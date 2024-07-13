Everyone's wearing this sheer and subtle twist on a timeless French manicure

Oozing sophisticated luxury, this understated and approachable French tip design is set to delicately elevate your fingertips with its airy hues and glass-like finish...

We're always looking for ways to jazz up a typical French mani and 2024 nail trends have certainly delivered, from elevating designs like double French tip nails to pops of colour such as lemon French tip nails. But now, we're straying away from the adventurous art and taking it back to basics with a sheer iteration that is timeless enough to wear all year round - the subtle, 'invisible' French tip.

Whether you're in need of an occasion-ready nail design or you're simply looking for a minimalist approach to nail art, this soft manicure is set to be a go-to, no matter the season...

Why we're trading in our regular French Tip nails for a more subtle manicure

If you're wondering how this trend differs to the classic French manicure, much alike the glass nails trend from earlier this year, this transeasonal offering boasts a sheer base colour, a subtle milky tip and is topped off with a mirror-like shine.

A post shared by Georgia Rae (@raelondonnails) A photo posted by on

Offering a chic alternative to the classic pink nail bed and stark bright white tips, this refined take on the design enhances the natural shades of your nails for healthy-looking talons. Whether you typically opt for short square nails or perhaps a lengthy almond shape, whatever length or nail shape, this versatile trend can also be easily adapted to suit any manicure.

What's more, this look is easy to recreate at home with just a handful of staple products needed in your nail care arsenal...

Subtle French Tip nails staples

Knowing how to make your manicure last longer is a must before you start painting your talons. We recommend investing in a nourishing cuticle oil, such as L'Occitane's Shea Nail And Cuticle Nourishing Oil, to aid nail repair and growth, whilst also extending the wear of your mani.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Manucurist Green Nail Polish in shade 'Pale Rose' View at Naturisimo RRP: £14 To nail this trend, an ultra-sheer pink tint nail polish is an essential. Manucurist's nail polish in 'Pale Rose' makes the perfect base shade thanks to its soft shade sitting somewhere between beige and pink, plus its high-shine, salon-worthy finish. OPI Nail Lacquer in shade 'Funny Bunny' View at Amazon RRP: £12.50 OPI's cult nail polish in shade 'Funny Bunny' is widely loved for its sheer and milky hue, making it the perfect option for those looking for a natural mani - especially French tip nails. Its long-lasting, chip-resistant formula goes hand-in-hand with its wide brush, offering an easy, streak-free application. Essie Good to Go Clear Top Coat View at Amazon RRP: £8.54 Complete the manicure by gliding a glossy top coat, such as this protective Essie number, over the top of your nail design. This is the crucial step to sealing your manicure in place for a long-lasting finish.

5 Subtle French Tip Nails We're Loving

If, like us, you're in need of some visual inspiration of the trend, we've rounded up five stylishly chic ways to wear subtle French tip nails - from glossy almond shapes to milky iterations.

1. Square subtle French tip nails

A post shared by Georgia Rae (@raelondonnails) A photo posted by on

What better way to jump on this French tip trend than combining it with a timeless nail shape? This chic design makes the perfect pairing with the revival of square nails.

2. Short half-moon French tip nails

A post shared by Mateja Novakovic (@matejanova) A photo posted by on

For those who like to opt for a shorter length, this sophisticated look is the ideal inspiration. Enhance the natural nail's half moon shape at the base of the cuticle to champion the 'your nails but better' look.

3. Milky subtle French tip nails

A post shared by Nails By E (@nails_by_emilie) A photo posted by on

With a sheer milky hue that lets the natural nail peep through, this soft mani is a go-to for those who tend to stick to neutral shades but still prefer some added length.

4. Glossy almond subtle French tip nails

A post shared by Georgia Rae (@raelondonnails) A photo posted by on

If an elongated length is more to your taste, this almond-shaped mani screams elegance. To elevate this look to the next level, a high-gloss top coat, such as the JESSICA Brilliance High Gloss Nail Polish Top Coat, is the pièce de résistance.

5. Subtle micro French tip nails

A post shared by M e g (@gel.bymegan) A photo posted by on

We can appreciate that a typical French tip isn't for everyone, but this micro design is a great subtle way to dip your toe into the nail art world. Easy achieve the look with these handy French nail stickers, to ensure a sleek and fuss-free application.