new shade, Bleu Riviera, does wonderfully."
We've already seen the blue-green family bubbling up elsewhere. KitchenAid's Colour of the Year for 2026 is Spearmint, another fresh, blue-green that brings bright and breezy tones into the home
The new Bleu Riviera collection is now available in-store and online at www.lecreuset.co.uk, after being revealed earlier this week.
