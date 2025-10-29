Inside Emma Willis' stunning pink kitchen – the newly refurbished space is a blend of deliciously on-trend design details

It was love at first sight when snaps of Emma Willis' kitchen makeover landed in my inbox. From the striking contrast of the dusky pink island against the brooding dark charcoal cabinets and the etched glass fronts to the impeccable layout, her newly refurbished space is bursting with stylish kitchen design ideas.

To inspire homeowners to explore key kitchen trends for their own homes, the much-loved TV presenter has opened the doors to her family home by sharing exclusive behind-the-scenes snaps of her brand new kitchen transformation.

It's the perfect blend of chic contemporary design notes and timeless style choices that make a kitchen feel cosy and homely – love, love, love!

(Image credit: Howdens)

Inside Emma Willis' kitchen transformation

Teaming up with leading kitchen designers, Howdens, Emma has created the space of her dreams. “We went for the Ilfracombe (design), which is part of the Classic Timber Kitchen collection and the minute we saw it, we knew it was the right one," she recalls.

Choosing to make a real style statement, Emma and her husband Matt decided on the bold colour combination 'Charcoal' and 'Antique Rose', which is complemented beautifully by fluted glass details and mixed material marble and timber countertops.

(Image credit: Howdens)

Dark, almost black kitchens have become increasingly popular in recent years, particularly in more modern settings. However, pink kitchens are the new on-trend colour scheme to suit all styles, with soft shades of the hue being seen as the fashionable 'neutral' alternative to cream and white.

“Pink is a versatile, calming colour that balances warmth and character, allowing a space to feel both polished and playful," says Howdens’ Head of Style and Design, Lizzie Beesley. "This mid-tone shade of pink brings a grounded, sophisticated feel and pairs beautifully with dark colours, creating a cosy, cocooning kitchen space.”

Design note: The use of two-tone colour is a great way to make a small kitchen look bigger with paint, not that Emma's family-sized kitchen needs any help in that department.

(Image credit: Howdens)

A well-organised pantry is a key ingredient in any hardworking kitchen, and it doesn't have to be a huge walk-in larder to do the job effectively. As Emma's kitchen proves, a thoughtfully designed pantry cupboard is still sufficient for providing plentiful storage for cooking staples and your best stand mixer, or going one step further with a concealed coffee station to embrace the cafecore trend in style.

Choosing the right-sized kitchen island for the space has helped to centre all activities around one multifunctional unit that houses the sink, storage cupboards and a social breakfast bar.

(Image credit: Howdens)

Every little detail feels considered and measured to make the kitchen look expensive. Take, for instance, the on-trend fluted glass frontage, which effortlessly adds a sophisticated touch to the cabinetry.

Design note: The use of textured glass not only provides an extra decorative layer to wooden wall cabinets it also offers a touch of privacy by revealing a subtle hint of the contents inside without full exposure. Clear glass cabinets can often make a kitchen feel messy and chaotic.

Open shelves are a budget-friendly kitchen update to elevate an existing scheme. Adding shelves introduces an easy way to display cookbooks, accessories and keepsakes to give the room personality. Who says functionality can't be fun?

Elegant lighting Habitat Petal Glass Pendant Ceiling Light View at Habitat RRP: £38 | Similar to the ones in Emma's kitchen this budget Habitat ceiling light features a fluted glass finished with an elegant brushed brass fixing. Similar style Cox & Cox Weathered Oak Counter Stool View at Cox & Cox RRP: £225 currently £140 | Hearty backless wooden bar stools with a moulded seat provide the perfect comfy spot to sit at the counter, that can easily be tacked under and away when not in use. Simple & chic M&S Ridged Glass Cylinder Vase £12.50 at Marks and Spencer UK RRP: £12.50 | Take note from Emma's kitchen and have fresh flowers on display to add a the prefect finishing touch – this simple but chic ribbed glass design will elevate any bouquet or garden cuttings.

Speaking about her kitchen transformation, Emma says, “It all started when Matt and I visited the Howdens Expo, it’s this huge space that’s just filled with kitchens and bedrooms, and it really helps you bring all the ideas in your head to life.

Then we met our kitchen designer, and she made the whole process so easy. We obviously had our own ideas, but then she brought things to the table that we hadn’t even thought about. That is when the fun began."

(Image credit: Howdens)

“I am absolutely ecstatic with the end result," Emma exclaims. "Not only does it look beautiful, but I know the care and attention and detail the tradespeople put into it.”