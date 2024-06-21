Everyone’s wearing this subtle twist on a French manicure for a simple and chic summer look
Want to switch up your usual French manicure? This on-trend nail design is set to be everywhere this summer...
A French manicure is a timeless classic manicure and this season a specific variation on the look is trending in the form of a double French tip.
If your go-to manicure usually consists of French tip nails, or perhaps you’re looking to 2024 nail trends to inspire you to switch it up, let us introduce you to a version that's currently very on trend: the double French tip.
It seems we’re always on the hunt for a modern take on this trusted design as we’ve seen an array of different French tip designs gaining popularity this year, from zesty lemon French tip nails to minimalistic French tip ombre nails. So, it comes as no surprise that we’re welcoming the double French tip trend into our manicure rotation with open arms…
Why we're loving double French tip manicures this summer
Featuring an additional fine line underneath the French tips that many of us know and love, this minimalist manicure uses negative space to achieve an almost "invisible" effect.
It's ideal for those who want something that sits between simple and eye-catching as the options for this trend are endless, from classic white and monochrome black to zingy bright colours and opulent glitters.
As for nail shapes, whether you opt for elongated almond nails or shorter square nails, the trend can be interpreted and tailored to whatever suits your personal style.
So, if you’re wondering how to do French tip nails at home (don’t worry, you’re not alone) or are looking for some inspiration to take to your next manicure appointment, look no further...
Our double French tip staples
RRP: £4.99
If you're new to nail art, these nail sticker guides come in handy when trying to perfect a salon-worthy French tip. Simply apply to the nail and paint on your chosen French tip colour before peeling off the sticker to reveal a fuss-free manicure.
RRP: £15
With a pearlescent polish and a sheer pink shade, this Nails.INC duo is ideal for achieving a neutral, glassy base for your French mani.
To ensure the longevity of your manicure, it's also worth investing in a cuticle oil, like Beauty Pie's Cuticle Therapy, to keep the skin around your nails moisturised and to prevent dryness and flakiness.
5 ways to wear double French tip nails
If you're looking for a new way to add a twist on your typical French tip, here are five looks we recommend for wearing the double French tip trend...
1. White double French tip nails
A white French tip is fail-proof, even for this doubled-up design. Opt for your usual neutral base, before finishing the look with a high-shine glossy top coat - like this OPI Top Coat Nail Varnish.
2. Colourful double French tip nails
Perfect for the sunnier months ahead, using a bright or colourful nail polish for this trend is a great way to inject a pop of colour into your summer manicure.
3. Black double French tip nails
Black French tip nails were all the rage this spring, and it seems they're not going anywhere soon. This minimalist design combined with the sleek almond shape feels incredibly luxe.
4. Burgundy double French tips
A look that works well for winter as well as summer, burgundy is a great choice for colourful tips generally, as well as the double French design. As you can see from this look, it works well with the second "tip" at the base of the nails, too.
5. Short square double French tip nails
If short or square nails are more your thing, this trend can easily be adapted to suit any nail shape or length. Simply use a nail file – we'd recommend the Mylee 3 Way Nail Buffer – to achieve your desired look.
