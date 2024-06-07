Pistachio is the subtle pop of pastel your nails need this summer – here are 4 ways to wear the hue

Pastel shades in spring are a given, but this season we’ve been welcomed by an array of them in the form of manicure trends. The latest addition? Pistachio nails.

Whether you’re a regular client of your manicurist or prefer to do your nails at home, we’ve been spoilt for choice with copious 2024 nail trends. From lemon French tips to glass nails, the last few months have offered a variety of fresh and vibrant manicure options to choose from, each perfect for the warmer months.

Milky pastels, in particular though, are proving to be very popular, offering a pop of colour that is both subtle and chic – elevating any outfit to be summer-ready. So, of course, we're taking pistachio nails straight to our nail tech and this is why you should, too.

Why understated pistachio nails are our summertime mani pick

Green shades may not be as much of a go-to as reds and pinks when it comes to manicures, but this latest trend has captured the perfect foolproof creamy hue that we're set to see everywhere this summer.

As the name implies, the trend takes inspiration from the pale green shade of pistachios – think hints of mint combined with leafy greens to create a kind of matcha-esque hue. The subdued pop of colour is elegant, taking a softer approach to the typically vibrant summer nails we often see.

Whether sporting the shade in full or subtly adding the colour to your French tips, this versatile hue works for a variety of nail shapes and lengths, from almond to square nails.

Our pistachio nail staples

Nailberry L'oxygéné Nail Lacquer in Pistachi-Oh! View at Amazon RRP: £16.50 For a lime-toned take on the pistachio trend, opt for this fresh Nailberry shade, which has a glossy shine. Apply two coats of this lightweight formula to achieve an opaque, streak-free finish. Essie Gel Couture Top Coat View at Boots RRP: £8.99 If you want gel-effect nails at home without the fuss of a UV lamp, this Essie top coat does just the trick. Helping lock and seal your manicure in place, just swipe this this high-shine top coat over the top to complete your salon-worthy look. Barry M Cosmetics Gelly Nail Paint in Green Pistachio View at Amazon RRP: £4.49 For a budget-friendly option, this Barry M nail polish boasts a long-lasting gel-like finish that works great for an all-over colour.

If you're wanting in on the trend, we've rounded up four key ways for you to wear it this summer – no matter the occasion.

1. Long pistachio almond nails

If nail art isn't for you, delve straight into the trend with a simple pistachio block colour. The longer almond shape has a lengthening effect, which can be created with professional extensions or BIAB nails if you struggle to grow yours.

2. Square pistachio French tips

For those who prefer a square shape, these dainty French tips are a great way to tap into the trend without totally committing to it. To easily recreate the look at home, we recommend this Nail HQ French Manicure Nail Stamper – quick and effortless.

3. Short pistachio nails

A shorter length can make for a sophisticated pistachio nails look. File your tips down to your desired length before finishing with an ultra glossy top coat.

4. Almond pistachio French tips

The manicure that arguably kickstarted this trend. If you tend to go for for an almond nail shape, this pistachio-hue will work well if you want a different iteration of a French tip.