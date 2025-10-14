Ruth Langsford just showed us how to create a show-stopping autumn display with minimal effort, maximum impact

We're huge fans of autumn decor ideas to immerse ourselves in the rich colours, scents and sights of the season and judging by Ruth Langsford's creative autumnal display, we're not alone in our enthusiasm.

Similar to Christmas decorating ideas, autumn gives us plenty of natural inspiration for tablescaping and decorative displays to add personality to our homes, as Ruth proves with her decorative sideboard decor, which is as sentimental as it is seasonal.

"Autumn has arrived!" Ruth exclaims on her Instagram @ruthlangsford, clearly excited by the arrival of the new season. "Time to decorate my sideboard. A mix of old and new, real and fake… little treasures I’ve collected over the years (and yes… I really need to stop adding to the collection!)."

Ruth Langsford's creative autumn display

Wearing her 'signature colour', which suits both her and the season perfectly, Ruth looks like a vision in a resplendent orange top – there's someone who knows what colour suits them. "I've come dressed as a pumpkin," she jokes. "That's because today I'm doing my autumn sideboard."

While most of us have boxes of our favourite Christmas decorations, Ruth has this for her autumn decorations too. As she unpacks her collection, she says joyfully, "It's like I rediscover things." While offering step-by-step instructions as she styles her sideboard, she explains how the knitted pumpkins were made by her friend Ellen's mum, showing the great sentimental value of her collection.

Revealing details of what else her autumnal tablescape consists of, she writes on her post, "Pumpkins, leaves, acorns, pinecones and of course a few candles … because it’s not autumn without that cosy glow." The perfect place to use one of the best autumn candles to help make a home feel cosy.

From filling jars with seasonal produce to displays autumn flowers in heirloom teapots, there's are plenty of thoughtful ways to style sideboards (Image credit: Future | David Brittain)

Chatting to the camera while styling her sideboard, Ruth says, "I've got some candles, little knitted mushrooms, and I've got real pumpkins. I like to mix those up. Ceramic acorns, fake leaves."

Creating a seasonal display is a fun way to refresh your home for autumn, celebrating the change in colours and showcasing the plentiful produce that is synonymous with the months of autumn.

If you don't have hand-knitted family treasures to display, fear not, we've found plenty of fabulous accessories to get your collection started...

"There’s nothing like crisp walks, comfy jumpers, and nights in front of the TV to embrace the season. Let’s make it a fabulous autumn, everyone!" says Ruth, with a real sense of excitement.

Yes, please, we fully support the notion of nights in now it's getting darker earlier, and with the mix of Celebrity Traitors and Riot Women staying in front of the TV is even more tempting this autumn.