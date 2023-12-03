How to recreate the royal-approved frosted nail look that oozes winter elegance
These glimmery frosted nails are perfect for festive gatherings and so easy to recreate...
We've found the perfect manicure that is not only winter-ready but will see you through the entirety of the festive season - oh, and did we mention it comes with the royal seal of approval?
Whether you're a BIAB nail lover or prefer to paint your nails at home, you might now find yourself seeking some inspiration for your festive nail look. So far, the winter nail colours have revolved around dark red nails, like the 'Black Cherry' manicure but when Christmas and New Year loom, we start to crave a glimmer of well, glimmer.
Frosted nails deliver just that, with their subtle, icy gleam - which Princess Diana herself was known to favour for royal events and beyond. So, with party season now fast approaching, allow us to break down this particular princess-backed mani and how to achieve it at home...
How to recreate 'Frosted' nails
Before we dive into the ins and outs of what a Frosted nail look entails, here's our go-to pearly nail polish, in-case you're in a rush to recreate...
Quick picks to get Frosted nails at home
Shade "Pearly White"
RRP: £8.99
This budget-friendly polish is under £5 at Amazon and offers the perfect pearly wash to your nails.
Shade: "Glowing Somewhere"
RRP: £9
For a vegan option, this opalescent nail polish from nails inc. is the perfect product for added an extra gleam to your fingertips.
Shade "Chill 'Em With Kindess
RRP: £16.90
For high shine and a pearly finish with just one polish, this OPI number is the way to go.
First things first, nail health is everything, so be sure to invest in some of the best nail strengtheners and a nourishing cuticle oil, to ward off nail damage and get the most out of your chosen polishes or nail treatment.
And then to recreate this icy pearlescent look, simply shape your nails and add a coat of nail strengthener, followed by two to three layers of any of the above shades. Then apply a clear, glossy top coat to ensure your manicure looks polished. Alternatively, you can also use a chrome powder over a white or nude colour, for a super shiny and glazed effect.
What are 'Frosted' nails?
Existing in the same family as 'Glazed' nails, a frosted manicure refers to a pearly nail colour that looks reminiscent of - you guessed it - frost. It's subtle but an elevated and party-ready alternative to a white nail look.
This trend typically features squoval or longer oval nails but works with all nail shapes and as mentioned, was a favourite look of Princess Diana's - who was frequently photographed with a chic, pearly manicure. The look is simple but elegant and seriously easy to recreate at home if you know the right pearl nail polish to opt for...
Our 4 favourite ways to wear frosted nails
Now that we've covered the method, here's all the inspiration you need to complete your festive frosted look - plus what to ask for at the salon...
What to ask your nail tech for
If you'd rather leave this mani in the trained hands of your nail artist, simply request a pearly polish or opalescent chrome powder and glossy top coat with your chosen nail treatment - when you prefer acrylic nails or gels and shellac nails.
For the best reference pictures, we'd also suggest looking up 'glazed nails' for more of a variation of style and pearly colourways.
1. Squoval frosted nails
A post shared by Mateja Novakovic (@matejanova)
A photo posted by on
Shorter, squoval nails are the perfect shape for debuting this pretty pearly look. It's neat and chic but still adds a little festive cheer to your everyday attire.
2. Barely there frosted nails
A post shared by Julia Diogo (@paintedbyjools)
A photo posted by on
For our minimalistic nail lovers out there, adding an almost sheer wash of pearl polish to your natural nails is the perfect way to dress up your fingertips for both winter and the festive season.
3. Chrome frosted nails
A post shared by DIANA • Illinois Nail Tech • Structured Manicures • Dry Pedis (@diananailedit)
A photo posted by on
If you're looking to really bring the party, this almost reflective chrome manicure is a must! For a really flawless finish though, we'd recommend leaving this style for the experts.
4. Frosted French tips
A post shared by Amber Hancock (@amberjhnails)
A photo posted by on
If you don't want to commit to a full, frosted look, a French tip manicure is a gorgeous way to wear this shimmery trend. It's subtle but elegant and ideal for party season - especially if you're looking for an elevated design that will still compliment your outfits, without stealing focus.
