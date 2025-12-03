Stacey Solomon's DIY Christmas door display is truly magical – who knew chicken wire could look so chic?

As usual, Stacey Solomon is right on trend with her home decor; this time, it's her bow-clad front door that's set her apart from the rest. Not only is the bow enormous, but impressively, she made it entirely herself using chicken wire, foam and fabric.

Everywhere you look this season, you'll see the Christmas bow trend from tree toppers to painted on serving platters. There's no escaping ribbons and bows, but we, for one, are all for it, especially when it looks as good as Stacey's Christmas door display, which she shared on her Instagram @staceysolomon.

A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon) A photo posted by on

Stacey Solomon's DIY Christmas door display: with chicken wire bow

Whether you're looking for ways to style your mantlepiece this festive season or need a new Christmas tree topper, the most popular decor option continues to be bows. They're simply everywhere this year, despite rising in popularity first a year or two ago; it seems they're the newest Christmas staple.

However, we think Stacey Solomon may have just won the bow trend with her homemade, larger-than-life version she's hung above her cottage door. Making the bow from red fabric, chicken wire and foam, it's just one part of the enchanting DIY display Stacey has created for her home this year.

But it's not just the XXL bow that's bewitched us, no, the garland and sleigh filled with roses is just as enchanting. Who knew this unexpected combination could be the perfect Christmas decorating idea?

Get the look

DIY bow A-Express 100% Cotton Fabric, 10m (1000cm x 150cm) £54.99 at Amazon Want to recreate your own giant bow like Stacey's? You can head to any local fabric store or online stores like Amazon, which have a wide variety of red fabrics to choose from. You can pick from different materials and colours too, it's yours to customise. Craft essential UNU 16M Chicken Wire Mesh Roll £14.49 at Amazon Another essential item to help recreate Stacey's larger-than-life bow is chicken wire. This robust material is a great way to give the fabric shape and stability without it being too rigid. There's a whole host of Christmas crafts you can use this for; it's a handy essential to have at your disposal. Warm lights Marks and Spencer 100 Warm White Cluster Ball Mains Lights £28 at M&S This elegant cluster of warm white ball lights is strung across a generous 9.9m of wire. They're perfect for use with indoor trees or outdoor garlands, and you can operate them with a remote. Faux florals Farrowr Artificial Roses Velvet Real Touch Single Stem, 15 pcs £12.95 at Amazon Whilst Stacey's roses are real and repurposed from an event, these faux florals are perfect for elevating your outdoor display. They'll last all season and not succumb to the typical wet weather of December. Lush garland HItianya Real Touch Cedar Garland £52.99 at Amazon Stacey has made her entryway look even more lush with a large bushy garland hung across the door. Layering this with both lights and the statement bow is a simple way of dressing up your door without adding too many overwhelming pieces. Pop of colour Habitat Luxe Rose and Berry Christmas Wreath £17.50 (was £28) at Habitat Whilst it's a little hard to spot underneath the giant bow, Stacey's wreath is understated yet elegant and with the red florals, it ties in with the other decor seamlessly. This one from Habitat is a good lookalike, but it is adorned with a few more charming details.

Another charming touch that caught our eye is the wooden sleigh filled to the brim with real foliage, deep red roses and berry coloured hydrangeas. Whilst you wouldn't usually picture roses when it comes to festive florals, we're completely converted.

Although Stacey has gone the sustainable route and foraged her greenery from the trees in her garden, you can pick up some faux foliage that will be good to use year after year, all around your home. The best Christmas tree decorations and decor are the ones you'll be happy to get back out annually.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Of course, the whole display is wonderfully finished off with some of the best Christmas lights in a warm white hue. Using cluster lights like Stacey's will help deliver on that fairytale look. We especially love how the lights cover the sleigh, but then seamlessly trail into the fir garland over the door.

Oversized bows are THE Christmas decorating hero of 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

And last but not least, there's the understated yet just as charming Christmas wreath hanging on the door. Dotted with matching roses and hydrangeas, the design fits into the festive display, continuing the deep red and green colour palette.

Unlike other celebrity homes, Stacey has lovingly crafted this display herself, and we couldn't be more impressed with her efforts.

If you want to transform your front door this season but don't quite have the time or materials to recreate Stacey's showstopping look, charming Christmas swags are a great alternative.