Candice Brathwaite's exceptional Christmas doorway display is a pure 'slice of joy'

This is how to make a statement with festive decorations – made using recyclable baubles, nonetheless

Candice Brathwaite wearing a leather coat with a colourful back standing in front of a flower display
(Image credit: Getty Images | Dave Benett / Contributor)
There's no denying it, this year's festive decorations are more spectacular than ever. And they don't get much better than Candice Brathwaite's awe-inspiring Christmas doorway display.

Bestselling author Candice enlisted the help of professional decorators, Early Hours London, to skillfully transform the front of her house into a captivating Christmas scene. With a plethora of elegantly bronzed baubles and lush greenery draped across the doorway, it's safe to say they have more than delivered.

Candice Brathwaite's Christmas doorway display

"Gold chic for Christmas…cascading baubles in soft champagne, bronze and shimmering gold, gathered velvet drops, and layers of glittered foliage weave together to create a warm, luxurious entrance for the season," recalls the team @earlyhoursltd wrote on Instagram. "Rich textures meet festive sparkle in this dreamy display for the lovely @candicebrathwaite and family."

The on-trend earthy tones of brown and soft caramel complement her elegant green front door perfectly, giving the whole display an effortlessly elegant feel.

"Thank you @earlyhoursltd for giving myself and passers by a slice of joy," Candice writes on her Instagram @candicebrathwaite caption after sharing a snap of herself in the doorway – looking blissfully happy.

"All decorations are reused for multiple installations for years to come," Candice reveals.

Candice revealed to her audience why she was as surprised as anyone to see the results of the decorating, writing: "As an adult, it’s so rare that we truly get to be pleasantly surprised. So this year, instead of being a control freak, I didn’t have any idea about the annual @earlyhoursltd installation until it was complete and they asked me to come outside. And you know what? Yeah, this feels right."

What a lovely surprise, and what a fabulous way to gauge a real sense of the impact your decorations will have on your festive guests and those passing by.

I'll let you into a stylist's secret...chicken wire is the unusual accessory that makes any decorative display easier (you only have to look at Stacey Solomon's Christmas door display for proof).

Florists have used it for years to mould sculptural bouquets because the wire is robust enough to give the flowers and foliage shape and stability without being so rigid that it's impossible to manipulate it into shape.

Over the years, we've seen a simple sheet of chicken wire used to create a 'frame' around doorways, making it easier to attach foliage, stems and baubles. I'd say that when recreating something similar to Candice's spectacular display, chicken wire could prove invaluable to create a base to attach the baubles to.

Will you be giving your door a festive makeover this coming weekend? Obviously, without the help of professionals, we would aim to recreate the look on a much smaller scale. But even with less, this kind of decorative doorway display will still deliver a huge impact.

