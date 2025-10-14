Ruth Langsford just showed us how to create a show-stopping autumn display with minimal effort, maximum impact
'Autumn colours are my vibe,' she says while decorating her sideboard in style for her favourite season
We're huge fans of autumn decor ideas to immerse ourselves in the rich colours, scents and sights of the season and judging by Ruth Langsford's creative autumnal display, we're not alone in our enthusiasm.
Similar to Christmas decorating ideas, autumn gives us plenty of natural inspiration for tablescaping and decorative displays to add personality to our homes, as Ruth proves with her decorative sideboard decor, which is as sentimental as it is seasonal.
"Autumn has arrived!" Ruth exclaims on her Instagram @ruthlangsford, clearly excited by the arrival of the new season. "Time to decorate my sideboard. A mix of old and new, real and fake… little treasures I’ve collected over the years (and yes… I really need to stop adding to the collection!)."
A post shared by Ruth Langsford (@ruthlangsford)
A photo posted by on
Ruth Langsford's creative autumn display
Wearing her 'signature colour', which suits both her and the season perfectly, Ruth looks like a vision in a resplendent orange top – there's someone who knows what colour suits them. "I've come dressed as a pumpkin," she jokes. "That's because today I'm doing my autumn sideboard."
While most of us have boxes of our favourite Christmas decorations, Ruth has this for her autumn decorations too. As she unpacks her collection, she says joyfully, "It's like I rediscover things." While offering step-by-step instructions as she styles her sideboard, she explains how the knitted pumpkins were made by her friend Ellen's mum, showing the great sentimental value of her collection.
Revealing details of what else her autumnal tablescape consists of, she writes on her post, "Pumpkins, leaves, acorns, pinecones and of course a few candles … because it’s not autumn without that cosy glow." The perfect place to use one of the best autumn candles to help make a home feel cosy.
Chatting to the camera while styling her sideboard, Ruth says, "I've got some candles, little knitted mushrooms, and I've got real pumpkins. I like to mix those up. Ceramic acorns, fake leaves."
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Creating a seasonal display is a fun way to refresh your home for autumn, celebrating the change in colours and showcasing the plentiful produce that is synonymous with the months of autumn.
If you don't have hand-knitted family treasures to display, fear not, we've found plenty of fabulous accessories to get your collection started...
Fabulous faux flowers
RRP: £35 | This ready-made artificial bouquet welcomes unmistakably autumnal vibes with its rich mix of orange, red and golden leaves topped with a bold sunflower and sprigs of berries. Ideal for a table centrepiece to create a seasonal showstopper.
Realistic leaves
RRP: £5.99 | Copy Ruth and pretend that these autumn maple leaves were foraged while ambling through the countryside. The 300-piece bag of artificial leaves contains a mix of 6 rich colours to scatter rich accents of colour throughout your display
Pre-gathered
RRP: £4.57 | Follow Ruth's lead and buy your pinecones to save yourself the time of gathering them on a walk. This 125 Gram Bag (approximately 98 pieces) is a customer favourite for a reason.
Tactile decoration
RRP: £12 | This incredibly cute 'teddy' design is perfect for displaying on your mantelpiece or sideboard to add an on-trend, fashionable touch. This small squash accessory is ideal for adding a tactile, cosy layer to your seasonal decor.
Rustic charm
RRP: £6 | A willow pumpkin is the perfect way to add country-style charm to your autumnal showcase. Unlike its carved counterpart, his sculpted object can be on display throughout the whole of autumn to celebrate the harvest.
Chic ceramics
RRP: £20 | This charming H11cm by 14 cm diameter ceramic pumpkin votive is a beautifully subtle way to welcome pumpkins to any surface, from the hallway console to the dining table.
Tablescaping idea
RRP: £20 | A protective table runner is probably the only thing missing from Ruth's sideboard. We love this cotton-rich table runner as a background for an autumnal tablescape. The dark background colour enhances the gourd and pumpkin patch artwork, which perfectly helps to set the scene.
Autumn scent
RRP: £40 | With deep notes of sandalwood, this Neom candle is an incredibly smoky scent, one that's lifted with the sweetness of frankincense and warmed with added notes of nutmeg. If you're looking to make your home cosy, this candle will certainly do the trick.
Ideal for candlesticks
RRP: £59.99 for a set of 8 | The best flameless candles are the safest way to light up any festive display. These tapered candles are the smart way to introduce candlelight. Best of all, they are remote-controlled so you can adjust the ambience from afar without having to fiddle with each candle.
"There’s nothing like crisp walks, comfy jumpers, and nights in front of the TV to embrace the season. Let’s make it a fabulous autumn, everyone!" says Ruth, with a real sense of excitement.
Yes, please, we fully support the notion of nights in now it's getting darker earlier, and with the mix of Celebrity Traitors and Riot Women staying in front of the TV is even more tempting this autumn.
Tamara is a highly experienced homes and interiors journalist with a career spanning over 22 years. Now the Lifestyle Editor of womanandhome.com, she previously spent 18 years working with the style teams at Country Homes & Interiors and Ideal Home. With these award-winning interior teams, she gained a wealth of knowledge and honed her skills and passion for styling and writing about every aspect of lifestyle and interiors.
A true homes and interiors expert, Tamara has been an ambassador for leading interior brands on multiple occasions, including appearing on Matalan’s The Show and presenting at top interior trend forecasting events such as the Autumn Fair and Spring Fair.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.