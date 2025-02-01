7 budget kitchen updates I'm making in 2025, to fall back in love with my 'tired' space after 10 years

I'll hold my hands up and admit, there are areas of my house that desperately need a spruce up and have been needing a little TLC for a while now. This is the year I've promised myself to start with my much-loved kitchen.

There are a couple of reasons why I haven't tackled them yet, but the main one is that for the last few years, we have been focused on selling the house to move on to a new project. Two teenagers who seem to get taller daily mean that the remodelling and extensions we carried out around 10 years ago now are no longer quite cutting the mustard and we are all feeling a little cramped.

However, having sold the house twice and failed to find a new property we love enough to move into, we are considering a phase two extension and remodel (watch this space).

In the meantime, with spring around the corner, I am desperate to polish up the tired-looking elements of our kitchen, the space where we spend so much of our time, and incorporate a few kitchen trends. That said, I don't have a huge amount of spare time, and I'm keen not to make too big a dent in my bank balance—these are the seven jobs I'm prioritising.

I want to make sure these are low-cost kitchen updates — partly because we may still move on should the right thing come along, but also because the initial plans we have for extension 2.0 involve a kitchen rejig anyway.

This means I'll be carrying out the work myself where possible (thank goodness for a very practical husband), shopping around for the best deals I can lay my hands on and looking into how to make a kitchen look expensive on a budget.

1. Repainting the kitchen walls

I'd like to aim for a warm neutral with a hint of pink for the newly painted walls (Image credit: B&Q)

The kitchen was the first room we focussed on when we renovated our house. Most of it is located within a new rear extension and the existing space was only big enough for a small cooker, mini fridge, single sink and one unit.

Being kitchen-less with two young children was something of a challenge so we were really keen to get it up and running as soon as possible. While we didn't necessarily take shortcuts, we did often take the simplest route — hence why rather than spending hours pouring over paint colour samples, we slathered the walls in an all-over white emulsion without even looking into the best white paint colours first.

Fast forward a good few years and those once fresh, gleaming walls are now splattered with grease spots, and cooking sauce stains and have generally lost their once-fresh and breezy appeal.

I'll admit I haven't yet settled on a new shade for the kitchen, but given that I also quite like the idea of repainting the kitchen units and am keen to keep the grey metro tiles we used for the splashback and some of the walls, all this needs to be taken into consideration.

I'm currently swaying towards a forest green for some of the units and keeping others their existing 'griege', in which case I might look at a neutral like Farrow & Ball's Wimborne White or Frosted Cafe from Benjamin Moore.

2. Changing the handles on units and drawers

It is definitely time for a change of cabinet knobs (Image credit: Natasha Brinsmead)

Why I haven't swapped the knobs on our wall and base units yet I don't know – it is such a simple job to update hardware yet it can make all the difference. I am somewhat ashamed to say that I didn't put too much thought into our unit hardware – although I do still love the brushed nickel cup handles we used for the drawers.

"Although kitchen hardware can often be seen as one of the final jobs when designing a kitchen, it is one of the most important features for creating a cohesive space and ensuring it looks aesthetically striking," explains Paul Clifford, managing director at Croft. "Considering the style of your hardware, whether it would suit a modern kitchen or a traditional farmhouse kitchen, can make a huge difference to how your overall design ties together seamlessly.”

Given how well many of the timeless kitchen colours, including deep green, pair with warm metallics, I am considering using brushed brass cup handles for the drawers and a matching finish for the unit knobs, keeping them on the chunkier side as I like how this pairs with the Shaker design.

Elegant 76mm Brushed Brass Cabinet Cup Handle View at at B&Q RRP: £3.91 each | This elegant brass cup handle would pair so well with the forest green shade I have in mind for the drawers in our kitchen – plus they come with all the fixtures needed to make installation easy. Classic Misuyue Drawer Knobs View at Amazon RRP: £8.29 pack of 10 | The perfect partner for the cup handles I have my eye on. These knobs have a nice vintage look to them and shouldn't show up greasy fingerprints either, plus they'll be easier to wipe clean than the wooden knobs we currently have. Matching tap Retractable Commercial Pulldown Kitchen Faucet View at Wayfair RRP: £36 | While I'm updating the hardware I think it is worth replacing the kitchen tap too — particularly as it is a brushed chrome that might jar with the new brass finishes. I love the simple pulldown design of this one.

3. Switching up the light fittings

The cream enamel spotlights above the sink show up all manner of dirt (Image credit: Natasha Brinsmead)

One of the most common kitchen design mistakes is getting the lighting wrong. Overall I like the light fittings in our kitchen, we've got a good layered lighting scheme. We have a range of recessed downlights for general, background lighting, three glass pendants over the breakfast bar and two adjustable cream enamel spotlights positioned over the sink. It is these spotlights which I have fallen out of love with.

There is nothing inherently wrong with them, but I feel like they have had their day, plus the cream enamel shows up dust and grime far too easily. In their place, I'd like to install a couple of brass spots on longer, more elegant arms.

One thing I have also done lately is introduce a few portable, battery-operated lamps in the kitchen that can be dotted around on shelves and so on and I'd like to incorporate a few more of these.

Pick Wall Light View at Pooky RRP: £114.50 | This is exactly the kind of thing I am after. I love the leggy design and how easy it would be to direct the beam of light wherever it is needed.

4. Working out how to get an induction hob on a budget

The electric hob takes forever to heat up and cool down again (Image credit: Natasha Brinsmead)

There is a lot to love about our range-style cooker – the two large ovens, responsive grill and inoffensive design. There is also one thing that, over time, only serves to annoy me more and more – the ceramic hob.

