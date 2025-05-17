James Middleton's home décor is the 'epitome of classic country charm' that transports us to the English countryside

James Middleton shares many things with his sister, Catherine, Princess of Wales – not least their love of the traditional English countryside, as a sneak peek inside his rustic home proved.

If you're looking for key interior design trends to inspire a change this year, there's nothing better for inspiration than having a look inside someone else's home – and James Middleton's perfect countryside feel in his residence in Berkshire, South-East England, is a great place to start.

James set up James & Ella in 2020, a happiness and wellbeing company for dogs, inspired by his late dog Ella. In a video shared to the social media account, our eyes were immediately drawn to the natural wood beams in his calming neutral home - perfectly on trend with the warm minimalism aesthetic - as he walked through his open-plan dining-living room into the garden.

Eagle-eyed interiors fans might well have noticed the gorgeous rustic feel James and wife Alizée have given their home, with exposed beams running across the ceiling and a light, creamy white paint color on the walls. This neutral shade is such a great base color for any room and James chose a similar hue for the lamp shades on the mounted wall lights and the dresser.

According to Tamara Kelly, woman&home Digital Lifestyle Editor, James has achieved a sense of "country charm" with this space and has carried it through into even the smallest details.

"James' home is the epitome of classic country charm, everything from the milky cream walls paired with rustic wooden beams to the exquisite parquet flooring and forged wrought iron door hinges and light brackets – every design detail is considered to effortlessly execute the look," she explained, before sharing the practical and style benefits of his use of rugs.

Tamara added, "We particularly love the use of natural jute rugs to protect the immaculate parquet from splashes and spills as his adorable pups enjoy their dinner."

This downstairs room exudes a luxurious, traditional feel in a way that clearly also works well on a practical level for him and Alizée as they raise their son Inigo and look after their dogs.

He has quite the collection of blue and white vases on the shelves inside the dresser, which add a splash of color into the otherwise pared-back color palette of the room.

On the table there was a simple white vase filled with pretty pink flowers and a large leafy plant sat proudly in a butter yellow pot on the counter top as he walked past.

Having fresh flowers and lots of house plants is something Kate and Prince William also love having at their royal residences, and it mirrors the natural feel of the wooden beams, floor and table.

The countryside aesthetic of James and Alizée’s home is perfect given their gorgeous Berkshire surroundings – though you can also add a similar feel to your own space no matter where you are. Natural wooden details like a chopping board, as well as traditional vases, textured rugs and house plants are all easy to incorporate.