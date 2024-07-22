Everyone's wearing this minimalist yet colourful French tip design this summer

Offering a subtle and chic pop of colour to a classic manicure, this French tip design is a minimalist's approach to nail art...

Portrait of hand with yellow French tip nails on a pink watercolour background
(Image credit: @matejanova)
Boasting a wearable pop of colour, and with an array of shades to choose from, colourful French tip nails are becoming the popular manicure choice for the sunny season...

As 2024 nail trends go, it seems like we're slowly leaving neutral mani's behind and injecting hints of colour onto our fingertips. In recent months we've seen a rise in trending vivid nail shades, with many of them being incorporated into the classic French manicure. From pink French tip nails to lemon french tip nails, non-traditional, colourful iterations have been steadily gaining popularity, so it comes as no surprise that a whole lineup of new shades have arrived just in time for summer.

So, if you're looking for some inspiration for your upcoming nail appointment, we've put together the 7 best contenders for a colourful French tip...

Why we're wearing colourful French tip manicures all summer long

Although fairly self explanatory, the trend essentially swaps out the typical crisp white French tip shade for a colour of your choice - from soft and muted pastels to bright and vibrantly bold shades.

The nail art is paired with a barely-there, slightly pink hue neutral polish or your go-to BIAB nails base, and finished with a high-shine glossy top coat. For minimalist nail lovers, this is the answer to adding a non-daunting pop of colour to your manicure for the summer months.

The trend is also versatile enough to also be adapted to suit your preferred nail shape or length, from short nail designs to long square nails.

To achieve this look at home, all you need is your colourful nail polish of choice and a handy French tip tool...

Recreate colourful French tip nails at home

Aside from equipping yourself with the essential nail art tools, it's also worth investing in a nourishing cuticle oil, such as the Sally Hansen Cuticle Rehab Oil Balm, to ensure a long-lasting and salon-worthy finish to your French tip design.

Mylee Stamp It Out
Mylee Stamp It Out Nail Art Stamper

RRP: £7.99

This easy stamping tool from Mylee takes all the fuss, mess and stress out of the French tip process. Especially handy if you're new to the nail art world, just simply add your polish to the rounded silicone cushion before pressing the tip of your nail into it for an effortless and neat French mani.

Blulu French Manicure Nail Stickers
Blulu French Manicure Nail Stickers

RRP: £4.49

For extra guidance and precision, these French tip sticker are a staple in any nail kit. With self-adhesive backing, these vinyl stickers can be placed just before the tip of your nail to create a neat French tip stencil. Swipe over your chosen nail polish colour and voilá, your salon-worthy nails are complete.

Manucurist Nail Art Brush
Manucurist Nail Art Brush

RRP: £16

If you prefer to draw your French tip design on freehand, it's worth investing in a quality ultra-fine brush that will allow you to create precise and intricate nail art, such as this sustainable tool from Manucurist.

7 colourful French tip nail designs we're loving

In case you need some photographic evidence of the trend, we've rounded up 7 of our favourite colourful options for a summer-ready manicure...

1. Baby Pink French tip nails

When in doubt, baby pink is always a great nail shade to opt for. Perfect for the summer months, we love the subtle twist it adds as a French tip shade.

Rimmel 60 Seconds Super Shine Nail Polish, 8mlRecreate the look
Rimmel Super Shine Nail Polish in shade 'Lose Your Lingerie'

RRP: £3.96

2. Matcha Green French tip nails

Mirroring the true milky green shade of a cup of matcha, this pastel hue looks so elegant, especially combined with the almond nails shape.

Mavala Green Zen Nail Colour Recreate the look
Mavala Nail Colour in shade 'Green Zen'

RRP: £6.40

3. Lemon Yellow French tip nails

Lemon yellow nails have taken this season by storm as the self-proclaimed 'it' manicure shade for summer - we've seen them everywhere!

Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in shade OvniRecreate the look
CHANEL LE VERNIS Longwear Nail Colour in Shade "129 Ovni"

RRP: £29

4. Aperol Orange French tip nails

Capturing the essence of an Aperol Spritz in the sun, what could possibly make a more summery option than this zesty orange polish?

Nails Inc Earth Day Every Day Plant Power Vegan Nail PolishRecreate the look
Nails Inc Plant Power Nail Polish in shade 'Earth Day Every Day'

RRP: £9

5. Red French tip nails

Red is undoubtedly a go-to all year round, so it's no surprise that it makes a perfect pairing with another classic mani design, a French tip.

Manucurist Green Nail Polish in shade 'Poppy Red'Recreate the look
Manucurist Green Nail Polish in shade 'Poppy Red'

RRP: £14

6. Blueberry French tip nails

Bouncing off the Blueberry Nails trend from earlier this year, this delicate hue reminds us of the ocean and blue skies making it a perfect candidate for a summer-ready mani.

essie Original Nail Polish in shade 374 salt water happy Recreate the look
Essie Original Nail Polish in shade 'Salt Water Happy'

RRP: £7.19

7. Lavender French tip nails

Speaking of pastels, this lavender nails iteration is set to complement any outfit thanks to its softly subtle nature.

Nailberry Lavender FieldsRecreate the look
Nailberry Nail Polish in shade 'Lavender Fields'

RRP: £16.50

