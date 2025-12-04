Jump to category:
Ruth Langsford's captivating Christmas display is the easy way to elevate sparse sideboards

She's done it again, this time decorating her sideboard for the festive season – beautifully styled with love

Compilation image of Ruth Langsford in a red evening dress and traditional Christmas displays
(Image credit: Ruth Langsford photographed by David Venni | Christmas display images owned by Future)
With each new season, we eagerly await the big reveal of Ruth Langsford's imaginative sideboard display, which she lovingly shares with her fans for inspiration.

As our stunning cover star this month, we know only too well how much Ruth adores embracing Christmas decorating ideas to dress her home for the festivities. Her sideboard styling has become a tradition that we all love for inspiration, with this latest display inspiring our Christmas tablescaping and centrepiece ideas.

Ruth Langsford's crafty Christmas table display

Ruth was suitably dressed for the occasion, modelling a festive top adorned with snowflakes and a roller in her fringe to get party-ready.

As she unpacks her vast collection of decorations, it's clear to see the joy when discovering treasures she's forgotten about, saying, "It's quite exciting when you've put your decorations away, and you get them out next year and go, 'what's in here?"

Similar to Ruth's creative autumn sideboard display, she gives fans a step-by-step account of what she's using and how she's styling everything.

"This year I’m going for a green, red and gold theme, starting with my little potted Christmas tree, surrounded by a red berry wreath for that lovely pop of colour," says Ruth. "Then it’s on with the garlands, lights, baubles and whatever else catches my eye."

"I’ve collected decorations over the years, and I never have a set plan… I just play around until it feels right," she explains. "I love getting creative and using what I’ve got, it’s all part of the fun, isn’t it?" It certainly is, we couldn't agree more.

Ruth also adds real candles to her display, but we tend to opt for Flameless candles to help make a home feel cosy without having to use exposed flames near any decorations.

split image of two traditional red Christmas tabletop displays

(Image credit: Future)
If you, like Ruth, like to show your creative flair at Christmas, you are certainly not short of crafty inspiration this year. From Candice Brathwaite's spectacular bauble display to Stacey Solomon's impressive DIY door bow, there's a wealth of fantastic festive creativity to influence your decorations.

