'Terracopper' is the deliciously rich hair colour we'll be seeing everywhere this autumn

Blending the vibrancy of copper with the warmth and depth of terracotta, Terracopper is tipped to be the go-to shade for statement-makers this autumn.

Early 2024 hair trends ushered in a shift towards subtle, naturally-occurring colours with a focus on hair health and shine. But this autumn/winter season is set to welcome a bold cold-weather favourite into the zeitgeist - with a rich twist. Copper is a shade that, while natural for some, consistently trends in salons at the turn of the season, thanks to its warmth and how beautifully it reflects autumn's earthy colour palette.

This year, we're getting something of an update on the rich hue. Dubbed 'terracopper' by trend forecaster Tom Smith (known in the biz as 'The Hairvoyant'), this shade combines the warmth and radiance of traditional copper tones but with a luxe intensity that borders on red - and it's set to be everywhere.

What is the Terracopper hair trend?

As the name suggests, Terracopper features a blend of copper and terracotta tones resulting in a deep, reddish-brown finish that still boasts that orangey glow.

Having coined the term, Tom Smith - international artist in residence at Billi Currie and International Creative Colour Director at evo - describes the colour as: "A rich and intense terracotta copper shade that is just a bit bolder than a naturally occurring redhead."

Smith notes that these reddish tones often trend during the autumn/winter months, "as the autumn leaves and late summer sun inspire us to wear warm tones."

How to request Terracopper

As for requesting this luxe, autumnal hue from your hairdresser, "Ask for a copper shade with earthy rich undertones," advises Smith, as the goal is to achieve a colour that is slightly bolder than a natural red shade.

Who should get Terracopper?

While anyone can sport this radiant colour, Smith especially recommends it for those with, "fairer complexions or those who have pink undertones," as the warmth of this look can help the skin appear brighter and more golden.

How to maintain Terracopper, post-appointment

Alas, as with all vibrant hair colour trends - like Burgundy Brown and ultra-bright red hair - this coppery number can be prone to fade, so Smith recommends using a similarly copper-pigmented conditioner to help top it up. A healthy, reflective shine is also key to elevating your hair colour, so we would also suggest adding a product like Color Wow Dream Coat, at Cult Beauty to your routine. This will protect your strands and promote a glossy gleam.

evo Fabuloso Copper Colour Intensifying Conditioner View at Sephora RRP: £25 Smith recommends incorporating a copper-tinted conditioner to help maintain your colour, post-salon - specifically this one from evo. It works to nourish your strands, reducing frizz whilst also boosting shine and of course, your terracopper colour - in just three minutes. Josh Wood Colour Hair Gloss in Copper View a Look Fantastic RRP: £10 This semi-permanent hair colour helps to enhance vibrancy whilst its shea butter-infused formula promotes a glossy shine. It’s suitable for weekly use but as with all colour-treating products, be sure to do a strand test before use. Color Wow Shine Bundle View at Look Fantastic RRP: £45.50 To enhance the look of your hair colour, a reflective shine is a must and this Color Wow duo offers just that. The set features the cult-favourite Dream Coat Supernatural Spray, which works to smooth your hair, protecting it from humidity and boosting shine. The Pop + Lock High Gloss Finish provides a finishing, reflective sheen. This weightless spray conditions your strands, adding radiance and preventing the fade of your hair colour by utilising a powerful UV filter.

3 celebrity copper hair looks to inspire

In case you require some reference photos to show your hairdresser, we’ve rounded up a few celebrities who have sported this style of autumn-ready colour…

1. Julia Robert's Terracopper-like hair

(Image credit: Getty Images/Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis)

If you’re looking for a subtle take on this trendy hue, Julia Robert’s warm, terracotta-esque hair is the perfect inspiration - particularly for the autumn season. It’s rich but not too statement and we especially love the addition of a full fringe.

2. Sophie Turner's vibrant Terracopper hair

(Image credit: Getty Images/Momodu Mansaray/WireImage)

Game Of Thrones star, Sophie Turner is another great source of inspiration for this vibrant colour - just take a look at her appearance at the 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala. Her strands are slightly darker than the copper hues we've seen previously, making it all the more perfect for the autumn/winter months.

3. Bryce Dallas Howard's rich copper hair

(Image credit: Getty Images/Han Myung-Gu/WireImage)

Bryce Dallas Howard has also styled this warm copper look - with on-trend curtain bangs. The colour is bold but also so chic and expensive-looking.