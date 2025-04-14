Retro short and square French tip nails are making a very chic return this spring

A favourite of Victoria Beckham's back in the '90s and '00s, square French tips are as classic as manicures get. Now, fast-forward to 2025, and the look has been trimmed down for a modern and perfectly chic feel.

This is likely thanks to the array of short square nail looks topping the 2025 nail trends and the surge of pastel French tips for spring, but all in all, it's safe to say that the iconic pairing is back - and arguably better than ever. Instead of just the nude base and white tip that was prevalent in decades past, we're now seeing a whole host of popular and luxe shades being incorporated into the look, to very chic effect. Then, there's just how neat and versatile this manicure is, as both the length and design offer subtlety and practicality.

So, if you're tempted to request a short square French tip mani (despite it being a bit of a mouthful), we've rounded up six stylish iterations to consider - along with everything you'll need to recreate it at home.

6 chic short square French tip nails to request this season

Short French tip nails have become a go-to for many over the last few years, thanks to their clean and minimalistic look. Now, add in a square nail shape and you've got yourself a very elevated and sophisticated manicure. Despite being popular in the '90s and '00s, the angular style feels modern when paired with today's popular shades - and with a French tip, even more so.

What we really love about this short manicure is how versatile it is and how easy it makes experimenting with brighter polishes. A red or yellow, for instance, doesn't feel too in your face when reserved for just the tip of your nail - and is less likely to clash with your wardrobe but rather, add a stylish accent of colour.

Your square French tip kit

Now, we won't lie to you - creating a French tip on your own nails is no easy feat. It will take some practice, so we would recommend leaving the design in the hands of the professionals. That said, if you're keen to take on the task, we would recommend investing in a set of nail art brushes and adding a timeless base colour to your kit - like a sheer nail polish or subtle nude nail shade.

Tweezerman Glass Nail File View at Look Fantastic $8 at Amazon RRP: £8 To create the perfect square nail shape, we recommend investing in a good-quality nail file, like this glass file from Tweezerman, to buff along the tip and edges of your nail to achieve that angular look. Boots Nail Art Tools 5pk View at Boots RRP: £5 While it might take a bit of practice to master, having a selection of thin and angled nail brushes will help you to create that signature crescent or straight French tip design. This set from Boots features five brushes - ranging from thin detailing brushes to angled and flat - and all have a dotting tool at the other end. OPI Infinite Shine Long-Wear Gel-Like Sheer Pink Nail Polish in Shade Bubble Bath View at Look Fantastic RRP: £18 OPI's Bubble Bath is the perfect nail colour to use as a base for your French tip, regardless of whether you go for a classic white tip or playful pastel. It's sheer but buildable and offers a wash of soft, nude pink to your nails. essie Gel Couture Gel-Like Nail Polish in Shade Atelier At The Bay View at Look Fantastic RRP: £10.99 If you're looking to embrace this year's popular spring nail colours, we recommend opting for a buttery-yellow French tip - and essie's nail polish in Atelier At The Bay is the perfect hue. It's also lovely as a block nail shade and is set to be a go-to this year.

1. The classic

When in doubt, go for the classic pink base and white tip combination. It never fails to afford a certain sense of luxury and sophistication, whilst remaining very subtle. The design, in general, goes with every nail shape and length but sharp, square edges really enhance the design - even if you opt for a mini tip.

2. Square Butter-yellow French tips

For a spring-ready manicure, we're loving butter-yellow and lemon French tips, particularly in this short and square style. The modern shape ensures that the brighter hue doesn't feel too juvenile.

3. Square Powder blue French tips

Another popular and very chic option is this powder-blue tip. As with butter yellow, it adds a lovely pop of colour to your look without being too bold or statement, with the French tip design itself adding an element of timelessness.

4. Square pink Glow French tips

Speaking of timelessness, a 'glow' French tip with this short, square shape is the perfect everyday option. The glossy pink base will enhance the look of your nails, while the classic white tip makes the whole manicure feel fresh and luxe. Like a classic nude and white tip, this option transcends seasons and can also be adapted to suit any nail shape and length.

5. Square ombre French tips

For a similar look but with added subtlety, opt for ombre French tip nails. The finish is soft and perfectly understated, again making it great for a signature, everyday manicure.

6. Square Pastel Green French tips

Pistachio and matcha greens have been tipped as must-have spring colours, so it makes perfect sense to pair them with this equally popular nail shape.