6 healthy nail polishes that will leave your mani looking shiny while nourishing your nails

If you're a frequent manicure-getter, you'll know that perfectly polished talons often come at a price. Some treatments can result in damage or weaken your natural nails - especially with improver removal - which is where these healthier nail options can offer some reprieve and protection...

With so many long-lasting manicure options at our disposal, from BIAB nails to BioSculpture, having fresh and luxe-looking fingernails has never been so easy. That said, there are still a few drawbacks, one of which being damage. Most services, from gels to acrylics, can leave your natural nails looking a little worse for wear, whether from accidental tearing and breaking, being picked off (we've all done it) or the removal process. When this occurs, it's a good idea to give your nails a break but if you can't bear to leave your talon's au naturel, there are some gentler alternatives.

So, if you're in the market for a strengthening nail saviour or prefer traditional polishes, anyway but are seeking formulas that promise a healthier manicure, these are our six picks...

6 healthy polishes to add to your kit, from strengtheners to vegan formulas

With many of the 2024 nail trends encouraging healthier-looking talons, like tinted nails and sheer French manicures, our nailcare routines have never been a higher priority. Thus, we've rounded up a number of healthy nail varnish options - from strengtheners and base coats that also offer a wash of colour to oxygenated polishes...

Our tips for achieving a healthier manicure

To help revive your weakened and damaged nails, we recommend trimming them to a short and manageable shape - like squoval nails - before then applying one of the best nail strengtheners. If your talons are feeling very dehydrated and thin, we would leave it at that - especially when you can buy protective polishes like OPI's Nail Envy that are tinted.

If you want to sport a statement shade over the top of your strengthing base coat, we would suggest a polish like Nailberry's L'Oxygéné lacquer, as they're breathable and still allow moisture to penetrate through to your nailbed - withouth compromising on colour or longevity.

Then be sure to apply cuticle oil daily, to prolong your manicure and keep your nails hydrated.