The classic French manicure is getting a jazzy upgrade for 2024 - and it looks so expensive

Looking for a way to elevate your classic French mani without sacrificing its minimalistic feel? Chrome French tips offer a subtle, metallic gleam to rival your favourite jewellery pieces and are surprisingly easy to recreate at home...

Now, French tip nails are, of course, not a new concept but they are experiencing something of a renaissance, with the 2024 nail trends including several stylish iterations of the timeless look. So far we've seen burgundy tips gaining traction, along with expensive-looking muted shades, but there's one, shiny addition that's also proving popular.

So, for anyone looking to ever-so-slightly change up their go-to Frenchies, here's everything you need to know about chrome tips - along with visual inspiration.

What are chrome French tips?

Much like that of "Glazed" nails, a chrome manicure delivers either a pearly finish to your fingertips or a reflective, metallic sheen - depending on your preference. Now, combine this with the iconic French mani (which typically features a nude base, complete with white tips that mimic your natural nails) and you get a simple but shiny nail look.

Colour-wise, the options are limitless. You can opt for a subtle effect, with a milk white or cream tip, topped with a "Frosted" nail-style finish or go for something a bit bolder, like silver or gold. The idea is to incorporate a touch of metallic, without covering your entire nail in the metal-like hue.

How to get Chrome French tip nails

Thankfully, the process is quite straightforward. Like with a classic French tip look, you simply apply your chosen base coat and then follow up with the tip, using either a metallic nail polish or, topping your chosen tip shade with a chrome powder. You can also use a sheer, pearlescent top coat for an all-over gleam.

A chrome powder can be used for both normal polishes and gel nails, making sure to seal in the shimmer with a top coat. If you're a lover of BIAB nails, your nail artist will also be able to easily add a chrome French tip.

6 Chrome French tip looks we're loving for 2024

If you're considering this glamourous look for your next nail appointment, here are four, expensive-looking designs to recreate...

1. Silver French tips

This silver design is the perfect way to elevate a classic French mani. It's not overly statement but still adds a touch of glamour to your everyday attire as it works for all nail shapes and lengths and looks so luxe.

2. Glazed Ombré tips

For a modern twist, this ombré look is so chic but still understated, especially if you opt for a neutral shade. We'd also recommend topping it with either a pearlescent polish or chrome powder.

3. Gold tips

If you're a gold jewellery lover, this shimmery manicure is perfect to pair with your staple pieces. This shade looks great with almond and square nail shapes alike and for a glamorous look, we'd recommend topping with a high-shine top coat.

4. Reverse Chrome nails

If you want to break the mould, this reverse French manicure sees you line your cuticle, not your nail tip and we love this silver chrome effect - it's subtle but cool.

5. Squoval gold tips

For our minimalist nail lovers out there, this short look sees you add a gold sheen to the ends of your nail. It's subtle but still adds a hint of elegance to your attire.

6. Iridescent tips

If you already have a French manicure, you can easily change it up with the addition of a pearlescent or iridescent chrome powder.