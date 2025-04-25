You can keep your cold, powdery pastels this spring - we're requesting lilac nails instead

This season, we've seen lavender shades get a lot of wear, but if you're looking for a nail colour that affords a similar look whilst being ever-so-slightly warmer, lilac is the perfect alternative.

While pastels are a given when spring rolls around, we can understand feeling hesitant about cooler or chalkier tones, like blue or mint green. That said, some spring nail colours bridge the gap between the milkier looks we've been seeing and bright, floral shades. Lilac, for instance, while similar to Lavender (which has been a favourite among the 2025 nail trends), boasts a pink undertone - and thus, feels like more of a natural progression from the sheer pink polishes we've been seeing.

So, if you're keen to embrace a spring pastel but are worried the likes of powder blue or lavender might not suit or flatter your hands, here's why lilac nails might be the answer...

Why lilac nails are the ultimate flattering spring manicure

Unlike pink nails, which are popular all year round, spring feels like the only time when purple nails get the love and wear they deserve. This year, especially, we're seeing a rise in chic and cool lavender manicures, but there's another hue that is arguably even more wearable, timeless and in keeping with popular sheer nail polishes and trendy cherry blossom nails.

A post shared by Saskia Fenwick (@saskiafenwick) A photo posted by on

Lilac nails are, of course, a classic pastel hue, but we feel they've been overlooked this year, despite being very versatile and, as mentioned, easy to wear.

As A-list Manicurist and senior Mylee ambassador, Tinu Bello puts it very eloquently: "Lilac re-emerges every spring for a reason -it’s fresh, floral, and endlessly feminine. It evokes everything we love about the season: blossoms, lighter layers, and playful colour. Though trend shades come and go, lilac remains a springtime staple because of its soft versatility and universal appeal."

What the difference between lavender and lilac?

Granted, they are very similar but lavender features a blue undertone, making the colour quite cool, whereas lilac has pink.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"While often used interchangeably, lilac and lavender actually have distinct undertones," Bello further explains. "Lilac tends to have warmer, pinkish hues, making it feel a little softer and more romantic. Lavender leans cooler with subtle blue or grey undertones, giving it a slightly more muted, serene look." Bello notes that both sit within the pastel purple family, but each delivers a very different feel.

Is lilac easy to wear?

Thanks to its warmer undertone, lilac is a very approachable pastel nail colour.

"Lilac is one of the most wearable pastels because it strikes the perfect balance between colour and subtlety," explains Bello. "It adds a soft pop without being overpowering, and the pink undertones flatter a wide range of skin tones. It’s also versatile - pretty enough for everyday wear but polished enough to pair with occasion looks."

Bello adds that lilac's warmth makes it a lovely match for "medium to deeper skin tones, where it creates a soft, radiant contrast. It also flatters olive undertones beautifully." If you're a gel nail fan, Bello recommends shades like Mylee’s Lilac U A Lot or Mylee’s Lady Like.

If you're still tossing up lilac or lavender for your next mani, Bello also notes that because of lavender's cooler base, it tends to, "shine on fairer or cooler skin tones, complementing pink or blue undertones and giving a clean, crisp finish," which is something to consider.

Our lilac manicure essentials

To create the perfect lilac manicure at home, we recommend applying one of the best nail strengtheners as your base coat, followed by two to three coats of your chosen purple polish (depending on the opacity you prefer).

Once dry, top your lilac nails in a glossy top coat - like essie's gel couture top coat - to protect your new pastel colour and achieve a professional-looking shine.

1. Short lilac nails

A post shared by Megan Rose (@gel.bymegan) A photo posted by on

Our advice when opting for any bright or statement shade (or just a look you're unsure of) is to pair it with a short nail shape. The neat length and style will balance the pop of colour and afford a very chic and delicate look, as shown above.

2. Lilac French tip nails

A post shared by Mateja Novakovic (@matejanova) A photo posted by on

Another way to offset the brightness of a nail colour is to wear it as a French tip manicure. This soft, pink-lilac shade looks so delicate and subtle, especially when paired with a milky white base coat.

3. Almond lilac nails

A post shared by Natasha (@bynatashad) A photo posted by on

For an elegant spring manicure, pair a dainty lilac shade with almond nails. The rounded shape is always very flattering and adds a sense of luxury to every hue.

4. Sheer lilac

A post shared by Natasha (@bynatashad) A photo posted by on

As we can see, sheer lilac offers a very similar look to that of sheer pink, making it a very minimalistic and versatile option for both spring and summer (or any season for that matter).

5. Bright lilac nails

A post shared by Julia Diogo (@paintedbyjools) A photo posted by on

If you want to embrace a bright colour this season, rather than a very cool pastel, this lilac number is also a very chic option. It's such a cheerful shade and will offer a lovely accent of colour to your spring wardrobe.

6. Lilac milk nails

A post shared by Saskia Fenwick (@saskiafenwick) A photo posted by on

Since Lavender Milk nails have been so popular this season, a milky lilac hue also makes a lot of sense. The look is very understated but still offers a hint of spring brightness, which we love. For a chic and modern look, we also recommend pairing the shade with a trendy short square nail shape.