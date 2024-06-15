This clean and sheer manicure is the equivalent of a lip stain for your nails

On the hunt for a manicure that is both subtle and infinitely glowy? Sheer and tinted nails are the latest "your nails but better" finish making an impression this season.

Though 2024 nail trends have supplied plenty of bold, statement designs, there's also been a shift towards more understated neutral nails, such as bubble bath nails and milky white hues. More recently still, "barely-there" looks that seek to elevate, rather than disguise, your natural talons have also proved popular.

The current trend for sheer and tinted nails takes this premise to the next level, taking inspiration from lip stains to deliver a wash of pink and nude hues to leave your nails gleaming. Think of it as the next step in the evolution of lip gloss nails.

If you're a lover of minimalistic manicures or perhaps are looking for a way to give your nails a break from treatments (like gel and BIAB nails) with a glossy and easy at-home look, here's how to achieve this "lip stain" finish...

What are sheer, tinted nails?

Think of a tinted lip balm or stain that adds a wash of glossy colour, without the coverage of classic lipstick formulas and apply that premise to your nails instead. That's the essence these sheer nails are trying to capture and, yes, they're as flattering as they sound.

They're glossy, universally flattering and offer a much-needed reprieve from classic, summery brights – especially if you opt for a tinted nail polish that doubles as one of the best nail strengtheners. If you're looking to give your nails a jelly-like gleam, below are the tinted nail polishes to add to your arsenal...

Our go-to sheer nail staples

Manucurist Active Glow Polish in Blueberry View at Look Fantastic RRP: £16 This glowing nail polish delivers a flattering, rosy tint to the nails whilst also helping to strengthen and hydrate - thanks to its formula of sweet almond oil and AHAs. Our beauty team swears by Manucurist's original Active Glow, but this one offers an even rosier hue. Chanel Le Vernis Nail Colour in Ballerina View at John Lewis RRP: £29 For a milkier finish, opt for a sheer pink like this one from Chanel. Apply either just one or two coats for a creamy wash of colour over your nails. Alternatively, mix the hue with a clear coat for a more translucent finish. Nails.INC Glow And Grow Nail Growth Treatment View at Cult Beauty RRP: £9 Featuring hyaluronic acid and castor oil, this polish intensely hydrates your nails, leaving behind a healthy, glossy gleam.

5 sheer nail looks to recreate

In case you require some visual inspiration, we've rounded up a few glossy, "barely-there" manicures to recreate this summer and beyond...

1. Pink tinted nails

For a "your nails but better" look, opt for a rosy shade of sheer polish, like this one. It's fresh and elevated but perfectly understated – meaning it will go with your entire wardrobe, no matter the season. We'd also recommend opting for squoval nails, for a neat finish.

2. Sheer French tips and half moons

For those who love a French tip nail look but are also tempted by a tinted finish, opt for a creamy sheer coat with a more opaque half-moon or French tip. To achieve this blended look, apply your tip and half-moon design first over a clear base coat, then add a wash of your milky hue over the top.

3. Sheer squoval nails

If you're looking for a very clean and fresh nail look, again opt for a sheer base coat, mixed with a small amount of a nude shade if you want that subtle wash of colour, and combine with either an almond or squoval nail shape.

4. Milky sheer nails

With bubble bath nails a popular look for summer, you can't go wrong with applying this soapy, milk-like shade to your nails – for a soft and elegant effect.