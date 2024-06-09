This playful, berry-inspired nail colour is set to dominate summer 2024 – here are four chic ways to wear it

Dreaming of blue skies? The "blueberry nails" trend is in full swing and we couldn’t think of anything more fitting than this ocean-blue hue for the summer...

It’s official: the aptly-named blueberry nails have gained their place alongside the abundance of 2024 nail trends as a playfully chic approach to a summer manicure. Though pink strawberry nails to butter nails proved popular earlier this year, it seems these minimalistic, barely-there trends are taking a step back and making way for more colourful shades this season.

To that end, from powder blue French tips to milky sheer manicures, we’ve rounded up the ways to tap into this blueberry-inspired trend this spring–summer.

Why we're loving subtle blueberry nails for summer

With so many variations of the primary colour to choose from – including aqua, royal blue and turquoise – blue nails for summer certainly isn't a revolutionary idea. With that being said, the blueberry nails trend captures the essence of its name, focusing on a particular soft hue that is reminiscent of clear blue skies as well as the berries themselves.

Sitting somewhere between subtle enough for day-to-day wear and statement enough to be occasion-appropriate, this versatile trend captures a minimalist’s approach to colour – easily elevating any outfit.

So, for anyone looking to add a fruity pop to their manicure, you’ll be pleased to know that we’ve rounded up a variety of ways to sport this trend, regardless of your nail length or shape – whether almond is your "usual" or you’re tapping into the recent revival of square nails.

Our blueberry nails staples

Before we dive into our line-up of blueberry nail inspiration, we’ve put together three essentials you need to recreate the mani at home…

OPI Classic Nail Polish in It's a Boy View at Amazon RRP: £14.90 Boasting a pigmented, fast-drying formula and offering up to seven days of wear, this true pastel baby blue shade from OPI is a must-try. Manucurist Huile Verte View at Cult Beauty RRP: £15 Let us tell you, cuticle oil is essential to ensuring the healthiness of your mani. Infused with a blend of oils, including almond, coconut and walnut, this nourishing option from Manucurist works to prevent dry and cracked skin. Simply massage into both the nail and nail bed to help moisturise your cuticles and support growth. Essie Nail Polish in Salt Water Happy View at Boots RRP: £8.99 For a creamy ocean blue with a hint of lilac, Essie’s Salt Water Happy nail polish has a long-lasting, chip-resistant formula – music to our ears – with a glossy finish. Its wide brush also makes for quick and easy application.

4 stylish ways to wear blueberry nails

1. Square blueberry nails

Combine classic square nails with this soft blueberry hue. The result? The perfect set of nails for the spring-to-summer transition. Complete the look by popping on a top coat – like this Sally Hansen Miracle Gel 2.0 Top Coat – to give your manicure that salon-finish shine and to help prevent any chipping or wear and tear.

2. Short micro French tips

What’s a nail trend round-up without including a French tip? For a reliable and sophisticated nail art option, these micro French tips work for any shape and length – from short to long, squoval to almond.

3. Milky blueberry nails

Milky blues proved popular last summer and seem to be sticking around for this year, too. Like the recent glass nails trend, this sheer, high-shine design is ideal for those wanting a subtle hint of colour. Start with a "milky" shade as the base before adding your chosen blue shade over the top (or feel free to mix them together) to create a dreamy mani.

4. Blueberry dot nails

For all the minimalist nail lovers looking for a non-daunting way to add colour to your designs, we’d recommend this simple dot effect. Easily recreate it using a sleek dotting tool, such as Nail HQ's Nail Art Dotting Tool, before pairing the dainty nail art with your go-to neutral glossy mani.