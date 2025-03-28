The White Company's Easter range offers sophisticated tableware that is hard to resist

The White Company's Easter tableware and decorations offer the perfect way to create an understatedly chic setting to celebrate in style. From delicately embroidered napkins to speckled glass egg decorations the elegant range has it all.

Aside from sourcing the best Easter eggs and whipping up delicious Easter bakes, many choose to go the extra mile by decorating the home and dining table to make it feel extra special. So much so that decorating for Easter is becoming as popular as decking the halls at Christmas, giving homes a much-needed update for spring.

This year Easter decorating is not all about pastels and mini yellow chicks because The White Company is welcoming a touch of 'quiet luxury' to proceedings with a new range of subtle decorations and sophisticated tableware.

The White company Easter tableware and decorations

Of course, we wouldn't expect anything less from a collection of The White Company Easter tableware and decorations other than pure elegance and class, it's part of the design DNA. And we were not disappointed when this seasonal preview popped up in our inbox, from the utterly adorable knitted bunny egg cosies to the delicate glass tree decorations every piece is a delight.

Even if you're not normally one for Easter decorating this year might finally be time for change, thanks to these fabulous finds...

The expert styling team at The White Company have offered a helpful style tip for exploring Easter table decor ideas and centrepieces: "To keep the setting casual and intimate, use low floral displays so your guests can see each other and passing plates around is easy. We've hand-tied small, short-stem posies and placed them in breakfast bowls that match the crockery."

I'm not normally one for Easter decorations but I can't help but feel like my table won't be complete without these adorable bunny egg cosies and the lightly embroidered napkins to welcome a subtly touch to proceedings.

If you too wish to dress your Easter table with this new irresistible collection you'd best be quick because it is selling out fast. Where stock is selling out fast online there is an option to check stock in stores and reserve for collection.