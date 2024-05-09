How to maintain your cuticles at home for a polished and elevated mani

A tamed cuticle is often considered paramount to a neat and long-lasting manicure and according to the pros, should be a top priority in your nail care routine...

Though the 2024 nail trends offer a plethora of looks to suit every aesthetic - from timeless almond nails painted in signature reds and creamy neutrals, to the must-have shades of the season - there is one element they all have in common: nail care. It's universally acknowledged that the prep makes the manicure, as the condition of your talons - especially where your cuticles are concerned - can have a big impact on the overall finish and longevity. Indeed, if you opt for a professional treatment, you'll know that the skin lining the base of your nail is often removed (or at least pushed back), with a hydrating cuticle oil applied as a last step.

Clearly, cuticles are key to achieving that perfected look, so in light of this, we've quizzed the nail experts on how to maintain your cuticle at home - and why it's important for an elevated mani in the first place...

How to maintain your cuticles are home, per the pros

As mentioned, keeping our cuticles tidy is crucial to achieving that salon-esque finish, as it prevents your traditional polishes from lifting and chipping at the base of your nails, allows for a more precise application and overall, gives a neat and elongated appearance.

"Maintaining neat cuticles not only enhances the aesthetic appeal of your nails but also contributes to the longevity of your manicure," adds Juanita Huber-Millet, Founder of Townhouse.

So, how do we go about adding cuticle care to our beauty regime? The experts share their tips...

Our go-to cuticle picks

From nourishing cuticle oils to specifically designed tools, these are the cuticle products to add to your arsenal, alongside one of the best nail strengtheners - like Manucurists Active Glow - and a trusty nail file (we like OPI's Glass File, from Amazon)...

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

brushworks Cuticle Pusher View at Look Fantastic RRP: £5.99 This double-sided tool is perfect for carefully pushing back your pesky cuticle, to achieve an elongated and Beauty Pie Super Cuticles Kit View at Beauty Pie RRP: £15 members price/ £36 non-members This kit features Beauty Pie's gentle but powerful cuticle remove, which works to soften and loosen dead skin, allowing you to gently push your cuticle back, as well as the Cuticle Therapy gel - containing olive oil, vitamin E and bakuchiol oil to hydrate, heal and calm. Editor's pick Manucurist Huile Verte View at Cult Beauty RRP: £15 Enriched with nourishing oils, including sweet almond and coconut, this cuticle oil works to nourish and soften the skin, whilst also strengthening and moisturising your nail bed - to promote growth and a healthy-looking appearance.





First things first, you need to invest in the correct equipment. "To maintain neat cuticles at home, I would recommend tidying them every 1-2 weeks with professional-quality tools," says London Grace founder, Kirsten White

White recommends using a cuticle softener and pusher tool, or a cotton bud if you're in a pinch. Townhouse founder, Juanita Huber-Millet also recommends utilising gentle tools, "such as a cotton bud or an orangewood stick. These tools can be used to gently push back the cuticles after they've been softened with warm water or a cuticle softener."

2. Push them back

Once you have your arsenal of cuticle tools, the pros say to gently push the cuticle back. White advises starting with a cuticle softener: "The London Grace Neat & Tidy Cuticle Softener is essential for cuticle maintenance. Start by applying a pea-sized amount to each nail, allowing it to soften the cuticles for a few minutes.

"Next, use the Cuticle Pusher to gently push back the cuticles, followed by the Cuticle Nippers to trim any excess cuticles." White then says to buff the nails using a nail file, "in a sweeping motion across the nail plate and cuticle edge to eliminate dry skin and achieve a smooth, healthy finish."

Alternatively, Huber-Millet says to soften your cuticles with warm water, before gently pushing the skin back with a cotton bud or tapered orangewood stick (like these at Amazon).

3. Leave the trimming to the pros

Removing the cuticle altogether is a popular in-salon option, however White says that this technique should be left to the professionals.

"Trimming of cuticles should only be done by a professional and never attempted at home," and also comes down to personal preference, as White explains: "some customers like their cuticles trimmed (as it tends to give a cleaner result) while others don't." You, of course, don't have to have your cuticle removed entirely, simply pushing the cuticle back can afford a similarly tidy look.

And, if you cannot make it to a salon, White remarks that, "the best way to deal with overgrown cuticles is to gently push them back daily after your shower or bathe (as the cuticles will be softer from the water and heat) - this should be done gently with a cotton bud."

4. Use a cuticle oil

Regardless of whether you opt for a professional treatment or do your nails at home, a cuticle oil is a must - as they help to hydrate the skin and elevate the overall look of you nails.

"By moisturizing your cuticles regularly, you ensure they remain tidy, promoting an overall neater appearance," says Huber-Millet.