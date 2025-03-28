The White Company's Easter range offers sophisticated tableware that is hard to resist
From delicately embroidered linens and hand-knitted accessories to glass decorations, this is how to celebrate in style
The White Company's Easter tableware and decorations offer the perfect way to create an understatedly chic setting to celebrate in style. From delicately embroidered napkins to speckled glass egg decorations the elegant range has it all.
Aside from sourcing the best Easter eggs and whipping up delicious Easter bakes, many choose to go the extra mile by decorating the home and dining table to make it feel extra special. So much so that decorating for Easter is becoming as popular as decking the halls at Christmas, giving homes a much-needed update for spring.
This year Easter decorating is not all about pastels and mini yellow chicks because The White Company is welcoming a touch of 'quiet luxury' to proceedings with a new range of subtle decorations and sophisticated tableware.
The White company Easter tableware and decorations
Of course, we wouldn't expect anything less from a collection of The White Company Easter tableware and decorations other than pure elegance and class, it's part of the design DNA. And we were not disappointed when this seasonal preview popped up in our inbox, from the utterly adorable knitted bunny egg cosies to the delicate glass tree decorations every piece is a delight.
Even if you're not normally one for Easter decorating this year might finally be time for change, thanks to these fabulous finds...
Cute shaped cups
RRP: £16 for a Set of 2 | What better way to serve eggs, be it chocolate or traditional, than in these sweet wooden oak holders?
Adorable knits
RRP: £10 for a Set of 2 | These decorative accessories are hand-knitted to give them an artisan charm. Even if you're not serving eggs these cuties deserve a place on the table – perhaps as bottle covers or on place settings.
Traditional touch
RRP: £20 for a set of 4 | Made using traditional techniques these rabbit-shaped napkin holders are made from jute to welcome a touch of natural material.
Subtle and sophisticated
RRP: £35 for a Set of 4 | Like the signature table linen these napkins are made from a soft linen and cotton blend, with a beautifully delicate embroidered egg design.
Hanging decorations
RRP: £20 for a Set of 4 | These elegant glass eggs are the ideal decorative accessories to adorn a table centrepiece or hang from an Easter-themed tree.
Versatile decorations
RRP: £12 for a set of 2 | These cute decorations are a versatile buy, perfect for elevating a neutral place setting but equally as effective for Easter tree ideas.
The expert styling team at The White Company have offered a helpful style tip for exploring Easter table decor ideas and centrepieces: "To keep the setting casual and intimate, use low floral displays so your guests can see each other and passing plates around is easy. We've hand-tied small, short-stem posies and placed them in breakfast bowls that match the crockery."
I'm not normally one for Easter decorations but I can't help but feel like my table won't be complete without these adorable bunny egg cosies and the lightly embroidered napkins to welcome a subtly touch to proceedings.
If you too wish to dress your Easter table with this new irresistible collection you'd best be quick because it is selling out fast. Where stock is selling out fast online there is an option to check stock in stores and reserve for collection.
Tamara is a highly experienced homes and interiors journalist with a career spanning over 22 years. Now the Lifestyle Editor of womanandhome.com, she previously spent 18 years working with the style teams at Country Homes & Interiors and Ideal Home. With these award-winning interior teams, she gained a wealth of knowledge and honed her skills and passion for styling and writing about every aspect of lifestyle and interiors.
A true homes and interiors expert, Tamara has been an ambassador for leading interior brands on multiple occasions, including appearing on Matalan’s The Show and presenting at top interior trend forecasting events such as the Autumn Fair and Spring Fair.
