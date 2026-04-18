Forget basic BBQs and pizza ovens, the Ninja FlexFlame is a five-function "revolution" in outdoor dining

Ninja FlexFlame ProConnect Gas BBQ & Outdoor Cooking System: £11,998.50 at sharkninja.co.uk Ninja offers free delivery, 30 day returns, and their full guarantee. It's also an easy place to pick up accessories and bundles if you want to get cooking on gas right away.

Ninja is at apex of air frying; they've perfected the pizza oven; and now, they're are back at barbecuing with the launch of their FlexFlame Gas BBQ and Outdoor Cooking System. It combines five cooking methods under one hood, spanning barbecuing to pizza cooking and smoking. It's the ultimate garden essential.

The Ninja FlexFlame is a garden essential for any foodie for so many reasons. The most prevalent is that this has perfected five cooking methods that would usually require separate appliances: grilling, smoking, roasting, griddling and pizza making. We already know Ninja's pizza oven is one of the best of all time and their electric smoker and grill is too, so the FlexFlame is more than packed with promise. It makes hosting outdoors simple, space-efficient, and, in true Ninja style, impressive too.

The simplified method is set to "revolutionise" the way that you enjoy eating outdoors with one, cohesive unit. And, if their reputation isn't enough to carry cache, you might have spotted a familiar face championing the Ninja FlexFlame as an outdoor dining essential: David Beckham. Reputedly, it's a favourite in their home. So, you don't just need to take our word that this is is a seriously impressive piece of kit, you can take David Beckham's too.

Article continues below

Ninja FlexFlame Launch: a barbecue, pizza ove, and grill in one

(Image credit: Ninja)

Specifications (Image credit: Ninja) RRP: £999-1,999

Dimensions: 63.7 cm L x 156.69 cm W x 122.71 cm H

Weight: 61.5 kgs

Colours: stainless steel, green, and blue

Temperature range: 95°C to 315°C.

Functions: Grill, Smoke, Roast, Griddle, Pizza

Fuel type: Propane gas

Includes: FlexFlame ProConnect Cooking System, 2x Porcelain Enamel Cast Iron Grill Grates, Expandable Roast & Smoke Rack, Grease Tray, Removeable Pellet Box & Ninja Woodfire Pellets Sample Bag.

Guarantee: 10 years

You may already have spotted, and swooned over, the FlexFlame. Last year, it launched exclusively in the US, where Ninja’s first-ever propane outdoor cooker quickly became the centrepiece of garden parties and outdoor hosting. It was everywhere.

With widespread praise, especially for its barbecuing and pizza-making capabilities, it’s no surprise the FlexFlame has been such a hit. It’s also one of the garden trends and popular garden products I’ve been most frequently asked about by woman&home readers. That’s why its UK launch is so exciting: we can finally get cooking on gas.

What really sets the Ninja FlexFlame apart is how it builds on Ninja’s already impressive line-up of outdoor cooking appliances, combining and elevating their best features in one design. Here are just a few of the stand-outs:

Five cooking functions under one hood

under one hood Precise propane flame control : with a digital panel that lets you adjust function, temperature, and flame level. There's an option to auto-adjust the flames to economise on propane consumption

: with a digital panel that lets you adjust function, temperature, and flame level. There's an option to auto-adjust the flames to economise on propane consumption Faster cooking using cyclonic air: preheats to 315°C in seven minutes and a fan provides heat in the grill cavity to crisp and brown beautifully

preheats to 315°C in seven minutes and a fan provides heat in the grill cavity to crisp and brown beautifully Smoke infusions using Ninja Woodfire Technology: adding barbecue flavour to everything from low-and-low dishes, cold smokes, or any meal with just two cups of pellets

(Image credit: Ninja)

For the real foodies, you can also invest in a grill cover, half and full griddle plates, a pizza stone and peel, a folding rack, and grease tray liners.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“For years, Ninja has redefined indoor cooking with our cutting-edge appliances. After observing a gap in the outdoor cooking market where grills fell short of handling various cooking methods desired by home chefs, we took the opportunity to innovate,” said Kaitlyn Hebert, Chief Marketing Officer of Global Marketing at Ninja.

“Our team spent the past two years developing the revolutionary FlexFlame™ system. Through extensive testing across multiple locations, climates and conditions, we have perfected this versatile powerhouse, and transformed outdoor cooking, enabling even beginner grillers to create drool-worthy dishes right from their backyard.”

(Image credit: Ninja)

It's also had some air time in some very famous gardens, including the Beckhams'. You'll have seen adverts with David Beckham endorsing the BBQ and outdoor cooker, alongside some stunning outdoor furniture, it's all the more covetable. We've seen the family's impeccable standards for home design and appliances before, so it's yet one more reason that the FlexFlame is guaranteed to please:

A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) A photo posted by on

(Image credit: Ninja)

Get the grill ready (rain or shine), because the Ninja FlexFlame looks like it has the power to push through any weather conditions. Barbecuing can be an unreliable and unpredictable game at the best of times, but with Ninja's expertise, it looks like we're on for a winner. Now, all you need is some outdoor dining and tablescaping ideas, and you're set for being the centre of all summer soirees.