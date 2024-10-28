I love an almond mani but this trendy shape is so much chicer on my short nails

While square and almond styles remain a timeless option, short squoval nails are proving to be this season's must-have look. As someone with stubbornly short nails, I just had to try the hybrid shape...

If you're at all familiar with the 2024 nail trends, you'll know that there's one shape, in particular, that is earning a lot of love - on and off social media - for its functionality, versatility and overall chicness. That shape goes by the name of squoval and as the name would suggest, combines elements from both a square and oval manicure. As someone who spends much of her time researching and partaking in nail trends, I decided to swap my go-to almond nails (only achieved through gel extensions, I confess) for the popular, understated style.

So, if you've been considering squoval nails too but are perhaps unsure of how they will look, especially when paired with trending autumn nail designs, here's why they're now my go-to...

Why a short squoval shape is my new go-to for enhancing my natural nails

First things first, for those who don't know, squoval nails are an amalgamation of two shapes. Effectively, they're square nails with rounded edges - picture your fingernails with a flat and straight tip that gently curves down on each side. This affords a softer and more natural appearance to your nails than that of a classic square manicure.

The style is flattering on all lengths but especially shorter talons, hence why they're so popular, especially among those of us who opt for BIAB nails and BioSculpture, which are designed to protect the natural nail whilst it grows out.

Now, to give you a little context on my preferences, I do love a longer almond manicure but thanks to my typing-heavy job, I often find them cumbersome. Not to mention the fact that my nails refuse to actually grow long enough to achieve the look naturally, so I have to do so through gel extensions. These can be pricey and leave my nails in quite a state afterwards, so lately, I've been embracing my natural length. Thus, when I spotted my favourite dark nail colour emerging among the short autumn nail trends, paired with the popular shape, I couldn't help but ask my nail tech for: "Burgundy squoval nails, please!"

My verdict on short squoval nails

To cut right to the chase, I love my short squoval nails. Ahead of my appointment, my natural nails had just passed the edge of my fingertips, except for two on my left hand, which had broken days prior (heartbreaking, I know). The squoval shape gave them uniformity, despite some being slightly shorter than others, and made the length look very intentional, healthy and dare I say, chic.

The edges feel smooth but strong and I have found I'm not catching them on clothing or my skin as I do with harsher square shapes - and even more beloved almond nails. Length-wise, they just graze the top of my fingertips, which not only makes my nails look very neat but also means that they're very manageable - and don't cause that excessive clacking noise on my keyboard.

All in all, the style is very comfortable and when paired with a rich, merlot-like shade (or any of the dark nail trends really), the effect is so modern and expensive-looking. I also opted for BioSculpture, so my nails feel very protected and the shine is just gorgeous. I would say this style of manicure is ideal if you're looking for an easy but elevated everyday look - and to enhance your natural, short nails. I also definitely recommend this shape for fans of minimalistic neutral nail designs, as it will look so elegant with a nude or milky pink colour.

My squoval nail care kit

Manucurist Huile Verte View at Look Fantastic RRP: £15 With its blend of sweet almond, coconut and walnut seed oil, I use this to hydrate my cuticles and the sides of my fingertips, post-nail appointment, as sometimes I can get dryness and peeling skin there. I tend to apply it just before bed - to avoid oily fingers on my phone and so on - and keep it on my bedside table, so I don't forget. L'OCCITANE Shea Butter Intense Hand Balm View at Look Fantastic RRP: £28 Another handcare staple of mine, especially in the winter months, is L'Occitane's Shea Butter hand cream. It's ultra-hydrating (thanks to being formulated with 25% shea butter), soaks in quickly and boasts the loveliest and most comforting scent. Tweezerman Glass Nail File View at Look Fantastic RRP: £8 Whether you're doing your nails at home, or want to keep your professional manicure looking as sleek as possible, having a good quality nail file in your arsenal is a must. After a few days, the tips of my nails can start to feel a bit textured, so I respond quickly and file any jagged areas away.

If you're tempted by squoval nails and want to either shape your nails at home or maintain your salon manicure, I've rounded up a few of my favourite staples, from my go-to cuticle oil to my best hand cream.