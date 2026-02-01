Not gels, not BIAB; We’re predicting a nail varnish comeback, and these are our favourite shades

We're a nation obsessed with our nails. Whether we're heading to the salon or DIY-ing at home, we just can't get enough of nail trends. However, we've recently noticed a shift towards at-home manicures, in a quest to repair damaged nails. Dare we say that 2026 might be the year of good old-fashioned nail polish?

As a beauty team, we really understand the temptation to book in for back-to-back manicures, but it's also important to take regular breaks - even with kinder salon treatments like BIAB or BioSculpture.

So, we've learned to master how to paint our nails at home and found the formulas that mimic the look and feel of a salon manicure. Whether you love a neutral nail design or bolder hues, we have a nail polish suggestion for every nail lover. The best part? They're all under £20.

Our beauty teams' favourite nail polish shades and formulas

While you might not be able to exactly replicate salon nail designs or maintain your cuticles at home to salon-level, there's something very comforting about an at-home manicure. It's satisfying doing it yourself, and luckily, there are so many gel manicure alternatives, polishes, and formulas that make a DIY mani so easy to achieve.

The W&H beauty team has been doing their nails at home for years, and we've tried and tested possibly every nail polish and formula out there. So, when we recommend a nail polish, you can trust that it's a tried-and-tested stand-out winner.

Our favourite DIY mani nail essentials

What actually ensures a long-lasting and salon-worthy manicure is all about the nail care, prep, and final touches. So, if you're wondering what people with healthy nails always do, it probably involves using these products.

1. Beauty Director, Sarah's plum pick

(Image credit: Sarah Cooper-White/ Future)

Confession time. I am a bit addicted to gel manicures and often have them on repeat for months and months. I just love the way they make my nails look and how long they last. Every so often, I worry about the health of my nails and decide to take a break.

I love the shine and longevity of gel manicures, so I'm fussy when it comes to polish. It's got to give me the same kind of finish as a gel, and I want it to last longer than a few days. Black cherry nails are my go-to shade during the winter - they're rich and deep and go with lots of things in my wardrobe. After much testing, I'd say Nails Inc 1 Step Gel It’s Topless Nail Polish in Billie is the best alternative to gels.

Nails Inc Billie 1 Step Gel It's Topless Nail Polish Check Amazon RRP: £8.99 If you're a fan of dark nail trends, then you'll love this rich wine colour. Offering a gel-like manicure at home, this provides up to eight days' worth of wear without the need for a base or top coat, as it combines every stage of your manicure into one.

2. Senior Beauty Editor, Rhiannon's zesty red

(Image credit: Rhiannon Derbyshire/ Future)

I'm not particularly loyal to any nail polish brand, but I am wildly dedicated to the tone - a vivid tomato red is the colour that's on my nails 90% of the time, straying occasionally to cooler or deeper red tones in the winter. Red, to me, is classic - it goes with everything, and makes the neutral outfits I tend to wear feel perkier.

I'm quite fussy about the shade - it has to be warm, but not too orange - and bright red without looking like coral. I have a handful of favourites that fulfil this brief, and this NailKind tone is my current favourite. I tried it on a whim because the colour was perfect, and was amazed to find it lasted well over a week without chipping.

Nail Kind Nail Polish in Burning Love View at nailkind.com RRP: £8.95 If you're looking for a formula that doesn't require hours of dry time, then look no further than this quick-dry polish. The gorgeous orangey-red shade is seriously hard-wearing, while the breathable formula is gentle on nails.

3. Beauty Editor, Steph's almost white

I am a creature of habit when it comes to nail colours. In winter, I'm drawn to a moody palette of wine red, aubergine, and black. In summer - although I have been known to go rogue with a tennis ball-yellow - I fall back into sheer nail polishes, specifically white.

In my opinion, there's no better colour for tanned toes, and at least I know that a clean, crisp manicure will go with everything I own. I've veered away from Tipex-bright tips in favour of Nails Inc Emma 1-Step Polish, which gives a sheerer, milkier finish that feels more modern and understated.

Nails Inc Emma 1 Step Gel It's Topless Nail Polish Check Amazon RRP: £8.99 Light nail polish shades like pinks and whites often require a minimum of three or four layers of polish before getting an even colour, but this one only requires two. Ideal for tapping into the milk nails trend, this almost white but slightly pinky shade looks lovely on every skin tone.

4. Beauty Editor, Jess's Royal approved favourite

(Image credit: Jessica Beech/ Future)

Apart from two weeks a year in December when I throw caution to the wind and embrace a dark red, my nails are consistently nude all year round. Essie Nail Polish in Ballet Slippers is a classic. So classic, in fact, that Queen Elizabeth and Helen Mirren have been said to wear it.

I love it because it’s subtle enough not to draw attention to how short and stubby my nails are (I’m a biter if I don’t have gels on), it goes with every single outfit, and if I carefully paint three thin coats, I can get it to last for a good five days without chipping. This shade will always have a place in my heart as it's the colour I was wearing when I got engaged.

Essie Nail Lacquer in Ballet Slippers $9.99 at Target $10 at Ulta Beauty Check Amazon RRP: £8.99 Arguably one of the most recognisable nail polish shades, Ballet Slippers has a cult following, and it's clear to see why. The high-shine, long-lasting formula is easy to apply, quick to dry, and goes with all your outfits - all for under £10.

5. Beauty Writer, Annie's olive offering

(Image credit: Annie Milroy/ Future)

There's pretty much no nail polish colour I won't wear. I've tried them all - from neon green to dusty pink. However, I find myself coming back to the same colour time and time again - a gorgeous olive-toned polish that I've not seen on many other people (perhaps why I love it so much).

It's no massive shock as green is my favourite colour and I've dabbled in many a green nail design over the years, but this earthy, khaki polish has stood the test of time. It's chic, wearable, and works for every season.