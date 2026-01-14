Rita Ora's historic London home is an inspirational mix of timeless charm and complementary modern touches

It's not often we find celebrity homes with both a rich history and a variety of charming modern touches. However, Rita Ora's London home has a perfect balance of both with character to spare.

Finding a home with a historic background is a surefire way to add personality to a space, but putting your own stamp on it is what's important. Whether you live in an old Victorian home, like singer Rita Ora, or have a uniquely designed space, adding modern touches through your decor will elevate it and make it feel like home.

When we spotted Rita's London home on Architectural Digest's Instagram (@archdigest), we couldn't help but fall in love with the personal touches mixed with the wooden beams, Victorian windows and decor from its iconic previous owner.

Rita Ora's historic Victorian London home

Participating in this year's Pinterest trends and newest home decor ideas while retaining your home's original charm can often feel tricky, especially if you live in a listed building.

Rita's home once belonged to illustrator Arthur Rackham, known for his drawings in the original Alice in Wonderland, Sleeping Beauty and Gulliver's Travels. The house itself was built in 1877 and still features many of its original quirks, like the dark statement beams and ornate room partitions.

What's particularly striking about the space is the way we can see these traditional touches seamlessly existing alongside pieces Rita's added. For example, the dopamine decor of zebra print stools and a magenta neon sign.

A post shared by Architectural Digest (@archdigest) A photo posted by on

If you're struggling to decorate your rectangular living room, we'd recommend taking some style notes from Rita. The singer explains how she's built the space with comfort in mind, and of course, so that she can enjoy the spectacular view of her lush garden.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"It's such a nice room, because when you sit here, and you look at this garden, you just see green," she begins. "And then you're sort of like, how is this in London, like by the way we're in London, like in the city. I shared a room with my sister my whole life, to be able to show you this and say I can look outside and see green and have a garden, it's amazing."

Looking at her living room, we love how she's added extra seating to the space with low, zebra-print stools. These pops of funky fabrics are a fun contrast to the backdrop of the chic patio doors and the otherwise neutral, quiet luxury decor.

(Image credit: Future)

Another takeaway from Rita's living room is the low furniture, which not only makes the room look larger but also gives the space a relaxed feel. Low-slung sofas are leading the sofa trends, and it's no surprise why; they're comfortable, compact and chic.

Pairing this relaxed furniture with an oversized neutral rug, another popular style in the rug trends, makes the room feel cosy without being cluttered. We see this same design formula adhered to around her home, from her master bedroom to the marble-topped kitchen.

Animal print Marks and Spencer Cotton Rich Zebra Cushion £19.50 at Marks & Spencer Liven up your space, Rita style, with these bold zebra-striped cushions. Perfect for adding interesting into an otherwise neutral space, these cushions have a charming ruffled seam and are made of soft, rich cotton. Oversized rug Ruggable Cyrus Beige Ivory Rug £699 at Ruggable Flood your room with luxury by adding this thick, oversized beige rug. It'll add a cosy layer to your space without contrasting too much with your other decor. Plus, Ruggable's products are machine washable, ideal for those inevitable spills. Similar to Rita's Wayfair Canora Grey Jauregui 15-Light Crystal Chandelier £275.99 at Wayfair Glass chandeliers are a timeless choice; they're neutral enough to blend into a contemporary setting but opulent enough to add charm to a more rustic decor. It's no accident that Rita has this style throughout her home, mixing traditional and modern designs.

If you don't quite warm to the maximalist decor trend but aren't a fan of the completely neutral palette of minimaluxe, blending both, as Rita does. is a fantastic way to balance the two.

It's no secret that mixing the old with the new is gaining popularity in home design trends. Not only are we seeing certain home furnishing trends making a comeback, but people are turning towards vintage styles again, like bold florals, 70s-inspired colour palettes and mid-century furniture.