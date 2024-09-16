9 autumn nail designs we love for a chic and cosy manicure
From warm chocolate browns to moody burgundy, these must-have nail trends are perfect for the season ahead...
With autumn officially upon us, the new season brings an array of fresh manicure inspiration. From espresso brown to tortoiseshell French tips, we've rounded up the chicest trending nail designs this season has to offer...
2024 nail trends have been nothing short of abundant and this summer alone welcomed colours and designs from bold watermelon nails to natural nail trends, such as glass nails. But, with the cooler months on the horizon, many of us are now on the hunt for the next batch of transitional manicure looks to carry us through autumn - think cosy, creamy hues and deep and moody shades.
So, whether you're looking for inspiration to take to your upcoming nail appointment or perhaps for your next at-home mani, we've curated a list of nine autumn nail trends, that are as stylish as they are easy to achieve...
9 autumn nail designs to carry you through the season in style
While we'll never shy away from manicure classics, like classic postbox red or the iconic funny bunny nail trend, it's also great to add some seasonal hues into the mix. There's something pleasingly wholesome about matching your nails to the weather outside, whether that be a pumpkin spice-esque burnt orange or a warming espresso brown.
If you're wondering how to make your manicure last longer, it all starts with keeping your talons in tip-top condition, whether that means using a nourishing cuticle oil or a high-shine, glossy top coat. So, before you start to consider your nail shade of choice, here are a few of our nail care must-haves...
Our nail care staples
RRP: £15
If you're on the hunt for a nourishing cuticle oil, one drop of Manucurist's Huile Verte achieves so much. Its 99% natural formula is infused with six hydrating plant oils, such as almond, coconut and walnut seed, to combat dry and cracked skin, while encouraging healthy nail beds.
RRP: £4.17
Keep your nails in uniform shape with this four way nail buffing block. With each side offering a crucial step to your nail care regime, including even, smooth, buff and shine. Wave goodbye to rough edges and unwanted ridges, and unlock smooth, healthy-looking talons.
RRP: £10.95
For a salon-worthy finish, lock your design in place with Essie's Gel Couture Top Coat. Offering glossy and long-wearing gel-like results (without needing a gel lamp), this top coat boasts up to 15 days of wear before reapplication - so no more chipping or peeling.
9 Autumn Nail Trends To Inspire Your Next Mani Appointment
If you're anything like us, you'll need some visual inspiration of this season's must-have nail designs, so we've rounded up 9 trending manicures to take you through the entirety of autumn...
1. Black cherry nails
At first glance, this mysterious shade looks almost black, however upon closer inspection it actually boasts a dark red hue - hence it's name, black cherry nails. Ideal for those looking for a chic yet grungy take on a classic red manicure.
2. Espresso brown nails
With the cold weather approaching, what better time to wear espresso nails? Replicating steaming cups of strong coffee, this cosy warm brown shade evokes all things style and sophistication - plus points for those who opt for a mirror-like chrome glaze over the top.
3. Tortoiseshell French tip nails
After a season of colourful French tip trends (we're looking at you lemon French tip nails) the trend is continuing in the form of tortoiseshell - a subtle approach to on-trend animal prints.
4. Forest green nails
Reminiscent of pine trees, forest green nails make a fabulous alternative autumn nail design. Whether you're opting for long almond nails or a short squoval shape, this evergreen hue is set to make the perfect pairing.
5. Royal blue nails
Summer saw the surprising wintery royal blue nails trend gain popularity, and it's officially sticking around for yet another season. This rich yet moody tone is the ideal candidate for those wanting an alternative to classic neutral autumnal nail polish shades.
6. Midnight black nails
When in doubt, monochrome never fails. Either take the route of wearing the shade as a solid block colour or opt for the more subtle and contemporary choice of black French tip nails.
7. Terracopper nails
This toasty orange-hue follows in the footsteps of autumn's terracopper hair trend. Pair with short square nails for the ultimate chic autumn nail design.
8. Sheer neutral nails
Championing the 'your nails but better' look, sheer nail polishes have taken the manicure world by storm in recent months, and it's certainly not slowing down for autumn. Complete the look with an ultra-glossy top coat, such as the OPI Mirror Shine Top Coat.
9. Aubergine nails
This gorgeous opulent purple tone oozes decadence and glamour, especially when paired with square nail shape - and would make a great option for a spooky-chic October mani.
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty buys and trending products from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. Previously, Sennen worked as a Junior Digital Editor at FROW Magazine, where she wrote about the latest fashion and beauty news, trends and viral must-have products to shop, and reviewing a lineup of beauty products. She has since worked with numerous brands including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols. When she’s not writing about all things beauty, Sennen spends her spare time watching the latest Netflix series, doing lots of online shopping and walking her dog.
