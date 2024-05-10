The blushy twist on French tip nails everyone's wearing for a subtle summer look

Offering just a hint of summer whilst also remaining chic and infinitely wearable, pink French tip nails are steadily becoming the go-to manicure of the sunny season...

It's safe to say that above all other designs and styles on the list of 2024 nail trends, timeless French tip nails have won out, with endless iterations, from chrome French tip nails to statement red French tips having their moment in the seasonal spotlight. Spring alone offered several pastel takes on the look (ombre French tips, to name just one) and summer is proving to be no exception. In fact, one rosy hue, in particular, looks set to dominate the edge of everyone's talons - pink.

The blushy colour is indeed trending and offers a subtle but perfectly summery pop to your look, ideal for both everyday and occasions - and no matter your nail shape or length...

Why pink French tips are the go-to for a subtle summer-ready mani

Whether you favour bursts of magenta or milkier strawberry nail colours, the beauty of a French tip manicure is that it can be easily adapted to feature any shade - and never fails to look chic and intentional.

Another pro that makes the likes of short French tips and the like, so popular is that, no matter how bold of colour you opt for, they remain understated - being that they only cover a small fraction of your nail - and don't overpower or clash with your outfits. And with summer finally starting to emerge, pink is the perfect pick.

From a pastel, ice cream pink to a warm rose, we're all going to become very well acquainted with blushy French tips this season and in case you require any visual inspiration, we've rounded up not only our go-to pink nail staples but five cute and stylish mani's to use as a reference...

Our pink French tip nail staples

Though we'd recommend leaving French tip designs to the pros, they can be done at home with a little bit of patience and practice. To do this, you'll need either a thin nail brush or a French tip nail stamper, as well as your chosen base coat and tip shade. We'd also advise applying a clear top coat to finish and a dot of cuticle oil to each finger...

OPI Classic Nail Polish in shade "Mod About You" View at Amazon RRP: £14.90 If you prefer a more minimalistic manicure, this OPI shade is perfect for both an all-over colour and a subtle French tip. Barry M Gelly Hi Shine Nail Paint in shade "Calla Lily" View at Amazon RRP: £3.99 Offering a gel-like shine and the perfect pop of candy pink, this nail polish from Barry M is a must-have. Manucurist Huile Verte View at Cult Beauty RRP: £15 For a finishing flourish, add a drop of cuticle oil - this one is enriched with sweet almond and coconut oil - to the base of each nail, for a polished and professional-looking result.

The 5 pink French tips we're loving

1. micro Pink French tips

We love a micro French tip for adding just a hint of summery colour and this rose-pink shade is especially perfect.

2. Hot pink French tips

For a playful statement, go for a bright hot pink. This shade will look great on almond nails but also squoval and square shapes, as shown above.

3. Milky Pink French tip nails

If you're a lover of subtle Bubble Bath nails, a milky pink French tip mani is the perfect look to add to your summertime rotation - especially if you have a wedding or special occasion coming up and want a look that works for formal and everyday.

4. Ballet-pink French tip nails

If you're looking for something a teensy bit brighter, we'd recommend a cool-toned 'millennial' pink. It's still understated but is a classic pastel for both spring and summer wear.

5. Gradient pink French tips

If you can decide on just one shade of pink, why not opt for five and recreate this gradient French tip look?