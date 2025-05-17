Out of every manicure we know, Halle Berry’s 'delicate' nails are by far the most luxe

Halle Berry's nails have confirmed what we've long suspected: sheer pink is the nail colour of luxury.

At this point, delicate, milky-pink manicures have taken up permanent residence among the 2025 nail trends - and have been a hot topic of conversation amongst our team for what feels like years. Deservedly so, it seems, as they never fail to look fresh and elevated. The latest proof of this could be found on the Met Gala's red carpet and more specifically, on the nails of Halle Berry.

The star paired the delicate wash of pink with an equally timeless nail shape. And, since setting eyes on the chic combination, we're desperate to request it ourselves - in fact, one of our Beauty Editors already has...

Why Halle Berry's sheer manicure is a lesson in luxury

Don't get us wrong, a sheer pink manicure is by no means a ground-breaking or new concept. As mentioned, it's a classic look, which has been particularly popular this year (and last). But now and then, we'll see an example of the hue, paired with a chic shape or design, that reminds us of its subtle and elegant power.

The latest came in the form of Halle Berry's manicure at this year's Met Gala (on May 5th, 2025), which consisted of a soft, creamy pink layered over top of neat, rounded nails.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Jamie McCarthy)

The look, which was created by nail artist Kim Truong, perfectly blends luxury with versatility. As with many neutral nail designs, the beauty of this sort of manicure is that you could wear it to a wedding, just as easily as you can to work. It's understated and yet manages to elevate any outfit, from a couture gown to jeans and a T-shirt.



Taking to Instagram to share a close-up of the look, Truong did reveal the exact gel polish brand and shades behind the 'delicate manicure,' for anyone wanting to recreate it. The sheer pink was courtesy of Aprés' First Touch hema-free gel polish, with Truong also using the brand's base and top coats.

Whether you get your nails done professionally or prefer traditional, air-dry nail polishes, we've also rounded up a few chic options below.

Halle Berry's delicate mani, tried and tested

Our Digital Beauty Ecom Editor, Aleesha Badkar, can attest to the chic wearability of this look. She actually requested a very similar manicure to Halle Berry's ahead of the Met Gala and was delighted to see it make an appearance on the red carpet.

The combination of almond nails with a sheer pink polish is such a chic signature look and one many of our team return to in-between seasons, or just whenever they want a reliably expensive-looking manicure.

(Image credit: Future)

As for the details behind Aleesha's refined and stylish nails, she requested OPI's Bubble Bath from her nail tech, who used the gel version of the shade. The classic Bubble Bath polish will also work perfectly in recreating this look, but it won't be as long-wearing.

Recreate Halle Berry's classy mani

If you're keen to add some sheer nail polishes to your kit, thankfully, there are plenty of chic and glossy options available to you - from essie's Sheer Fantasy to OPI's Take A Vow...