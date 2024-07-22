Everyone's wearing this minimalist yet colourful French tip design this summer
Offering a subtle and chic pop of colour to a classic manicure, this French tip design is a minimalist's approach to nail art...
Boasting a wearable pop of colour, and with an array of shades to choose from, colourful French tip nails are becoming the popular manicure choice for the sunny season...
As 2024 nail trends go, it seems like we're slowly leaving neutral mani's behind and injecting hints of colour onto our fingertips. In recent months we've seen a rise in trending vivid nail shades, with many of them being incorporated into the classic French manicure. From pink French tip nails to lemon french tip nails, non-traditional, colourful iterations have been steadily gaining popularity, so it comes as no surprise that a whole lineup of new shades have arrived just in time for summer.
So, if you're looking for some inspiration for your upcoming nail appointment, we've put together the 7 best contenders for a colourful French tip...
Why we're wearing colourful French tip manicures all summer long
Although fairly self explanatory, the trend essentially swaps out the typical crisp white French tip shade for a colour of your choice - from soft and muted pastels to bright and vibrantly bold shades.
The nail art is paired with a barely-there, slightly pink hue neutral polish or your go-to BIAB nails base, and finished with a high-shine glossy top coat. For minimalist nail lovers, this is the answer to adding a non-daunting pop of colour to your manicure for the summer months.
A post shared by Julia Diogo (@paintedbyjools)
The trend is also versatile enough to also be adapted to suit your preferred nail shape or length, from short nail designs to long square nails.
To achieve this look at home, all you need is your colourful nail polish of choice and a handy French tip tool...
Recreate colourful French tip nails at home
Aside from equipping yourself with the essential nail art tools, it's also worth investing in a nourishing cuticle oil, such as the Sally Hansen Cuticle Rehab Oil Balm, to ensure a long-lasting and salon-worthy finish to your French tip design.
RRP: £7.99
This easy stamping tool from Mylee takes all the fuss, mess and stress out of the French tip process. Especially handy if you're new to the nail art world, just simply add your polish to the rounded silicone cushion before pressing the tip of your nail into it for an effortless and neat French mani.
RRP: £4.49
For extra guidance and precision, these French tip sticker are a staple in any nail kit. With self-adhesive backing, these vinyl stickers can be placed just before the tip of your nail to create a neat French tip stencil. Swipe over your chosen nail polish colour and voilá, your salon-worthy nails are complete.
7 colourful French tip nail designs we're loving
In case you need some photographic evidence of the trend, we've rounded up 7 of our favourite colourful options for a summer-ready manicure...
1. Baby Pink French tip nails
A post shared by M e g (@gel.bymegan)
When in doubt, baby pink is always a great nail shade to opt for. Perfect for the summer months, we love the subtle twist it adds as a French tip shade.
Recreate the look
RRP: £3.96
2. Matcha Green French tip nails
A post shared by Harriet Westmoreland (@harrietwestmoreland)
Mirroring the true milky green shade of a cup of matcha, this pastel hue looks so elegant, especially combined with the almond nails shape.
Recreate the look
RRP: £6.40
3. Lemon Yellow French tip nails
A post shared by Mateja Novakovic (@matejanova)
Lemon yellow nails have taken this season by storm as the self-proclaimed 'it' manicure shade for summer - we've seen them everywhere!
Recreate the look
RRP: £29
4. Aperol Orange French tip nails
A post shared by M e g (@gel.bymegan)
Capturing the essence of an Aperol Spritz in the sun, what could possibly make a more summery option than this zesty orange polish?
Recreate the look
RRP: £9
5. Red French tip nails
A post shared by Fliss Alton (@gelsbyfliss)
Red is undoubtedly a go-to all year round, so it's no surprise that it makes a perfect pairing with another classic mani design, a French tip.
Recreate the look
RRP: £14
6. Blueberry French tip nails
A post shared by Dian Mitchell (@paintedby_didi)
Bouncing off the Blueberry Nails trend from earlier this year, this delicate hue reminds us of the ocean and blue skies making it a perfect candidate for a summer-ready mani.
Recreate the look
RRP: £7.19
7. Lavender French tip nails
A post shared by Mateja Novakovic (@matejanova)
Speaking of pastels, this lavender nails iteration is set to complement any outfit thanks to its softly subtle nature.
Recreate the look
RRP: £16.50
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty buys and trending products from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. Previously, Sennen worked as a Junior Digital Editor at FROW Magazine, where she wrote about the latest fashion and beauty news, trends and viral must-have products to shop, and reviewing a lineup of beauty products. She has since worked with numerous brands including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols. When she’s not writing about all things beauty, Sennen spends her spare time watching the latest Netflix series, doing lots of online shopping and walking her dog.
