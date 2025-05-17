Out of every manicure we know, Halle Berry’s 'delicate' nails are by far the most luxe
Halle Berry's latest nail look is simple elegance at its finest
Halle Berry's nails have confirmed what we've long suspected: sheer pink is the nail colour of luxury.
At this point, delicate, milky-pink manicures have taken up permanent residence among the 2025 nail trends - and have been a hot topic of conversation amongst our team for what feels like years. Deservedly so, it seems, as they never fail to look fresh and elevated. The latest proof of this could be found on the Met Gala's red carpet and more specifically, on the nails of Halle Berry.
The star paired the delicate wash of pink with an equally timeless nail shape. And, since setting eyes on the chic combination, we're desperate to request it ourselves - in fact, one of our Beauty Editors already has...
Why Halle Berry's sheer manicure is a lesson in luxury
Don't get us wrong, a sheer pink manicure is by no means a ground-breaking or new concept. As mentioned, it's a classic look, which has been particularly popular this year (and last). But now and then, we'll see an example of the hue, paired with a chic shape or design, that reminds us of its subtle and elegant power.
The latest came in the form of Halle Berry's manicure at this year's Met Gala (on May 5th, 2025), which consisted of a soft, creamy pink layered over top of neat, rounded nails.
The look, which was created by nail artist Kim Truong, perfectly blends luxury with versatility. As with many neutral nail designs, the beauty of this sort of manicure is that you could wear it to a wedding, just as easily as you can to work. It's understated and yet manages to elevate any outfit, from a couture gown to jeans and a T-shirt.
Taking to Instagram to share a close-up of the look, Truong did reveal the exact gel polish brand and shades behind the 'delicate manicure,' for anyone wanting to recreate it. The sheer pink was courtesy of Aprés' First Touch hema-free gel polish, with Truong also using the brand's base and top coats.
Whether you get your nails done professionally or prefer traditional, air-dry nail polishes, we've also rounded up a few chic options below.
Halle Berry's delicate mani, tried and tested
Our Digital Beauty Ecom Editor, Aleesha Badkar, can attest to the chic wearability of this look. She actually requested a very similar manicure to Halle Berry's ahead of the Met Gala and was delighted to see it make an appearance on the red carpet.
The combination of almond nails with a sheer pink polish is such a chic signature look and one many of our team return to in-between seasons, or just whenever they want a reliably expensive-looking manicure.
As for the details behind Aleesha's refined and stylish nails, she requested OPI's Bubble Bath from her nail tech, who used the gel version of the shade. The classic Bubble Bath polish will also work perfectly in recreating this look, but it won't be as long-wearing.
Recreate Halle Berry's classy mani
If you're keen to add some sheer nail polishes to your kit, thankfully, there are plenty of chic and glossy options available to you - from essie's Sheer Fantasy to OPI's Take A Vow...
RRP: £18
Bubble Bath is one of the most iconic OPI nail colours and for good reason. It offers a perfect wash of sheer, milky pink to the nails, and the Infinite Shine range promises a long-lasting, gel-like shine.
Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she covers everything from makeup to skincare but specialises, particularly, in fragrance and nail trends.
Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.
Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied Illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2020, to pursue her passion for writing. Now, when she isn’t reporting on the best perfumes and latest beauty releases, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee and probably online shopping...
