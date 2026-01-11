Rylan Clark's impressive hotel-style kitchen perfectly captures a 'sense of timeless luxury'

Beloved broadcaster and presenter Rylan Clark is renowned for being impeccably styled, from signature tailored suits to his perfectly groomed hair. So it won't come as a huge surprise that his new home is as fashionably dressed, especially with his stylish kitchen ideas.

Of course, there are a few flamboyant touches, such as the showstopping gold sink; however, in the main, his newly remodelled kitchen is a vision of sophisticated and understated luxury to complement the interior of his central London home.

“Rylan’s kitchen design brings together two key trends: a blending of a luxury modern look and classic detailing," says Katherine Mitchell, Interior & Display Designer at Howdens, where he sourced the new kitchen from.

“Rylan’s inspiration for the space was to evoke the feel of a luxurious hotel suite rather than a traditional kitchen." It's safe to say it does just that...

(Image credit: Howdens)

Similar to making a bedroom feel like a luxury hotel, there are clever design tricks that can achieve this in a kitchen. "To reinforce this approach (of hotel-style), wall cabinets and tall units were deliberately avoided," Katherine explains.

"Keeping the layout low-level allows the kitchen to blend seamlessly into the wider living space, giving it the feel of a sophisticated bar or drinks area rather than a conventional kitchen."

Rylan says of his newly completed kitchen, "I wanted the kitchen to look like my favourite hotel suite, so I’ve gone for quite a gold-y colour, with neutral tones. The light changes on the kitchen cupboards throughout the day; sometimes they look satin, sometimes they look metallic – and I love it."

“I absolutely love the quartz worktops, there are these gorgeous little reflective bits which capture the light, and it just screams luxury through and through."

(Image credit: Howdens)

"Clerkenwell Matt Metallic frontals in Bronze introduce a sleek contemporary feel, with the integrated J-pull handle creating a streamlined look," says Katherine. "The bronze finish harmonises well with other warm metallic accents, such as the brass sink & tap, and the gold marble veins of the worktop.

"Smoked glass doors with internal lighting enhance the contemporary edge, while classic details, such as the decorative mouldings, allow this modern kitchen to sit comfortably with the flat’s Victorian setting, bringing depth and a sense of timeless luxury."

The use of under-cabinet lights and picture lights helps to create the ambiance of a luxury hotel (Image credit: Howdens)

I love the use of considered layered lighting, from the stylish picture lights that elevate decorative artworks to the under-cabinet kitchen lights that frame the space with a warm glow. Lighting plays a crucial role in making a kitchen feel cosy, which is vital when recreating comfortable hotel vibes.

“I had this idea of having a tiered bar area in quartz to match the worktops and the design team from Howdens brought that to life. I was adamant that I wanted to see the glasses and have them all illuminated." And he got that dream because the setup looks like it has a halo of ambient light.

Alluding to the attention to detail given to create the kitchen of his dreams, Rylan explains: “Appliances for me are really important. I love the high ceilings of this property, so I didn’t want to have a big extractor fan hanging down from the ceiling, when I saw this Lamona Hob with an integrated extractor fan, it had my name written all over it."

Get the look

For those looking to get the exact look of Rylan‘s kitchen features Clerkenwell Metallic Bronze cabinets and Bespoke Silestone Quartz in Versailles Ivory. Smoked glass doors in select cabinetry, Lamona Black Compact Oven with Microwave, Lamona Induction Hob with Extractor, the Easton Brass Effect Kitchen Sink with Pronteau Kynance Brushed Brass Instant Hot Water Tap, all installed by Dom Edington Carpentry.

If you loved this stunning kitchen design, I recommend you take a look inside Emma Willis' stunning pink kitchen, which she also entrusted to the expert design team at Howdens.