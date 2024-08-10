6 healthy nail polishes that will leave your mani looking shiny while nourishing your nails
For when your nails need some TLC but you want them to look good...
If you're a frequent manicure-getter, you'll know that perfectly polished talons often come at a price. Some treatments can result in damage or weaken your natural nails - especially with improver removal - which is where these healthier nail options can offer some reprieve and protection...
With so many long-lasting manicure options at our disposal, from BIAB nails to BioSculpture, having fresh and luxe-looking fingernails has never been so easy. That said, there are still a few drawbacks, one of which being damage. Most services, from gels to acrylics, can leave your natural nails looking a little worse for wear, whether from accidental tearing and breaking, being picked off (we've all done it) or the removal process. When this occurs, it's a good idea to give your nails a break but if you can't bear to leave your talon's au naturel, there are some gentler alternatives.
So, if you're in the market for a strengthening nail saviour or prefer traditional polishes, anyway but are seeking formulas that promise a healthier manicure, these are our six picks...
6 healthy polishes to add to your kit, from strengtheners to vegan formulas
With many of the 2024 nail trends encouraging healthier-looking talons, like tinted nails and sheer French manicures, our nailcare routines have never been a higher priority. Thus, we've rounded up a number of healthy nail varnish options - from strengtheners and base coats that also offer a wash of colour to oxygenated polishes...
Strengthens, smooths & nourishes
RRP: £29
This sheer, creamy peach base coat creates a protective layer over your nails and features camellia oil - to strengthen and visibly nourish. It works to smooth imperfections and discolouration, leaving your nails with a rosy and shiny finish.
Fortifies and moisturises
RRP: £16
A go-to for woman&home's Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson, Manucurist's Active Glow blends sweet almond oil with blueberry extract and AHAs to both nourish and fortify your nails, whilst also leave a flattering rosy-tint in it's wake.
Oxygenated
RRP: £16.50
Promising a healthier manicure without sacrificing colour payoff, Nailberry's L'Oxygéné offers a shiny, long-wearing finish whilst all the while being free of phthalates, alcohol and parabens - as well as being vegan and cruelty-free. The formula is also breathable and still allows moisture to penetrate your natural nails. Naomi again swears by these polishes for lasting colour and shine when she's in between manicure appointments.
Plant-based & cruelty-free
RRP: £9
If you're on the hunt for some plant-based and vegan formulas to add to your collection, Nail Inc.'s polishes feature a 73% plant-based formula, with every shade being vegan, cruelty-free and Halal friendly. They're also free from ingredients like acetone and parabens.
vegan & strengthening
RRP: £8
Packaged in the most luxe-looking bottles, Palette's nail paints are vegan, cruelty-free and breathable. They help to strengthen your nails whilst also delivering high-impact colour and shine.
Strengthening
RRP: £21.90
OPI's Nail Envy uses Tri-Flex Technology™ to strengthen weak nails whilst also warding off chipping and peeling. The formula is also avaialble in a few of the brands best-selling shades - with Bubble Bath, in particular delivering a chic, sheer tint to your nails
Our tips for achieving a healthier manicure
To help revive your weakened and damaged nails, we recommend trimming them to a short and manageable shape - like squoval nails - before then applying one of the best nail strengtheners. If your talons are feeling very dehydrated and thin, we would leave it at that - especially when you can buy protective polishes like OPI's Nail Envy that are tinted.
If you want to sport a statement shade over the top of your strengthing base coat, we would suggest a polish like Nailberry's L'Oxygéné lacquer, as they're breathable and still allow moisture to penetrate through to your nailbed - withouth compromising on colour or longevity.
Then be sure to apply cuticle oil daily, to prolong your manicure and keep your nails hydrated.
Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer from woman&home, where she covers everything from skincare to fragrance but specialises, particularly, in makeup and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi gets to share her trend expertise and share her own shopping recommendations and product reviews. Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.
Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2020, after always having a passion for writing. Now, when she isn’t reporting on the best perfumes and latest beauty releases, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee, drawing and probably online shopping...
