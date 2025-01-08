Don't be scared of purple nails! These rich berry tones offer luxury and versatility
From dark plum to grape, these purple nail looks are giving burgundy a run for its money this season
While purple nails might not be the first thing to spring to mind when one pictures a chic manicure, there are actually a few shade variations that can rival your favourite pastel or dark nail colour - if you give them the chance...
If you've been keeping up to date with the 2025 nail trends, you'll know that timeless nail polishes, like burgundy and bright red, are still dominant - particularly for short winter nail looks. But what if we told you there's another option gaining traction that offers a similarly luxe finish? While sometimes disregarded as being too vibrant or outdated, purple is one of those colours that houses a plethora of stylish and versatile shades under its umbrella. Meaning it can be adapted to suit every season and setting.
Muted lavender nails in the springtime for instance, or a rich, spiced-plum shade for the winter months. The choices, especially when paired with an almond or short squoval nail, are plentiful and very wearable. So, if you're on the hunt for a fresh and perhaps less conventional manicure, here are the purple nail looks to embrace - not fear.
6 purple nail looks to embrace this season
Aside from spring (when lilac and lavender nail shades are the go-to) purple is often overlooked in favour of sheer neutrals and warm winter tones - despite it having plenty of warmth to offer itself.
Purple can encompass everything from a deep plum or aubergine to a reddish mulberry, all of which are very chic - especially in the colder months. You could argue that these dark purple nail options offer a more individualistic twist on mainstream maroon and red shades.
Our purple nail staples
RRP: £8.99
For a twist on classic burgundy nails, this plum essie nail polish is the perfect pick. It's rich and just perfect for the winter months.
RRP: £18.50
This OPI polish is another stylish choice. Like a dark brown or blue, it's understated but still adds a hint of stylish colour to your fingertips - without being too garish or distracting.
Before we dive into all the ways in which purple can afford a chic manicure, we've rounded up a few polish options for those doing your nails at home. We would also recommend using one of the best nail strengtheners as your base coat and applying two to three layers of your chosen purple hue - to ward off streaks and achieve the best colour payoff.
1. Dark plum nails
A post shared by Megan Rose (@gel.bymegan)
A photo posted by on
If you're bored of burgundy nails, a dark plum is the perfect alternative, especially during the darkest, moodiest days of winter. Plus, when paired with short nails, the finish is just so elegant and expensive-looking.
2. Grape nails
If you're a fan of wine-red nails, this rich grape shade is the perfect choice if you're tempted by the idea of a purple manicure. It offers a similar reddish undertone and will look so elevated on almond and squoval nails.
3. Soft lilac nails
When the spring months eventually hit, you simply can't go wrong with a classic lilac manicure. The colour is soft enough to complement any outfit but still affords a pop of floral-like colour to your look.
4. Purple French tips
A post shared by Mateja Novakovic (@matejanova)
A photo posted by on
French tip nails are a great option for those looking to add a hint of colour without fully committing to a dark or bright manicure. If you love a rich purple but are worried about how it might look on your fingernails, try it with a chic French tip.
5. Muted mauve nails
A post shared by Mateja Novakovic (@matejanova)
A photo posted by on
For our minimalistic and neutral nail lovers, this muted mauve is the perfect way to wear purple but in a very sophisticated and subtle way. This colour is perfect for those seeking a nail design and will easily complement your cold-weather wardrobe. Plus, its warm undertone will also look very chic on cold, sunny winter days if you're not a lover of bright or pastel hues.
6. Lavender nails
Like lilac, lavender - with its cool undertone - is a springtime favourite and never fails to add a pop of brightness to your look, without being overpowering or distracting.
Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer from woman&home, where she covers everything from skincare to fragrance but specialises, particularly, in makeup and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi gets to share her trend expertise and share her own shopping recommendations and product reviews. Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.
Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2020, after always having a passion for writing. Now, when she isn’t reporting on the best perfumes and latest beauty releases, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee, drawing and probably online shopping...
