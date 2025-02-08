How to choose the right kitchen island size – experts explain how big a kitchen 'ideally' needs to be

Most homeowners strive to include kitchen islands in their layouts, keen to reap their many benefits: extra storage and food prep space, a central spot to gather with friends, and a place to store all their appliances.

But for all their plus points, shoehorning an island into your kitchen might not be a good idea if you don't have enough space. There's no point settling for a tiny island that isn't fit for purpose just because it's key to the kitchen trend your heart desires. So, how do you choose the right kitchen island size for your space?

We asked the experts just how much space you actually need for a kitchen island and when it might be better to look at an alternative solution.

How to choose the right kitchen island size for your space?

(Image credit: LochAnna Kitchens)

You might well long for an island in your kitchen, but it just won't always be possible. If you are working with a kitchen designer, they will be able to look at your brief and develop a layout that will hopefully mean you can include everything you want – but in some cases, sacrifices need to be made.

You might be wondering how to organise a small kitchen but it doesn't make sense to squeeze an island into the detriment of everything else. Thankfully, the experts we spoke to had a wealth of advice on when you should and shouldn't add a kitchen island.

"If you’re unsure how or whether an island will fit in your kitchen, a great tip is to mark out the dimensions on the floor using masking or painter’s tape and walk around the space," suggests Rossella Marzocchella, a kitchen designer at Decor and Decor.

"This helps you visualise how an island would impact movement and workflow in your kitchen before making any commitments. If you really want to be sure, you can add piles of boxes in the rough height to see how likely you are to walk into it."

How much space do you need for a kitchen island?

(Image credit: Simon Taylor Furniture)

To see whether your kitchen storage ideas are feasible, you need to understand how much space is required around an island for it to allow a good flow around the whole space.

"The most important factor when deciding if your kitchen can accommodate an island is clearance space – the distance between the island and surrounding worktops, appliances and walls," explains Molly Chandler, designer at Willis & Stone.

"For most kitchens, the ideal clearance is 42 inches, however, if the kitchen is likely to be super busy with lots of people using it at the same time, you may want to consider a clearance of 48 inches. The absolute minimum I would say for a one-cook kitchen is 36 inches but this may feel tight, especially near appliances."

"This clearance allows for easy movement, and comfortable seating and ensures that appliances like dishwashers and ovens can be opened without obstruction," picks up kitchen designer Rossella Marzocchella. "If the space around an island is too tight, it can make the kitchen feel cramped and impractical, which defeats the purpose of adding an island in the first place."

Is there a standard kitchen island size?

(Image credit: Rehome)

The next stage in deciding whether or not you have enough space for a kitchen island is understanding sizes.

"The size of an island can vary greatly, but the average size is around 36–40 inches deep by 60–80 inches wide," advises Molly Chandler. "Islands should be at least 24 inches deep to be functional, with deeper islands providing more work surface."

"Kitchen islands come in a range of dimensions. A small island might be around 35 inches by 24 inches, providing a compact yet useful prep area," adds Rossella Marzocchella.

"Larger kitchens can accommodate islands that exceed 75 inches in length and 4o inches in depth, which allows for additional storage, seating and even built-in appliances or plumbing such as sinks. If the island is going to double as a seating area, a worktop overhang of at least 12 inches is necessary for legroom, increasing the amount of clearance needed."

Can you have an island in a small kitchen?

(Image credit: Yester Home)

If seeing those dimensions has left you feeling a little deflated, fear not – there are island options for those working with more compact spaces and looking at how to organise a kitchen and gain extra workspace.

"In compact spaces, curved islands can serve as a great choice as they soften the layout and improve flow, avoiding sharp corners that can feel intrusive," advises Sinead Trainor, kitchen category manager at LochAnna Kitchens. "For truly small spaces, consider a compact circular or oval island or even a peninsula design, which attaches to a wall and maximises workspace without overwhelming the room.

"The key is to balance aesthetics with practicality," continues Sinead. "Always aim for designs that enhance flow, especially in multi-functional kitchens, and don't overlook hidden features like integrated storage or concealed pantry doors for optimising every inch of space."

"Smaller kitchens can still incorporate an island, but careful planning and creativity are essential," adds Rossella Marzocchella. "In tighter spaces, a slimline island, usually around 45–50cm deep, can provide additional workspace without overwhelming the room."

"Those with compact spaces could also opt for a smaller square-shaped island or a breakfast bar, that can work as both a storage area and a dining place, without overwhelming the space too much," further advises Sinead Trainor. "The cupboards that fit beneath the island are also a useful place to keep pots, pans or food. With ergonomics in mind, curved islands are a good choice for family kitchen spaces regardless of the space size."

Where is the best place for a kitchen island?

(Image credit: Willis & Stone)

When working with a smaller space, the positioning of the island is more important than ever – a central spot won't always be best. You might also like to consider the concept of the kitchen triangle when it comes to locating it.

"When deciding on the positioning of a kitchen island, several key factors should be considered," begins Sinead Trainor. "Start by identifying the areas in your kitchen that experience the most traffic flow. This is crucial, as the island's placement should allow for ample space to pass through and move around easily.

"Another important consideration is keeping the island close to the fridge, stove and sink as this proximity enhances access and efficiency within the main kitchen zones," continues Sinead. "Lastly, think about the purpose of the island. For instance, if you plan to use it as a dining space, consider placing it centrally to optimise functionality and flow."

What are the alternatives to a kitchen island?

If you conclude that your kitchen isn't the right shape or size for a kitchen island, the good news is that there are alternatives that might hold the key to your dream design. Some could even make a small kitchen look bigger.

"A mobile island or trolley is also a great option, as they can be moved when not in use, maintaining flexibility and allowing you to free up your worktop space as and when needed," suggests Rossella Marzocchella.

"Another alternative is a peninsula, which functions similarly to an island but is attached to a wall or cabinetry on one side. This design offers the benefits of extra worktop space and seating without requiring as much clearance as a freestanding island.

"Drop-leaf islands – with their foldable sections – allow you to expand the workspace when needed and tuck it away when not in use," adds Rossella.

Once you have your new kitchen up and running, be sure to get to grips with the best ways of cleaning a kitchen to keep it looking its best.