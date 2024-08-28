'Terracopper' is the deliciously rich hair colour we'll be seeing everywhere this autumn
Sitting between fiery terracotta and glossy copper, terracopper is predicted to be a huge autumn hair trend
Blending the vibrancy of copper with the warmth and depth of terracotta, Terracopper is tipped to be the go-to shade for statement-makers this autumn.
Early 2024 hair trends ushered in a shift towards subtle, naturally-occurring colours with a focus on hair health and shine. But this autumn/winter season is set to welcome a bold cold-weather favourite into the zeitgeist - with a rich twist. Copper is a shade that, while natural for some, consistently trends in salons at the turn of the season, thanks to its warmth and how beautifully it reflects autumn's earthy colour palette.
This year, we're getting something of an update on the rich hue. Dubbed 'terracopper' by trend forecaster Tom Smith (known in the biz as 'The Hairvoyant'), this shade combines the warmth and radiance of traditional copper tones but with a luxe intensity that borders on red - and it's set to be everywhere.
What is the Terracopper hair trend?
As the name suggests, Terracopper features a blend of copper and terracotta tones resulting in a deep, reddish-brown finish that still boasts that orangey glow.
Having coined the term, Tom Smith - international artist in residence at Billi Currie and International Creative Colour Director at evo - describes the colour as: "A rich and intense terracotta copper shade that is just a bit bolder than a naturally occurring redhead."
Smith notes that these reddish tones often trend during the autumn/winter months, "as the autumn leaves and late summer sun inspire us to wear warm tones."
How to request Terracopper
As for requesting this luxe, autumnal hue from your hairdresser, "Ask for a copper shade with earthy rich undertones," advises Smith, as the goal is to achieve a colour that is slightly bolder than a natural red shade.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Who should get Terracopper?
While anyone can sport this radiant colour, Smith especially recommends it for those with, "fairer complexions or those who have pink undertones," as the warmth of this look can help the skin appear brighter and more golden.
How to maintain Terracopper, post-appointment
Alas, as with all vibrant hair colour trends - like Burgundy Brown and ultra-bright red hair - this coppery number can be prone to fade, so Smith recommends using a similarly copper-pigmented conditioner to help top it up. A healthy, reflective shine is also key to elevating your hair colour, so we would also suggest adding a product like Color Wow Dream Coat, at Cult Beauty to your routine. This will protect your strands and promote a glossy gleam.
RRP: £25
Smith recommends incorporating a copper-tinted conditioner to help maintain your colour, post-salon - specifically this one from evo. It works to nourish your strands, reducing frizz whilst also boosting shine and of course, your terracopper colour - in just three minutes.
RRP: £10
This semi-permanent hair colour helps to enhance vibrancy whilst its shea butter-infused formula promotes a glossy shine. It’s suitable for weekly use but as with all colour-treating products, be sure to do a strand test before use.
RRP: £45.50
To enhance the look of your hair colour, a reflective shine is a must and this Color Wow duo offers just that. The set features the cult-favourite Dream Coat Supernatural Spray, which works to smooth your hair, protecting it from humidity and boosting shine. The Pop + Lock High Gloss Finish provides a finishing, reflective sheen. This weightless spray conditions your strands, adding radiance and preventing the fade of your hair colour by utilising a powerful UV filter.
3 celebrity copper hair looks to inspire
In case you require some reference photos to show your hairdresser, we’ve rounded up a few celebrities who have sported this style of autumn-ready colour…
1. Julia Robert's Terracopper-like hair
If you’re looking for a subtle take on this trendy hue, Julia Robert’s warm, terracotta-esque hair is the perfect inspiration - particularly for the autumn season. It’s rich but not too statement and we especially love the addition of a full fringe.
2. Sophie Turner's vibrant Terracopper hair
Game Of Thrones star, Sophie Turner is another great source of inspiration for this vibrant colour - just take a look at her appearance at the 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala. Her strands are slightly darker than the copper hues we've seen previously, making it all the more perfect for the autumn/winter months.
3. Bryce Dallas Howard's rich copper hair
Bryce Dallas Howard has also styled this warm copper look - with on-trend curtain bangs. The colour is bold but also so chic and expensive-looking.
Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer from woman&home, where she covers everything from skincare to fragrance but specialises, particularly, in makeup and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi gets to share her trend expertise and share her own shopping recommendations and product reviews. Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.
Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2020, after always having a passion for writing. Now, when she isn’t reporting on the best perfumes and latest beauty releases, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee, drawing and probably online shopping...
-
-
Queen Mary of Denmark demonstrates the power of a classic trench coat when it comes to elegant yet practical transitional dressing
The Danish Queen looked endlessly elegant in her classic trench
By Lauren Hughes Published
-
10 essential laundry room organisation ideas recommended by experts
From 'folding stations' to labels, these expert tips and tricks will transform your laundry
By Danielle Lawler Published
-
6 elegant hair perfumes to elevate your signature scent (or swap it for entirely)
Want to smell good 24/7? Hair perfume adds longevity to your go-to fragrance - without sharing the designer price tag
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
The £14 face tanning mist that gave my grey, post-flu skin a flattering, subtle glow
Unlock a streak-free, healthy tan in a matter of seconds with this affordable and easy to use face tanning mist...
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
The £13 mascara that Eva Longoria swears by for voluminous lashes at the Oscars
Eva Longoria's go-to volume-boosting mascara is the secret to fanned, defined lashes - and it won't break the bank....
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
These August 2024 Elemis deals have savings of up to 56% on the brand's best-sellers
Get up to half price off fan favourite products from Elemis, including the cult classic cleansing balm and pro-collagen marine creams...
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
This perfect, versatile bob is at the top of our autumn mood board
Volumising fine strands and removing weight from thicker hair, the layered bob is the gift that keeps on giving...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
No setting powder could de-shine my skin without dryness - until I tried this one
This is the one loose powder our beauty writer swears by for keeping a shiny T-zone at bay (and she's tried them all)
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
Grab a free trial and save up to 70% off at Beauty Pie
Get all your summer beauty essentials for truly unbeatable prices
By Amelia Yeomans Published
-
The smart blusher placement trick Cindy Crawford uses for glow and 'lift'
Cindy Crawford has shared her go-to blush and how to apply it for perfectly rosy, sculpted cheeks - naturally, it's a nod to the '90s...
By Naomi Jamieson Published