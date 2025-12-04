Ruth Langsford's captivating Christmas display is the easy way to elevate sparse sideboards
She's done it again, this time decorating her sideboard for the festive season – beautifully styled with love
With each new season, we eagerly await the big reveal of Ruth Langsford's imaginative sideboard display, which she lovingly shares with her fans for inspiration.
As our stunning cover star this month, we know only too well how much Ruth adores embracing Christmas decorating ideas to dress her home for the festivities. Her sideboard styling has become a tradition that we all love for inspiration, with this latest display inspiring our Christmas tablescaping and centrepiece ideas.
"Time to decorate my sideboard for Christmas!" says Ruth on her Instagram @ruthlangsford, clearly excited by the arrival of Christmas. With an abundance of fabulous decorations to choose from, she decides on traditional red, gold and green for this year's arrangement.
Ruth Langsford's crafty Christmas table display
Ruth was suitably dressed for the occasion, modelling a festive top adorned with snowflakes and a roller in her fringe to get party-ready.
As she unpacks her vast collection of decorations, it's clear to see the joy when discovering treasures she's forgotten about, saying, "It's quite exciting when you've put your decorations away, and you get them out next year and go, 'what's in here?"
Similar to Ruth's creative autumn sideboard display, she gives fans a step-by-step account of what she's using and how she's styling everything.
"This year I’m going for a green, red and gold theme, starting with my little potted Christmas tree, surrounded by a red berry wreath for that lovely pop of colour," says Ruth. "Then it’s on with the garlands, lights, baubles and whatever else catches my eye."
Generous size
Ruth starts with her red berry wreath placed on a plate in the centre for her display, to build her arrangement around it. This 50cm diameter wreath provides plentiful coverage to fill out the bare area on your table.
Tabletop tree
Small but might, this mini illuminated tree is ideal for tabletops, mantlepieces or even windowsills to welcome some festive cheer. Thanks to the lights you don't need any further decoartaions, but you could always add some mini baubles or berry sprigs.
Decorative gold trees
This gold glass design is very similar to the ones used in Ruth's creative Christmas sideboard. The freestanding tree statue stands at 20cm to welcome height to the festive display.
Realistic foliage
The blend of lush green leaves and colourful winter berries helps to make this garland feel thoroughly realistic. The generous length makes it perfect to weave in and around the other decorative items on a sideboard display.
Highly decorative
This 8cm embellished bauble is the perfect accent accessory to make a statement when added to a tabletop display. It's also available in a cream and gold colourway, if red is not your first choice,
Wooden beads
Crafted from wood, these beads feel a touch more rustic than plastic alternatives and therefore look a touch more charming. The 2m length ensures plenty of coverage.
"I’ve collected decorations over the years, and I never have a set plan… I just play around until it feels right," she explains. "I love getting creative and using what I’ve got, it’s all part of the fun, isn’t it?" It certainly is, we couldn't agree more.
Ruth also adds real candles to her display, but we tend to opt for Flameless candles to help make a home feel cosy without having to use exposed flames near any decorations.
If you, like Ruth, like to show your creative flair at Christmas, you are certainly not short of crafty inspiration this year. From Candice Brathwaite's spectacular bauble display to Stacey Solomon's impressive DIY door bow, there's a wealth of fantastic festive creativity to influence your decorations.
Tamara is a highly experienced homes and interiors journalist with a career spanning over 22 years. Now the Lifestyle Editor of womanandhome.com, she previously spent 18 years working with the style teams at Country Homes & Interiors and Ideal Home. With these award-winning interior teams, she gained a wealth of knowledge and honed her skills and passion for styling and writing about every aspect of lifestyle and interiors.
A true homes and interiors expert, Tamara has been an ambassador for leading interior brands on multiple occasions, including appearing on Matalan’s The Show and presenting at top interior trend forecasting events such as the Autumn Fair and Spring Fair.
