When spring hits, so do requests for aquatic and powder blue French tips; here are 7 looks we love

Whether you prefer minimal manicures or want a versatile design that still feels on-season, French tip nails are the ideal choice - and especially the blue variety, as we head towards spring/summer.

With the 2026 nail trends predicting a further rise in barely-there looks and sheer nail polishes, a French tip design feels like the perfect way to inject a touch of colour, whilst still toeing the trendy, ultra-subtle line. And with our focus now shifting to our spring nails (and after that, our summer manis), there's one hue, in particular, we think we'll be seeing a lot of.

Blue, whether that's a cool, almost digital-looking grey-toned shade or a dark navy, has been tipped to be very popular this year, and when worn at just the edge of your nail, it delivers a very chic effect. So if you're keen to add a touch of colour to your spring outfits and so on, these are the seven stylish iterations to consider.

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7 blue French tip nail looks for a chic but subtle spring/summer mani

A French tip is very much a timeless design and one that can be adapted to suit any nail length, shape, and preference. But it's also a great way to add a hint of colour to your everyday look, in a way that doesn't make you commit to anything too statement, eye-catching or difficult to style. You can pair a coral or pastel green micro tip over a sheer pink nail polish, for instance, and be left with a very subtle but fun look. French tips are also compatible with all your go-to treatments, too, like BIAB nails, Bio Sculpture nails, and acrylics.

As for what colour you should choose, that is entirely up to you. A milky white is always a classic, but with blue shades proving so in-demand, we definitely suggest trying an aquatic hue this month. And in case you're not sure how a shade of baby blue or cobalt might look, we've rounded up seven blue French tip examples to inspire.

Our blue French tip nail essentials

For those planning to tackle a blue French manicure at home, we've also rounded up a few essentials you'll need, from pretty blue polishes to a set of detailing nail art brushes.

Rimmel 60 Seconds Super Shine Nail Polish in Danny Boy Blue View at Amazon RRP: £3.99 For a bright pop of denim-like blue, this shade from Rimmel is a great pick. It's quick drying and pigmented, with a high-shine finish, and will also look lovely applied all over your nails, not just on the tips. essie Nail Polish in Salt Water Happy View at Look Fantastic RRP: £8.99 For our pastel French tip fans, this essie nail polish is a lovely choice. It's soft and so pretty - again ideal as a solid manicure colour or for a French tip. Boots Nail Art Tools (5 pack) View at Boots RRP: £5 To help you create everything from floral designs to a neat French tip, this nail brush set from Boots is a must-have in your home nail kit. Each brush is also double-sided, with dotting tools and a variety of different-sized brushes (perfect for creating polka dot nails).

1. Micro blue French tips

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For a minimalistic look that offers a subtle nod to spring, opt for a micro French tip. Unlike the classic style, which is typically a slightly larger crescent shape that follows or exaggerates the curve of your natural nail tip, a micro French tends to be a straight line along the very edge of your nail. As for what blue shade to opt for, we love this soft, sky blue over a nude or sheer pink base colour.

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2. Square, powder-blue French tips

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Square nails are proving very popular this year and for good reason, as not only are they incredibly chic, but they're such a great shape for a French tip. The pairing creates a very sharp and modern look that is so neat. Any shade of blue will complement this style, though we do really like this powdery hue.

3. Cobalt blue French tips

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For a modern and bold pop of colour, opt for a cobalt blue French tip. The minimalistic design makes it feel wearable and versatile, as it will just add an accent of blue to your look, almost like a statement accessory.

4. Short, baby blue French tips

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Short nails always make a more niche or statement design feel fairly subtle and very wearable, so if you're new to coloured French tips, start by pairing your choice of blue polish with a shorter length.

5. Double blue French tips

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Double French tips are a great way to add a bit of personality and interest to your nails, whilst again, remaining versatile. You can opt for any colour with this design, but the blue is really speaking to us. We can see this denim-like shade pairing perfectly with summery outfits.

6. Custom mixed blue French tips

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Custom blends (created by mixing different polishes together to create a new shade) have been tipped to be very popular this year as they're a way to add a unique and personalised touch to your manicure. A custom blend can be created for your base coat (to achieve a nude that complements your skin tone, for example, or to make a polish more sheer), as well as for a solid colour or French tip. Above, the blue has been created specifically for the client. Chat with your nail tech about blending gel shades at your next appointment.

7. Navy French tip nails

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Blue nails and in particular, navy, have been very trendy this year, with many dubbing it the new burgundy, and even though we're heading into the warmer months, a dark blue still feels like a very chic choice - like a pair of dark denim jeans.

As seen on the beauty team

If you're still not convinced by the merits of blue French tips, our team can attest to their versatility and chicness, having requested the design themselves, several times in fact.

(Image credit: Future)

Digital Beauty Writers, Naomi Jamieson and Sennen Prickett, both sported the look during last summer, with Naomi opting for a statement, cobalt blue on her rounded nails and Sennen, a powder-blue on her long, almond ones.