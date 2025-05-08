James Middleton's huge rustic dining table brings cozy flair to his rarely seen Berkshire home

James Middleton's Berkshire home is a haven of rustic farmhouse styling. We're still thinking about this rare glimpse of his dining room, where a huge wood table and floral detailing make the space feel so cozy.

There are so many interior design trends floating around right now, with them all being so different yet equally enticing to try out. Across them all, textures and colors inspired by coziness and comfort are big - aren't they always? We all want our homes to be filled with warm neutrals that inspire a homely feeling, with the muted shades transitioning effortlessly between seasons and never going out of style

It's this timeless look that has clearly inspired James Middleton, who shared a peek inside his farmhouse style dining room back in 2020. The rustic room with its cottagecore-inspired style is simply stunning, with his furnishings and color choices being sure to stay on trend for years to come.

Laura Honey, our Homes eCommerce Editor, praises James' choice. "A well-crafted wooden table is more than just a piece of furniture," she says, "it's a testament to timeless style. James is cleverly showing off the natural grain and knots in wood with his warm rattan placemats and artisanal plates and flowers. I'd add in a linen table runner and even more textures to keep things earthy and natural if you are recreating this look at home."

In an adorable snap of his beloved dogs that he posted to Instagram, James showed off a striking rustic wood dining table that sat in the middle of his dining space.

With a warm-toned wooden top, it brought so much coziness into the space - and provided plenty of dining space for his pooches! The four dogs are on their best behavior in the photo, sporting pink bibs as they sit patiently in front of their plates of kibble. James is visible taking the photo too and we couldn't help but appreciate the gorgeous wall-hung mirror behind the table. The wooden frame compliments the table beautifully, working to reflect light and make the room seem big, spacious and bright.

While little tea light candles in orange-toned glass holders dotted around the table are providing a warming glow in the scene, a small teal jug with tiny floral blooms can be seen as a centerpiece.

The dishes on the table followed a rich blue theme, with aquamarine glasses and greyish teal plates adding pops of color, while wicker placemats can be seen, adding some natural texture.

Channel James Middleton's Dining Room Style

The post was a rare glimpse into his home life, but James also once gave royal fans a rare look inside Bucklebury Manor, which is the home of his parents Carole and Michael Middleton.

Back in August 2020, James was thought to be spending lockdown at his parents' country abode and took to social media to share a video for his dog food brand, Ella & Co.

In the video, the Middleton family kitchen is visible, with creamy square tiles adorning the walls, while a rustic aga appears to be in shot too. Clearly, just as Kate Middleton's style secrets come from her mother, James's interior design skills are something we can thank Carole Middleton for!