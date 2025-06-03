Are Japanese manicures the secret to healthier nails? Our beauty writer tried one to find out

The Japanese manicure is the ultimate low-maintenance trend that'll keep your nails looking sleek, clean and stylish.

2025's nail trends are so varied - from zingy orange nails to the understated short square French tip, it seems that there's something for everyone on the salon menu this year. Natural nails are also having a moment, thanks to the resurgence of gel manicure alternatives, and Japanese manicures are the perfect way to tap into the trend.

So what is this manicure, and how does it differ from other treatments like the Ukrainian manicure? We spoke to a pro manicurist and booked in to experience it for ourselves.

The Japanese manicure, explained

"A Japanese manicure is a natural nail manicure that's all about nail health," says celebrity manicurist Michelle Humphrey, whose client list includes Adele, Dua Lipa and Kate Moss.

"It involves a process of buffing various nutrient-rich pastes into the nail plate to give glossy, healthy nails without the need for nail polish. The products used are all natural and not synthetic, perfect if your nails need some low-maintenance TLC."

Why are Japanese manicures so popular?

"Last year saw a huge movement towards nail health and the clean girl aesthetic," explains Humphrey. "Natural nail strengtheners became popular, and the leap towards natural nail trends has been huge! The low maintenance aspect and the fact that a Japanese manicure is an all-natural process is really appealing to those who want something more mindful and easy to maintain."

For those with busy schedules and not much free time in their weeks, it's easy to understand why a low-maintenance and natural-looking Japanese manicure is tempting. Plus, it's great for nail health.

How does it differ from other manicures?

Japanese manicures involve "No polish, no gels, no enhancement or any product left on the nails," explains Humphrey. "They're all about nourished nails that glow from within."

Unlike BIAB nails or Biosculpture nails, Japanese manicures offer no polish or colour. So, while they don't give you your normal pop of colour, they do serve their purpose. According to Humphrey, "Japanese manicures are ideal for those who want a nude nail look, or those who can't wear polish for religious reasons (like Ramadan), or for work reasons, like medics or chefs."

The Japanese manicure, tried and tested

When I got my Japanese manicure at Dryby London by Kseniia I was blown away by the level of cuticle and nail care I received. She spent nearly 45 minutes of the hour-long appointment, filing, shaping and caring for my cuticles. I don't think my hands have ever received this much attention before.

After using a manual nail file, out came the e-file, which buffed and shaped my dry nail beds and cuticles.

(Image credit: Future)

Who knew how much dry skin could come off in just 10 minutes? The before and after of my nails is seriously impressive - they've never looked so neat. The other thing I noticed was that the length of my nail beds had increased, meaning that my normal stumpy square nails had started to resemble the almond nails of my dreams.

Annie's nails before (L) and after (R) the prepping stage (Image credit: Future)

The next stage is what makes the Japanese manicure so special. Humphrey explains that, "A beeswax paste is massaged and buffed into the nail, followed by a final second buff to refine and gloss using a powder."

I couldn't believe the level of shine this step produced, the all-natural product created a gloss that I had only seen before from sheer nail polishes. If you love the glass nails trend, then a Japanese manicure will seriously impress you.

(Image credit: Future)

"The last steps involve the application of a cuticle and hand massage with a lovely hand cream to complete the treatment. This leaves the nails with a natural gloss and glow," reveals Humphrey.

She's absolutely right about the glow. I've never seen my nails look as shiny as they did after the Japanese manicure, and without even using any polish!

What does a Japanese manicure look like?

According to Humphrey, "Think of a completely natural version of the clean girl aesthetic - your nails will naturally glow and shine with a soft pink hue after this manicure."

If you're someone who loves using healthy nail polishes to help rescue your damaged nails, or are a fan of neutral nail designs, I'm certain a Japanese manicure will impress you just as much as me.

(Image credit: Future)

How long does it last?

According to Humphrey, it all "...depends on the condition and health of your natural nails, but results can last up to a month." In terms of how long mine lasted, it was a good 3 weeks. I put my nails through a lot (I'm in the middle of a gardening project and some serious DIY), so I'm sure if you were more gentle with your hands and nails, your Japanese manicure could easily last up to a month.

She continues, "The shine will slowly dull after a while as you do day-to-day life, and you will notice a more matte regrowth at the cuticle."

The Woman&Home verdict on the Japanese manicure

I loved getting my Japanese manicure. It was a totally different salon experience, and I really appreciated the focus on nail and cuticle health.

While this isn't going to suit everyone, Japanese manicures serve their purpose, coming in handy for those who can't wear nail polish for their job or religious reasons, or for when nails need a little break from polish or gels. My nails have truly never looked healthier.

The prices range from around £30-£85, so they will suit most people's budgets. I would recommend it to people looking to improve their cuticle and nail health, and for those looking to take a gel manicure break. Seriously, the shine is on another level.