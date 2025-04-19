A Ukrainian manicure is the longest-lasting nail treatment I've tried - here's the lowdown

The Ukrainian manicure is gaining popularity, but what exactly is it, and how does it differ from other nail treatments? I've spoken to an expert and booked in to give you the full low-down.

Nail trends are constantly innovating - it seems like every day there’s a new treatment to try, whether that’s deciding between BIAB VS gel nails or the more fun stuff like the glow french tip nail trend. The latest ‘it’ thing? The Ukrainian manicure, which is steadily growing in popularity thanks to its reputation for a pristine finish and long-lasting benefits.

I’ve had a few Ukrainian manicures, and I can vouch for their stellar reputation - in fact, they might be the best manicures I’ve ever had. Here's why I think you should consider booking in for one too.

Why our senior beauty editor is a Ukrainian manicure convert

What is a Ukrainian manicure?

“A Ukrainian manicure is a highly detailed, clean nail treatment that combines health-focused nail care with aesthetic excellence,” says salon So.Shell's Ukrainian nail expert, Anastasiia Yurchenko. “It’s known for its flawless cuticle work and immaculate finish. This manicure reflects the artistry and meticulousness that Ukrainian nail technicians are globally recognized for.”

How does it differ from other manicure styles?

“The key difference lies in the attention to detail and the dry technique,” according to Yurchenko. “Unlike traditional manicures that often involve soaking, the Ukrainian method is typically done dry, allowing for greater control and minimizing the risk of infections."

"The cuticle work is incredibly thorough," Yurchenko continues. "It's often done with an e-file (electric nail drill) to achieve a perfectly clean and tidy nail base. The application of polish or gel is done with surgical precision - right up to the cuticle - giving a 'freshly done' look for weeks.”

I can vouch for the precision - during my most recent Ukrainian manicure appointment, I was hypnotised by the process, especially when it came to the nail care prep. The technician spent a good 15 minutes on each hand to file and buff the nails and cuticles. The result, as you can see below, is a super clean, pristine base ready for colour.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Rhiannon's nails before (L) and after (R) the prepping process (Image credit: Future/Rhiannon Derbyshire)

What’s the process like?

“It's a dry manicure using an e-file for detailed cuticle work, ensuring the nail plate is completely clean and prepped”, explains Yurchenko. “The nail shape is then sculpted to perfection, and the product - typically a gel polish or builder gel - is applied in thin, even layers right up to the cuticle line. The technique requires a steady hand, an eye for symmetry, and a deep understanding of nail anatomy.”

One of the things I was most hypnotised by during my recent appointment is the builder gel and in some cases the colour is painted on with an incredibly thin brush - essentially the width of three individual hairs. When they say precise, they really mean it - it's like watching Picasso paint. If he also happened to use very thin brushes.

As I hinted earlier, this isn’t an in-and-out lunch hour manicure - I noted that with the prep and the added builder gel layer, it took 50 minutes to get to the colour stage of my appointment. But the time and the precision are all part of the Ukrainian manicure experience - it's absolutely worth the extra time for the finished look. Speaking of...

What’s the look of a Ukrainian manicure?

(Image credit: Future/Rhiannon Derbyshire)

From all of my Ukrainian manicures, I've always been wowed at the finished look. It's so clean, so tidy, so crisp. From what I can tell, they don't offer many options for nail art, but it might vary salon to salon. I personally never opt for nail art - I even find French tip nails a bit 'out there'. To me, a clean, fresh pop of colour is the chicest look you could opt for - something the Ukrainian manicure excels at. The pristine finish of this manicure style would also pair well with the natural nails trend.

“The result is a sleek, clean, and extremely polished nail," summarises Yurchenko. "The edges are crisp, the shape is refined, and the colour is applied so precisely that it grows out beautifully without obvious gaps.”

How long does it last?

(Image credit: Future/Rhiannon Derbyshire)

“Thanks to the precise application and clean cuticle work, a Ukrainian manicure can look fresh for up to 3-4 weeks without lifting or chipping," promises Yurchenko. "Clients often return not because their manicure has chipped, but because of visible nail growth. It’s both beautiful and durable - ideal for those who value longevity without sacrificing style."

Ukrainian manicures are the longest-lasting in-salon nail treatment I've ever tried. The pictures above are three weeks after my appointment, and they still look pretty pristine. Previously, I've gone a full four weeks with no lifting or chipping, with the regrowth being the only visible giveaway.

A Ukrainian manicure - the woman&home verdict

As you can tell, I'm a huge fan of Ukrainian manicures. The attention to detail, precision and the skill level of the technicians make for a seriously world-class mani.

You do pay a premium for this service - with the builder layer, my manicure costs £68, which is a little steeper than your average gel, or Bio Sculpture nails service. But I do think it's worth it for the quality and durability of the manicure. The finished look is second to none, and it easily lasts a month, which helps eke out the cost-per-day of the mani.

Having spoken to experts and compared notes with my colleagues, I believe a Ukrainian maniucre to be the best on the planet. I look forward to being mesmerised all over again at my next appointment.