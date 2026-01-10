We're taking major style cues from Ruby Wax's home to cheer up the decor for the gloomy months ahead

It's all too easy to feel those January blues sneak up on us after the glitzy Christmas decorations are gone, especially with the gloomy UK weather. However, one unexpected celebrity has inspired us to brighten up our homes with a touch of joyful colour.

When it comes to decorating your home after Christmas, it can be hard to recreate that festive feeling in your home, especially with dark, gloomy days. But along with keeping some of your festive habits going all year round, there are a couple of ways you can liven up your home before you've even stepped in the door.

Who knew comedic icon Ruby Wax would be the one inspiring us to cheer up our homes this month? Sharing a reel on her Instagram @rubywax, discussing her home retreats, Ruby gives us the ultimate new year inspiration with her strikingly coloured front door and hallway.

Ruby Wax's colourful front door

You may not have put much thought into what would be the best colour for your front door when you moved in, but it can truly make a huge difference. While it's easy to stick with what you've got, customising the colour of your front door won't just improve the curb appeal of your home, it'll improve your mood too.

Opting for happy paint colours for your door will brighten up your home and completely transform your entryway. Not only that, but like Ruby Wax herself, it's sure to bring a smile to your and your guests' faces every time they see it.

Ruby has opted for a bright cyan blue, which, much like her personality, is bold, charming and a whole lot of fun. If you're usually against a maximalist decor look, this time of year is a great opportunity to try it out and bring a little cheer into your space.

A bold blue front door is a great way to reframe 'winter blues' into something positive (Image credit: Future)

And it's not just the front door that caught our attention; once Ruby lets the camerawoman in her home, we spotted some funky striped hallway runners. It's clear that the TV personality really knows a thing or two about dopamine decor.

If you want to make your hallway welcoming, opting for a fun runner like Ruby's is a great first step. Not only does it add even more colour to your space, but it'll add personality to your home without you needing to do a thing.

While bold colours and patterns are fun, they can easily overwhelm a space, which is why we'll be following Ruby and keeping the rest of our colour palettes neutral. With the complimentary brushed brass hardware on the door and the white walls and floor around the rug, there's a clear sense of balance to her chosen scheme.

Get the look

Whether you're looking for practical and stylish ideas for your hallway or simply need a helping hand keeping the SAD away, these colourful decor additions are the best place to start.

Not quite a bright colour person? There's so much inspiration to be found in the latest interior paint colour trends that you'll be sure to find a hue that suits you and your home.