Ruth Langsford's captivating Christmas display is the easy way to elevate sparse sideboards

With each new season, we eagerly await the big reveal of Ruth Langsford's imaginative sideboard display, which she lovingly shares with her fans for inspiration.

As our stunning cover star this month, we know only too well how much Ruth adores embracing Christmas decorating ideas to dress her home for the festivities. Her sideboard styling has become a tradition that we all love for inspiration, with this latest display inspiring our Christmas tablescaping and centrepiece ideas.

"Time to decorate my sideboard for Christmas!" says Ruth on her Instagram @ruthlangsford, clearly excited by the arrival of Christmas. With an abundance of fabulous decorations to choose from, she decides on traditional red, gold and green for this year's arrangement.

A post shared by Ruth Langsford (@ruthlangsford) A photo posted by on

Ruth Langsford's crafty Christmas table display

Ruth was suitably dressed for the occasion, modelling a festive top adorned with snowflakes and a roller in her fringe to get party-ready.

As she unpacks her vast collection of decorations, it's clear to see the joy when discovering treasures she's forgotten about, saying, "It's quite exciting when you've put your decorations away, and you get them out next year and go, 'what's in here?"

Similar to Ruth's creative autumn sideboard display, she gives fans a step-by-step account of what she's using and how she's styling everything.

"This year I’m going for a green, red and gold theme, starting with my little potted Christmas tree, surrounded by a red berry wreath for that lovely pop of colour," says Ruth. "Then it’s on with the garlands, lights, baubles and whatever else catches my eye."

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"I’ve collected decorations over the years, and I never have a set plan… I just play around until it feels right," she explains. "I love getting creative and using what I’ve got, it’s all part of the fun, isn’t it?" It certainly is, we couldn't agree more.

Ruth also adds real candles to her display, but we tend to opt for Flameless candles to help make a home feel cosy without having to use exposed flames near any decorations.

(Image credit: Future)

Never miss an issue of woman&home (Image credit: David Venni) Subscribe to woman&home and get 6 issues for £6!

If you, like Ruth, like to show your creative flair at Christmas, you are certainly not short of crafty inspiration this year. From Candice Brathwaite's spectacular bauble display to Stacey Solomon's impressive DIY door bow, there's a wealth of fantastic festive creativity to influence your decorations.