Missed out on The White Company and M&S's bestselling swags? We've found stunning alternatives for a fraction of the price

There's no hiding from it now. Christmas has officially arrived and with it comes a flurry of fast shoppers snapping up festive décor earlier than ever. This year, we're seeing decorative door swags making a comeback. And whilst many have sold out, we've found a retailer that has plenty of charming, elegant options in stock.

While we'll always adore dressing our front doors with the best Christmas wreaths, there's something about decorative door swags that has our heads turning. And it seems like everyone else agrees, because popular designs from The White Company and Marks & Spencer have already sold out.

Whether you're looking for a Christmas tree alternative or want to make your home look expensive this season, here are some of our favourite swags from home retailer, Dunelm. And yes, they're still in stock...for now.

Deck the halls with door swags

This year, we've seen shoppers start on their Christmas purchases earlier than ever, with countless products disappearing off the shelves, both physically in-store and online.

So if you want to jump on the swag trend and try out this Christmas decorating idea, we'd seriously suggest you act fast and take full advantage of Dunelm's stunning offerings.

Dunelm Artificial Mistletoe & Pine Cone Door Swag with Hessian Bow View at Dunelm RRP: £20 | Want a more sophisticated version of hanging mistletoe above your door? This swag adorned with a hessian bow, sprig of eucalyptus and pinecone is a charming addition to any festive decor. Dunelm Artificial Candy Cane & Bauble Swag View at Dunelm RRP: £18 | Why not add a pop of colour and Christmas whimsy to your front door with this candy cane swag? We love the red berries and baubles against the seasonal foliage. Dunelm Artificial Rustic Eucalyptus Door Swag View at Dunelm RRP: £20 | If you're going for a more rustic yet sophisticated look this Christmas, this subtle seasonal foliage is the perfect swag for you. With a small cluster of golden berries, this is a timeless design. Dunelm Artificial Swag with Orange Slices View at Dunelm RRP: £20 | The dried oranges in this swag are completely real and look undeniably elegant resting on the artificial foliage and berries. This swag has an elegant shape thanks to the fanned leaves. It'll liven up your front door this season. Dunelm Artificial Swag with Red Velvet Bow View at Dunelm RRP: £20 | Want to participate in the bow trend this year? This swag is adorned with a charming red velvet bow and is an easy yet sophisticated way of incorporating bows into your seasonal decor. Dunelm Artificial Light Up Swag with Lambs Ear View at Dunelm RRP: £25 | Just when we thought swags couldn't be more chic, we found this one with warm LED lights. Paired with a silvery lamb's ear foliage, this is sure to bring a wintry glow to your home.

Even if you’re looking to keep your home feeling cosy after Christmas and avoid that bare, post-festive lull, many of these swags have a wintry charm that carries beautifully through the season.

Not only are they timeless, but they're also incredibly versatile. Why not incorporate one into a tablescaping trend you're trying this Christmas? We'd always recommend adding a touch of foliage to your Christmas table centrepiece, and this is such an easy yet effective way of doing that.

With the faux models, you can also bring them out every year and display them on your front door without worrying about the particularly brutal weather that comes this time of year.

So whilst you may not have swags on your radar this festive season, we'd recommend changing that as we see them only growing in popularity the closer we get to the big day.

Want to level up your Christmas decor this year? Why not experiment with your Christmas tree theme and invest in some new decorations? The Ralph Lauren decor trend is everywhere this festive season and is all about cosy luxury.