We chose this over induction as it was, at the time, far cheaper. These days, however, I know everything you need to know about induction hobs and they are much more affordable than they once were. The ceramic design we have takes forever to heat up and cool down and while I have got used to it over the years, I still long for an induction hob.

I recently got an electrician over to take a look at whether it would be possible to change the hob over to an induction version but sadly, after explaining how induction cookers work, he didn't think it would – which means that I have two choices. Either we can bite the bullet and fork out for an entire new cooker, or, fit a standalone induction hob elsewhere. Given that we are thinking of either moving or remodelling within the next year, I'm considering opting for one of the best portable induction hobs instead.

Rated the 'overall best' in our guide VonShef Twin Digital Induction Hob Check Amazon I'm very tempted by this handy Vonshef Twin Digital model. Not only could it solve my ceramic woes, but it would also come in handy when catering for a crowd, plus, if we decide to carry out more home improvements and find ourselves without a cooker.

5. Getting to grips with equipment organisation

No judgement please — I've been busy... (Image credit: Natasha Brinsmead)

The insides of my kitchen cupboards containing the pots, pans and bakeware actually make me break out in a sweat. As does the interior of the unit holding all those 'essential' electrical gadgets I thought I needed. Honestly, I feel like I'm taking my life into my own hands every time I have to open one.

This is a simple fix. All I need is a good old declutter and to look into how to organise a kitchen properly.

In addition, I have begun to explore switching the double unit that currently houses the cookware next to the oven for a set of deep drawers instead. Having spoken to several kitchen experts, this shouldn't be too tricky or disruptive. Drawers tend to be better for storing larger items such as saucepans and casserole dishes in a more accessible way.

I also need to let go of the irrational attachment I have to the broken stand mixer and blender lurking at the back of another cupboard ruining my kitchen cabinet organisation ideas. They're never getting fixed and are getting and therefore need to be the things to remove from my kitchen to create space.

6. Fitting some shelves to reduce worktop clutter

Some open shelving would really help add to the overall decor scheme in our kitchen (Image credit: Higham Furniture)

While there is a place for a little artfully placed worktop 'curated clutter', mine is starting to get in the way. What started as a collection of pretty jars neatly labelled and filled with baking ingredients, has expanded into a jumble of empty canisters (labels long faded), old jam jars I keep telling myself I'll fill with homemade preserves, and redundant plant pots (a sign of my total lack of houseplant maintenance).

The thing is, now and again I do need a few things to hand so I don't want to stow them all away – which is why I can't wait to fit some open shelving and start afresh. Open shelving is also great for those looking for small kitchen storage ideas.

"In recent years, open shelving has been the preferred elevated storage option, replacing traditional overhead cupboards," says the founder of Olive & Barr, Al Bruce. "This has allowed homeowners to be more creative with storage placement, as shelving can also be incorporated once the kitchen has been installed. Shelving can be made to match the kitchen units, creating a cohesive look, or made in a contrasting colour or material."

Al's comments have me wondering whether I should get rid of the two wall units in our kitchen completely, replacing them with shelves. Although this would mean upping my game to uphold daily habits to keep things clean and tidy.

"Bespoke shelving allows you to bring the final kitchen design together, filling empty spaces above the countertop," continues Al. "Opting to incorporate characterful kitchenware creates a personalised look and also, on a practical level, keeps the surfaces clear for prepping food.”

Al Bruce Social Links Navigation Founder of Olive & Barr Al Bruce began his illustrious career 25 years ago studying to be a cabinet maker at college. From humble beginnings, his natural skill in the craft of cabinetry and keen business acumen saw him quickly rise up through the ranks of the handmade kitchen industry, gaining invaluable experience and a wealth of knowledge along the way. With a natural flair for design and a deep passion for the industry, Al finally opened his own Shaker kitchen company in 2018

7. Carrying out a deep spring clean

I'm planning on keeping my revamped kitchen spotless (Image credit: Willis & Stone)

And, finally, what better time than now to get to grips with those hidden areas of the kitchen that very rarely see the hoover or mop? I'm going to be a little selective with the spring cleaning tips and only carry out the essential tips to clean a kitchen like professionals to make the biggest difference.

I'm focussing on the tops of tall units, cleaning the skirting boards and the silicone sealant around the sink. I also need to address the rather grimy cooker hood and am trying to pluck up the courage to pull out some of the freestanding appliances such as the range cooker and fridge freezer to investigate the damage.

If there is one investment I am planning on making to ensure the kitchen gets the deep clean it probably needs, it is a steam mop. I recently witnessed my friend's model in action and it really did leave the place gleaming.

Recommended by a friend Vax Steam Fresh Total Home View at Amazon RRP: £99 | What I love about this particular steam mop is that it can be used on all kinds of floors, from engineered wood to stone. It also comes with a range of accessories, such as a grout cleaner and scrubbing brush.

FAQs

What tips did the experts give me for dressing my kitchen up?

Along with some small updates and investments, there are also some stylish kitchen interior ideas the experts I spoke to offered me that I am keen to use.

"Once all fixed finishing touches have been added, like shelving, lighting and handles, we look to the everyday pieces which will consistently be rotating around the kitchen, becoming key staples in the overall look and feel of your design," shares Al Bruce. "These pieces don’t have to be purely practical, they can be decorative too. Think mini-indoor herb gardens, cookery books, chopping boards and organic textiles. A few of these finishing touches allow your kitchen to function smoothly while highlighting your personality and engaging guests.”

If you are thinking of remodelling your kitchen layout, take a bit of time to learn about whether or not the concept of the kitchen triangle could come in handy.