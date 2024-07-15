This £5 Amazon gadget leaves my carpets cleaner than my Dyson – I recommend it to any fellow pet owners

As a pet owner, this Amazon find is the only thing that keeps my carpets clean and hair-free – despite owning a Dyson. While there's no doubt the powerful vacuum excels in most areas my stair runner is frequently covered in lint and pet hair that only this tool seems to uncover.

I'd seen adverts on shopping channels and thought it was merely a gimmick until my Mum ordered a pair and I saw the results first-hand. After watching how incredibly effective the Amazon carpet lint scrapper is at scrapping the pet hair off carpets I just knew I'd never be without it when doing my weekly chores.

Even if you're using one of the best vacuums if you have pets it can feel like your carpets are never hair-free. I have a Dyson that offers incredible cleaning but on stubborn areas like my stairs, I still have an issue with fine lint and tiny hairs that build up due to having my beloved whippet.

Aniuge 2 Pack Lint Remover: £4.99 at Amazon This set of two carpet lint scrappers is already incredibly affordable and they are available on Prime – meaning it's worth keeping an eye out during Amazon Prime Day for further discounts and perks.

Of course, this tiny tool is not practical to use on an entire carpet but I find it invaluable for the hallway runner and stairs in particular, along with areas that are harder to run the vacuum over. I will often run it over my sofa to make sure the hairs don't stick to my clothes.

I would like to stress that I still rely on my Dyson V15 vacuum to clean my carpets and rugs thoroughly but I find that on tricky areas, like the stairs the carpet lint scraper tool is unbeatable for removing very fine and stubborn pet hairs.

(Image credit: Future | Tamara Kelly)

The handheld tool is ergonomically designed and equipped with an easy-to-grip wooden handle that supports the metal head and features copper scrapping plates.

The term 'scrapping' makes it sound like a harsh tool, but fear not it doesn't scratch or damage the carpet fibres due to the smooth corners and metallic surface.

Aniuge (who makes the lint remover) demonstrates in a simple diagram just how to use the carpet scraping manual brush tool on different surfaces. (Image credit: Amazon)

It's simple, no battery-powered design means it's never going to let you down – no sudden power failure, and no more batteries wasted, unlike electric counterparts. This manual carpet lint remover can be reused time and time again, offering a stable and constant solution to remove lint and hair from all carpeted surfaces.

While I use mine to remove pet hair from my stair carpets and rugs you can also use this handy tool to restore your upholstery fabrics and sofas or even your clothes to leave them lint-free and looking like new.

My stair runner looks clean after i vacuum but as the scraper tool shows...there are always tiny whippet hairs everywhere (Image credit: Future | Tamara Kelly)

I like to think my home is pretty pristine, taking time to keep it clean and tidy but no matter how often you vacuum your carpets, some elements of pet hair and dander aren't always visible. This carpet lint scrapper tool is an absolute game-changer for removing the fine hairs that are invisible to the human eye.

My home would not be as presentable without this cheap carpet-scrapping tool.