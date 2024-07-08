The soft violet-hue that's set to be a popular manicure shade this summer

While vibrant shades are always a classic option for your summer manicure, “lavender nails” are the ideal delicately understated inspiration for your upcoming appointment with your nail tech - and they’re tipped to be this season’s must-have hue…

If 2024 nail trends are anything to go by then colourful manicures are all the rage right now, this year alone we’ve seen the likes of Watermelon nails and Pink Strawberry nails trends taking the beauty world by storm. Although pastels certainly aren’t revolutionary for the summer months, in recent months we've also welcomed creamier shades such as Blueberry nails and Pistachio nails. Now, there's a new soft hue to add to our manicure rotation - lavender nails...

Offering a understated, summery pop of colour to your manicure, that suits a variety of nail lengths and shapes, it comes as no surprise that we're keen to try the pastel hue out on our own talons. Here's how to recreate it...

What are lavender nails?

The clue is in the name, think the cool-toned lilac shade of blooming lavender fields and you've reached the destination of the trend. Not only is the shade the perfect candidate for summer manicures, it also boasts the wearability to elevate any outfit with its subtle yet chic tone.

With many lilac shades to choose from, from those with cool blue undertones to those with slightly warmer pinkier hues, however you adopt the versatile trend is up to you - whether you delve into the trend with full force or opt for a more subtle pop of colour with a French tip design.

Our Lavender nails staples

Before you tap into the trend, make sure you've invested in a quality cuticle oil. If you're wondering what does cuticle oil do, this crucial step is the key to protecting your nails and ensuring your manicure remains looking salon-worthy...

Nails Inc 73% Plant Power in shade 'Alter Eco' View at Amazon RRP: £9 This cool-toned lilac is a go-to throughout the sunnier months for a summer-ready manicure. Despite its 73% plant-based formula, this Nails Inc nail polish doesn't sacrifice the colour payoff or overall wear time. Nailberry Nail Polish in shade 'Lavender Fields' View at Space NK RRP: £16.50 Aptly named, this creamy lavender polish has a vegan, patented oxygenated formula that provides a glossy opaque finish in one swipe. Essie Nail Polish in shade '249 Go Ginza' View at Boots RRP: £8.99 For a more budget-friendly option, Essie's nail polish is always a go-to for an elevated result and this softly subtle pastel hue captures the essence of summer in a bottle.

5 lavender nails looks we're loving for summer

Whether you opt for elegantly elongated almond nails or a sophisticated short square nails shape, this pastel trend can be tailored to suit any mani preferences no matter the shape or length. For those in need of some visual inspiration, we've collated five lavender nails looks that we're loving for summer...

1. Lavender French tip Nails

2024 has been the year for colourful French tips, from lemon French tip nails to pink French tip nails, and the Lavender is the latest iteration on the block - a perfect option for minimalist nail lovers.

2. Short Lavender Nails

A pop of colour pairs perfectly with a shorter minimalist nail length, without the results being overly bold - an ideal manicure choice for the sunnier months.

3. Long almond lavender nails

For those who tend to opt for a longer length or tapered nail shape, this milky version of the lavender shade is a notable option. Make sure to apply a high-shine glossy top coat - we recommend this Gel Couture Top Coat from Essie - for a salon-worthy finish.

4. Square lavender nails

This trend paired with the recent square nails revival is a harmonious combination.

5. Glitter lavender nails

If you're looking for an occasion-ready twist on the nail trend, add a glitter-flecked top coat - like Beauty Pie's Wondercolour™ Gold Drops Nail Polish - over the top of your manicure to elevate it to the next level.