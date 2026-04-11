Why are French tips called French tips? The surprising history behind the popular manicure design

During a recent trip to my local nail salon, the whole room got talking on one subject: Why are French tips called French tips? Then it hit me that, despite it being my job to talk about beauty and nails every day, I didn't actually know the answer.

Boasting timelessness, versatility, and grown-up elegance, it's no surprise that this manicure makes its way onto the nails of millions every month – and even earns a spot on the list of 2026 nail trends. There are now dozens of iterations of the look to trial, including colourful French tip manicures and double French tip nails.

What started as a casual discussion during my monthly nail appointment left my beauty writer brain with so many questions. Did they originate in France? How long have they been around? Who created the French tip manicure? So, there was only one thing to do – quiz the experts to get the answers so I could brush up on my nail history once and for all.

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The surprising history behind the French tip manicure

Before we get into the nitty-gritty of history, we've put together a trio of buys to help you achieve the look for yourself. A milky pink base coat, a bright white polish from the brand that started it all, plus a nifty tool to make the intricate design easy to achieve at home.

Townhouse Flawless Polish in 'Milkshake' £12.50 at shop.townhouse.co.uk RRP: £12.50 If you want to achieve the 'your nails but better' look, let us introduce you to 'Milkshake' – a sheer, soft, cool-toned pink from Townhouse. This delicate hue delivers that effortlessly clean, everyday nail look, but can also be easily built up with multiple layers to achieve a more opaque finish. ORLY French Manicure Collection Nail Polish in 'White Tips' £11.99 at Amazon UK RRP: £11.99 What's more fitting than a nail polish from the brand that invented the look? ORLY's White Tips nail polish is a best-selling, bright white hue that's perfect for creating a French tip design. Packed with pigment, you'll be delivered with opaque coverage in just two coats. Not to mention, its cleverly-designed brush boasts 600 bristles and a fan shape that hugs the cuticle as you apply. Mylee Stamp It Out Nail Art Jelly Stamper £7.99 at Amazon UK RRP: £7.99 Forget the days of needing a naturally steady hand to paint on your French tip design at home; this clever silicone stamper makes the job quicker and easier than ever. Simply paint the polish on top of the stamper before pressing the tip of your nail into the jelly cushion – and voilà, your French tip is complete!

The history of the French tip manicure

Despite its name and its appearance being inherently Parisian, French tips surprisingly don't originate from France. As Juanita Huber-Millet, Founder and Creative Director of Townhouse, explains: "It was originally popularised in the 1970s by Jeff Pink, founder of ORLY, as a versatile, go-with-everything style for Hollywood."

Bio Sculpture Manicurist, Faye Louise Dennis adds, "French tips were popularised in the 70s by Hollywood actresses who needed a versatile nail look that would work with multiple outfit changes - something clean and universally flattering." However, since then, the manicure has gone on to become one of the most popular choices in salons across the globe.

While it's a classic look, there have been small trend-driven changes to the manicure over the years. In 2026, we're seeing different iterations of the look, including colourful French tips and more subtle, diffused variations, but as Huber-Millet adds: “In the 90s, it became iconic with crisp white tips, square shapes and high-gloss finishes, before softening in the 2000s. More recently, the ‘clean girl’ aesthetic has brought sheer bases and ultra-fine micro tips to the forefront.”

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How to achieve the French tip look

As with most things, the key to this look is in the prep. Just take Juanita's advice for example: “A beautiful French manicure always starts with meticulous prep - shaping the nails and refining the cuticle area to create a clean, even base. That’s what gives the finished look that polished, professional feel."

"For the base, we typically use a sheer, milky shade, which enhances the natural nail," continues Huber-Millet. That said, it's important to allow a few minutes for your base to fully set before you begin to paint on the French tip. However, as Dennis recommends: "If you’re working at home, I always recommend using Bio Sculpture’s Quick Dry Spray to help speed up the process and prevent any unwanted smudging."

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Before painting on the precise French tip, Faye first suggests adjusting your hand placement: "Before moving on to your tip, make sure you’re set up for control - rest your painting hand on a table and try to keep the fingers you’re painting still. This small adjustment makes all the difference when it comes to achieving a clean, precise line."

When it comes to the painting, Dennis suggests: "Take a fine liner brush and outline your French tip. Rather than trying to paint one continuous line, start by placing a small mark in the centre of the tip, then one on each side, and gently connect them. This helps keep both sides even and perfectly balanced."

What nail shapes and lengths do French tips look best on?

Thanks to their minimalist and versatile nature, you'll be pleased to know that the design seamlessly works on an array of nail lengths and shapes, meaning you can cater the look to suit your personal talon preferences. As Juanita Huber-Millet describes: “French tips are incredibly versatile, which is why they’ve remained so popular."

Not to mention, Faye Louise Dennis says: "On medium to longer almond shapes, it looks sleek and modern, while shorter, squoval nails with a micro-french give it a more minimal and effortlessly wearable feel."

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There's also an importance around the proportions of the French tip, Huber-Millet notes: "A thinner, more delicate tip tends to keep the look modern and prevents it from feeling too heavy. Modern variations like the micro French or milky French mean the look can be adapted to suit almost any nail length or shape - it’s really about tailoring it to the individual.”