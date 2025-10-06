These rechargeable under-cabinet lights have transformed my kitchen – and they cost less than £15

Despite writing about all the latest kitchen trends and design features, my own kitchen is, unfortunately, a bit on the sad side. Don't get me wrong, it's fine and functional, it's just not as fabulous as I'd like.

As a result, I'm always on the lookout for simple buys to transform my kitchen for the better, and my latest find is a set of under-cabinet strip lights that have worked wonders to improve the space.

Wireless, rechargeable, motion-activated and highly affordable – they are impressive on so many levels.

Exact match Haokiang Under Cabinet Kitchen Lights View at Amazon RRP: £13.99 for a pack of 2 | I bought these white 39 LED under-cupboard kitchen lights to enhance the ambience and functionality. The USB rechargeable lights (1500mAh) are on a 24cm magnetic strip that attaches with ease.

My editor recommendation: under cabinet kitchen lights

It's amazing to see how much a small pool of light can elevate the ambiance (Image credit: Tamara Kelly)

Layered lighting is a crucial component for all well-designed kitchens. Not only does a balance of lighting make it easier to cook, dine and entertain, but it also helps to make a kitchen look cosy, which I'm a big advocate of.

My kitchen doesn't have spotlights; it only has one main overhead light, which is fine for practical food prep, but the level of light feels a tad overwhelming when you're just popping in and out. The only other sources of light are a table lamp and a built-in light on the cooker hood. These under-cabinet strip lights are the perfect solution for gently elevating the lighting scheme.

There are different modes to suit all: on, off and motion, in two light colour temperatures: "Night" (warm) or "Day" (cold). You can adjust the brightness from 25% to 100% with the buttons. I've chosen warm and although they don't match the cooker hood, they are close enough to exude a similar level of warmth.

I've also selected the sensing mode, where the lights automatically turn on when a person passes through the sensing area, and automatically turn off after 25 seconds if no motion is detected.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Left: the magnetic strip Right: the light in place and casting an ambient glow onto the countertop below (Image credit: Tamara Kelly)

The beauty of these strip lights is that they don't require any mains power, saving huge expense and inconvenience when looking to illuminate your kitchen. The motion sensor lights only switch on when needed, which is a great way to save energy in the home.

Another winning quality is the ease of installation. You simply pull the sticky backing off the magnetic strip and attach it to the underside of your kitchen cabinet, then the lightweight LED light connects to it.

A USB lead is provided to recharge the lights once they run out of battery. Although they don't require much charge as they last for up to 8 hours in 'on' mode, or 45 days in automatic 'motion' mode.

I don't tend to shop on Amazon unless it's for essentials, but there have been a few game-changing products in recent years that I've felt compelled to share. The first is the Amazon carpet lint remover tool, which is better at removing dog hairs from my carpets than my powerful Dyson vacuum.

The more recent buy was a set of bed sheet organisers to store linens in style, because my bedding collection was becoming chaotic.

I fully support affordable, simple solutions that can improve your home without any fuss. I'll be keeping my eye out during this Amazon Prime Day to see if I can find any further fabulous finds to share.