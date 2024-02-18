Red hair is back for 2024 and bolder than ever - these are the shades to wear

While 2023 was the year of copper, this year is already taking a more dramatic turn, with vibrant cherry and burgundy red hair looks emerging...

The signs were definitely there but even we must admit that we're surprised to see statement merlot-hued hair (circa 2010) making a comeback. We'd written it off as an outdated hair colour trend long ago but if the 2024 hair trends - along with the industry's leading hairstylists - are to be believed, the bold look has indeed returned. And while bob hairstyles and more subtle shades, like grey-embracing "Crystal Clear" blonde and silver hair are also in, we must give red hair its dues.

After all, the statement look is already getting the celebrity seal of approval, with the likes of Megan Fox and singer, Dua Lipa debuting variations of the primary colour. So, if you're looking to embrace a similarly vivacious hairstyle, we've quizzed the experts on what you need to know before going red - from maintenance to the must-have shades...

Red hair is back for 2024 - here's how to make it work for you

Whether you've already opted for a warm, coppery hue and want to give it a 2024 refresh or are keen to give your hair a bold transformation, this is everything you need to know about the red hair trend...

Why is red hair making a comeback?

"The interest in copper hair in 2023 has paved the way for bolder red tones in 2024 as people seek a new and more statement-making option," says Hairstylist and Trend Forecaster, Tom Smith.

Rihanna pictured with burgundy red hair whilst at the 2010 American Music Awards (Image credit: Getty Images/Steve Granitz/WireImage)

While copper tones are naturally occurring, Smith notes that "'Oxblood' red and other more intense shades are not and so, therefore, require the wearer to have confidence and be comfortable making a statement."

Hairstylist and co-founder of The Hair Consult, Edward James also adds: "The resurgence of red hair is huge in the salon at the moment and we are seeing clients wanting to have more fun and dramatic change to their look. With the broad range of red tones, it can be as subtle or bold as you want for a more dramatic and eye-catching look."

How do you maintain burgundy and red hair?

If you're considering a bold red hair colour, maintenance is key to keeping your chosen shade bright and shiny - as well as healthy.

Edward James says: "Maintaining the rich vibrancy of burgundy red hair requires a dedicated hair care routine tailored to preserve the depth and intensity of the colour. The key to maintaining glossy red locks is initially this frequent visitation to the salon for touch-ups, especially to manage regrowth and ensure the colour remains even and saturated."

Between salon visits though, James says using a colour maintenance shampoo is crucial: "Aveda Color Control Shampoo is highly recommended for its ability to extend the life of your red tones as it is gentle but also helps to protect against UV fade."

Before adding that, "Heat styling is also the kiss of death for vibrant red tones as the heat tends to oxidise the colour each time heat is applied," using a heat protector though - like James' go-to Aveda’s Heat Relief Thermal Protector and Conditioning Mist - will help to protect both your hair and colour.

For those opting for a slightly more subtle, burgundy brown shade, Smith says: "Evo Fabuloso purple red is a great option to keep the warm red tones in brunette hair," and recommends using plenty of nourishing hair masks, "to keep the healthy and vibrant shine."

Use a colour shampoo: James recommends using a shampoo geared specifically towards colour maintenance, to help extend the life of your chosen shade.

James recommends using a shampoo geared specifically towards colour maintenance, to help extend the life of your chosen shade. Avoid heat styling or use a heat protector: if you can cut down on heat styling, that will help protect your red hair but if you can't go without your best hair straighteners, be sure to add a heat protector to your routine.

if you can cut down on heat styling, that will help protect your red hair but if you can't go without your best hair straighteners, be sure to add a heat protector to your routine. Hair masks are your best friend: as for maintaining shine and the overall vibrancy of your red hair, make sure to incorporate a weekly, ultra-hydrating hair mask into your regime.

Are there drawbacks to red hair?

While red hair is very trendy right now, there are a few things you should consider before taking the plunge.

As Smith explains, "Once the red tones have been added to brunette hair it can require more of a process to go lighter and cooler, so this is a choice for those who know they feel more comfortable on the warm spectrum of tones. This shade can easily be deepened and made more neutral, or lightened to a soft copper or auburn tone but may take a few stages to get blonde or lighter in a cool-toned way."

James also adds, "Transitioning to red hair, particularly from lighter shades like blonde, introduces certain challenges. Initially, individuals may experience a noticeable colour fade, and you will need to consider boosting your red tones with glossing treatments more regularly initially.

"If you are looking to eventually revert to cooler tones, such as ash-tone brunette shades, neutralising the warmer red hues can prove difficult. The process becomes even more complex when attempting to remove red pigment to achieve a clean blonde, as breaking down the red colour molecules without causing potential damage to the hair is challenging, so I would always advise my clients to consider the longer-term plan for their hair before making a dramatic change to red."

If you do decide to go ahead with a vibrant, bright red hair colour, James recommends using hair-bond protectors, which "are added into their hair dye when it is being applied as it helps to protect the hair during processing." This is something you can discuss with your hairdresser beforehand.

4 stylish red hair colours to try this season

Now, if you've considered all of the above and are now looking for some red hair ideas, here are four stylish options to choose from...

1. Copper brown

(Image credit: Getty Images/Valery HACHE / AFP)

For those seeking a more subtle option, a natural-looking dark copper or warm brown is a great option. This hue will instantly elevate and refresh lack-lustre hair and is a stylish way to take inspiration from the red hair trend, without fully committing to a bold, burgundy red.

2. Cherry red

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

For our statement makers, this bright cherry-red colour is perfect. It's bold, vibrant and perfect for spring and summer. Bear in mind though, that it will require some upkeep, especially in regards to your root re-growth - unless you like the dark roots/bright hair look. This type of colour can also be prone to fading, so be sure to add a colour shampoo to your regime.

3. "Oxblood" red

(Image credit: Getty Images/Gilbert Flores/Billboard )

Tom Smith has predicted that "Oxblood" burgundy red (which gives us 2010 nostalgia) will have a huge renaissance this year, with several celebrities already sporting the shade, notably singer Dua Lipa - pictured above.

4. Burgundy brown

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Dia Dipasupil/WireImage)

A dark, burgundy brown is perfect for those with brunette hair, who are looking for a fun change or to add warmth and depth. This is also a great way to sport the trend without going all-out with a high-maintenance cherry red shade. This colour is slightly more forgiving and is perfect for the autumn/winter seasons.