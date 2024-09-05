5 rituals to reset your home for autumn – how interior designers prepare for cosy season

There are two types of people in this world – those who wish everyone would just stop talking about autumn, and those already planning their seasonal wreaths and eyeing up pumpkin homewares. Whichever you are, there's no escaping it.

Autumn is on its way. Ready or not, we all deserve to do nice things for ourselves, and giving our interior spaces some love is a great way to do that. In fact, we think a home refresh is essential preparation for those darker evenings after the clocks change.

The new season (and the new school year) means now is as good a time as any to reset our spaces, declutter, and welcome autumnal decor ideas. Because if you can't beat them, you may as well crack out the apple and cinnamon-scented autumn candles and join them.

5 rituals to reset your home for autumn

Whether you're primed and pumped for cosy evenings watching films on the sofa or still clinging to the hope of an extended summer, there's no escaping the colder seasons ahead.

We asked interior designers and professional home organisers how they reset their homes for autumn, to help you zhuzh your space and give your home more personality and cosy vibes.

1. Layer up with soft furnishings

(Image credit: Sofology)

I often recommend referring to your wardrobe when wondering what colours or patterns to decorate with, because if you love a striped shirt, you'll probably enjoy a striped curtain. We don't think twice about layering up with knitted jumpers and cosy scarves from our autumn wardrobe, and as interior designer Amanda Lucas comments, it makes sense to layer up at home. This can transform a living room on a budget and create a cosy space to hunker down in.

"I love autumn, it's definitely the season to nest at home and be cosy," says Amanda. "Soft furnishings are great to mix up and change this time of year. Embrace warmer, darker tones inspired by nature, such as rust and dark green."

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"I also love soft, soothing textures for throws, like bouclé and chunky knits. Add an extra throw over the bed for added warmth and texture, and consider swapping out your curtains. You could go for thick curtains with a thinner curtain behind."

Habitat Bouclé Throw View at Habitat RRP £22.00 | This comfy bouclé throw from Habitat is handwoven, giving it a rich touchy-feely texture. In a calming neutral shade with fringing detail, it's a lovely finishing touch for bedrooms and living rooms. Good to cuddle up with on a cool evening it's also an easy way to switch things up. MYRULL Throw View at Ikea RRP: £30 | The MYRULL throw in light brown will help keep things cosy on nights on the sofa. The brushed surface adds volume and makes it soft and the traditional check pattern is crafted using a broken twill weave. Artisan Checkerboard Cushion Cover View at Dunlem RRP: £18 | This cuddly cushion cover brings texture and character to your living room, bedroom or guestroom. Designed with a trendy checkerboard pattern and finished with tassels, it's a stylish addition to any space.

2. Try a new seasonal scent

(Image credit: Dunelm)

Autumn is the time to treat yourself to a few new candles to make your house smell good and provide gentle, flickering light. "Don’t forget the candles!" agrees interior designer Sophie Clemson from The Living House. "Is it really autumn without having some candles lit around your home?!"

You can read our tips on scent-scaping at home to create scent throughout your home and consult our guide to the best scented candles. Generally, those with soy wax are considered to be healthier for our indoor environment, and you can also opt for reed diffusers if candles aren't your thing.

Avoid candle clutter with home organiser Laura Price's top tip of swapping out seasonal scents and being strict with how many candles or diffusers you have out at one time. "Stick to one or two scents in your home and store the rest out of the way," she suggests.

3. Declutter

(Image credit: Dunelm)

Autumn means back to school and back to a routine, which always makes us want to get our homes in order. You might start thinking about which clothes you want to store away, or certain areas of the kitchen that need clearing out. I can recommend the 90/90 decluttering rule to help get you started, and I also shared my favourite wardrobe organising techniques to help keep clothes neat.

"Before each new season arrives, set aside some time to refresh each room with a thoughtful edit," says Laura Price. "This helps you make room for the new season's essentials, keeping your space functional.

"Regular seasonal decluttering not only creates a more organised home but also makes the process less overwhelming, allowing you to maintain a clutter-free home year-round."

4. Let there be light

(Image credit: Dunelm)

There isn't much we can do about the lack of natural light in the winter, especially after the clocks go back, but we can fill our homes with cosy, layered lighting with lamps and candles. This adds practical lighting, and ambience, and makes our homes look more expensive - not to mention makes a dark room brighter with relative ease.

"To get ready and cosy for the darker evenings, it's all about layering up the lighting for me," says Sophie Clemson. "Make sure you have plenty of floor lamps and table lamps to add a soft glow of light to your room – this will help create a warm and cosy feel." These wall-mounted, battery-powered lamps from Amazon are a great way to add more light to a reading nook or bedside without taking up any floor space.

Don't forget the warmth of your lightbulbs makes a big difference, too. "Something people don't think about are the bulbs you use, are they a cool white or a warm white?" Amanda Lucas asks. "Make sure they are warm white because the cool bulbs create an obvious cold feeling to a room which isn't inviting or cosy."

"A warmer tone will do just that, and that's the feeling you want to create in your home during the autumn." Avoid the most common lighting mistakes to ensure your lights are adding to the atmosphere, not hampering it.

5. Create a space for hobbies

(Image credit: KitchenAid)

We tend to spend more time indoors in autumn, making it the perfect time to pick up a new hobby or get back into one we might have neglected. From crafting projects, jigsaw puzzles, and DIY to yoga, meditation and reading, there are lots of hobbies you can do at home.

You could simply decide you're going to do more hosting at home, with more dinners shared with friends, which might mean trying out some new recipes and tidying up the pantry. Or you might choose to do more baking, with the new series of Bake Off just around the corner.

Setting a small autumn intention in this way can give us a focus during the autumn months, and a way to unwind that doesn't lead to overthinking. Consider dedicating some space in your home to your chosen hobby, to make it easier to keep it up regularly. This will make it easier to make it part of your routine and make the good habit more enjoyable.

FAQs

How do I get my bedroom ready for autumn?

Start with a thorough clean, taking everything out from under the bed, vacuuming the floors, cleaning the windows and dusting the bedroom. Remove anything that doesn't belong in the bedroom, and see if any furniture can be rearranged to make the space more functional. When things are looking tidy, consider bringing in a vase of autumn foliage, some new throw cushions, and a candle in your favourite autumnal scent.

You may also like to swap your duvet for something with a higher tog or purchase one of the best electric blankets to keep you warm at night, as well as extra throws and blankets. Checked patterns, gingham and warm rust tones are all synonymous with the cosy season.