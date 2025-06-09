A rare peek into James Middleton’s snug sanctuary – it's ideal for a romantic night in

James Middleton and wife Alizee
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Every now and then, the royals give us a sneak peek inside their homes, and it never disappoints.

We've previously seen Kate Middleton's bargain cozy essential and, as it turns out, her brother James Middleton shares a similar sense of homely, welcoming decor. James' homely snug with its rustic brick fireplace and bare wooden table is the perfect space for cozy cheese nights with Alizée.

Although we might not have had a glimpse inside Prince William and Kate's Adelaide Cottage since they moved in, James Middleton gave fans a few tantalising insights into his own home with his wife, Alizée. The couple bought their current home back in 2021, when they excitedly shared some snaps on social media.

On the outside red brick walls are the key feature and this very much continues inside James and Alizée’s home too, including in what looks to be some sort of snug or living area.

A post shared by James Middleton (@jmidy)

A photo posted by on

The rustic brick fireplace is the focal point of this room with a dark wooden mantle piece that matched the statement wooden beams running across the ceiling. Pictured sitting at a bare wooden table in the foreground of this particular picture is Alizée and the lighter wood finish is gorgeous.

It contrasts with the darker wooden features and lifts the colour palette of the room, whilst enhancing its farmhouse-style feel - something woman&home Digital Lifestyle Editor Tamara Kelly feels comes across beautifully.

She says: "James’s farmhouse-style snug features all the signature ingredients to create a cozy home; the statement fireplace to anchor the room around and welcome a warming element, the exposed brickwork adding a natural touch of terracotta undertones and the exposed wooden ceiling beams that cocoon the space in a lovely rustic way."

Shop Rustic Home Inspiration

Bellzacasa Scalloped Tray with Handles
Bellzacasa
Scalloped Tray

If you're inspired by James Middleton's snug décor then this wooden tray is the perfect addition to your home to give it a similarly traditional feel.

Hattie Wool Tufted Floral Rug
Anthropologie
Hattie Wool Tufted Floral Rug

Every cozy space needs a comfortable rug - it brings warmth, extra space to sit and a touch of color.

Large Rattan Plant Pot Holder
H&M
Large Rattan Plant Pot Holder

Perfect for bringing a touch of the outside in, this rustic plant holder is a great rustic touch.

Cotton Muslin Throw on a chair
H&M
Cotton Muslin Throw

A cozy throw is perfect for snuggling down on date nights or curling up for a moment of peace.

Village Decor Handmade Clay Water Jug - Natural Nontoxic Unglazed Carafe | 50 Oz Capacity for Healthy Drinking Experience
Village Decor
Handmade Clay Water Jug

Just like James and Alizee's cottagecore, this stone jug is perfect for adding a homely, rustic feel.

Jo Malone candles

Jo Malone
Lime Basil & Mandarin Scented Candle

Straight from the English countryside, this classic scent brings a sense of cool, tropical calm to any space.

The warmth of the terracotta shade and the fireplace give it a lovely traditional feel and Tamara went on to reflect upon how James and Alizée’s table and other home furnishings all work with their cottagecore interior design vision.

"The farmhouse wooden table, artisan heart-shaped wooden chopping board and stone jug all perfectly add to the sense of charm and indicate that the wider decor is in keeping with the traditional vibes of a homely country cottage," Tamara adds.

James Middleton attends the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

In his caption, the Princess of Wales’s brother expressed how he felt buying a house was "up there" with "one of the most stressful experiences" of his life. However, he added that they "couldn't be happier" to be moved in and settling into life in the country and they looked to be making the most of this snug space.

They made use of the wooden chopping board and some equally fabulous goblet-style glasses for what looked to be a wonderful cheese and wine night together after moving in. This probably wasn't the only cheese night the couple have enjoyed in their snug and the traditional, rustic decor lends itself perfectly to wholesome nights in and hosting others.

A post shared by James Middleton (@jmidy)

A photo posted by on

Their love for wooden details in their home doesn't just apply to Alizée and James Middleton's snug, though. Before moving into their dream house, James shared a look at their living room back in 2020 and it featured another wooden table decorated with tea lights in glass holders and some baby’s breath displayed in a blue jug. His and Alizée's interior taste seems to have carried through into their new home and it looks just as timeless and cozy there.

Tamara Kelly
Tamara Kelly

Tamara is a highly experienced homes and interiors journalist, with a career spanning 20 years. Tamara has spent the last 17 years working with the style teams at, Woman & Home, Country Homes & Interiors and Ideal Home, and it’s with these award-winning teams that she gained a wealth of knowledge and honed her skills and passion for shopping, styling and writing about every aspect of lifestyle and interiors.

Emma Shacklock
Emma Shacklock

Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!

