Missed out on The White Company and M&S's bestselling swags? We've found stunning alternatives for a fraction of the price
Move over wreaths, it seems swags are the only way to decorate doors this festive season
There's no hiding from it now. Christmas has officially arrived and with it comes a flurry of fast shoppers snapping up festive décor earlier than ever. This year, we're seeing decorative door swags making a comeback. And whilst many have sold out, we've found a retailer that has plenty of charming, elegant options in stock.
While we'll always adore dressing our front doors with the best Christmas wreaths, there's something about decorative door swags that has our heads turning. And it seems like everyone else agrees, because popular designs from The White Company and Marks & Spencer have already sold out.
Whether you're looking for a Christmas tree alternative or want to make your home look expensive this season, here are some of our favourite swags from home retailer, Dunelm. And yes, they're still in stock...for now.
Deck the halls with door swags
This year, we've seen shoppers start on their Christmas purchases earlier than ever, with countless products disappearing off the shelves, both physically in-store and online.
So if you want to jump on the swag trend and try out this Christmas decorating idea, we'd seriously suggest you act fast and take full advantage of Dunelm's stunning offerings.
Even if you’re looking to keep your home feeling cosy after Christmas and avoid that bare, post-festive lull, many of these swags have a wintry charm that carries beautifully through the season.
Not only are they timeless, but they're also incredibly versatile. Why not incorporate one into a tablescaping trend you're trying this Christmas? We'd always recommend adding a touch of foliage to your Christmas table centrepiece, and this is such an easy yet effective way of doing that.
With the faux models, you can also bring them out every year and display them on your front door without worrying about the particularly brutal weather that comes this time of year.
So whilst you may not have swags on your radar this festive season, we'd recommend changing that as we see them only growing in popularity the closer we get to the big day.
Want to level up your Christmas decor this year? Why not experiment with your Christmas tree theme and invest in some new decorations? The Ralph Lauren decor trend is everywhere this festive season and is all about cosy luxury.
