'Burgundy Brown' is the subtle and luxury twist on red hair that's everywhere

If you've been loving the shift towards warmer and reddish shades, the pros say this subtle but expensive-looking "Burgundy Brown" hair colour trend is the next, must-have look...

So far, the 2024 hair trends are proving to be very varied, offering everything from grey-enhancing "Crystal Clear" blonde to neutral "Taupe Brown." There is one hair colour though, in particular, that above all others is making quite the comeback this year. We're, of course, referring to vibrant red hair, the likes of which can be spotted both on and off the red carpet. If, however, you're finding yourself drawn to the emerging trend but don't want to commit to such a bold look, there's another iteration starting to make the rounds - and it's seriously luxe.

Sitting somewhere between brunette and crimson, "Burgundy Brown" has been tipped by celebrity hairstyles as a more understated and elegant alternative to statement-making red - and we've quizzed them on exactly how to achieve and maintain the colour...

What is the 'Burgundy Brown' hair colour trend?

"Burgundy brown is the richest version of a brunette possible," Tom Smith, trend forecaster and Hairstylist at Billi Currie says, adding: "It combines red and chocolate tones to give a super vibrant and reflective brunette shade that makes the hair look incredibly healthy.

"It's trending right now thanks to the popularity of intense vivid and oxblood red shades, which not everyone has the attitude or desire to wear, and so burgundy brunette offers a more subtle and elegant version of intense red, mixed into an expensive-looking chocolate base."

Celebrity Hairstylist and co-founder of The Hair Consult, Edward James, also notes that the colour, "merges deep reds with rich brown undertones, offering a vibrant, warm, and sophisticated shade. It suits a broad array of skin tones, providing depth and dimension for those seeking to enhance their natural colour or make a bold statement."

Effectively, it's a shade that adds warmth to your hair and that red gleam, whilst remaining fairly subtle and understated. It's achievable for those with lighter hair but is especially ideal for those with medium to dark brunette hair, who are looking for a way to change things up or add some warm dimension.

How do you request 'Burgundy Brown' hair at the salon?

If you're wondering about how to request this fiery hue from your hairdresser, Smith says: "Burgundy brunette sits between a 4 and 6 (hairdressing speak for the levels of depth in hair colour) and contains chocolate, red, mahogany and violet tones. Ask for a deep rich brunette with red tones and you should be on the right path."

James says to ensure you, "specify the shade and tone when discussing burgundy-brown with your hairdresser, as the range can vary significantly," and suggests finding reference pictures of the shade you are looking to achieve.

"How the look can vary is how the red tones are applied to your hair; whether they are subtly woven in using lowlights or applied as a more block colour which will make a bolder statement. It is also important to consider the red tone; whether it veers more towards violet-red wine tones or more towards bolder red tones, tailoring it to your natural hair colour and skin tones," James adds.

How to maintain 'Burgundy Brown' hair at-home

When it comes to maintaining a rich, burgundy brown hair colour, the pros have shared their go-to products and recommendations for protecting the shade and shine...

Colour-protective shampoos and conditioners: To ensure the longevity and vibrancy of your red-brown hair, Edward James recommends using colour-protector shampoos and conditions (particulary Aveda's Color Conserve Shampoo and Conditioner) to prevent fade.

"To maintain the glossiness and intensity of the tone itself," adds Tom Smith, "I recommend evo fabuloso colour boosting conditioners which come in shades mahogany and purple red (amongst others) which are perfectly suited to maintaining this shade, plus they only need to be used every 5-7 washes so it keeps things relatively low maintenance."

Don't wash straight away: "I also recommend not shampooing for 48 hours after your fresh colour application as it allows the hair cuticle to shut down to reduce colour loss and also suggest moderating washing frequency and using lukewarm or cool water to preserve your hair's colour integrity," James adds.

Protection from heat: As for styling your fresh, burgundy brunette locks, James says: "It is also essential that you use a heat protector spray as heat will fade colour very quickly. For ongoing maintenance in between salon visits, I recommend using a colour-boosting shampoo once a week and if you tend to have noticeable regrowth, using a temporary root cover spray to blend the new hair growth.

Shine-boosters: Smith reiterates that vibrancy is key to the success of this look, as is shine: "Using shine-giving products such as Evo Love touch and Olaplex No.7 which will give life, moisture and glow to all hair types."

Are there drawbacks to going 'Burgundy Brown'?

Adding red tones to your hair can come with some drawbacks to consider. As James says, "Primarily, red pigments are prone to quicker fading, necessitating more frequent touch-ups. Removing or altering red tones can be particularly arduous however if you are looking to return to a bright blonde and will often need to be done gradually over multiple salon visits to protect the condition."

Smith also adds that while red tones can be difficult to remove, if you have naturally darker hair, "this should be relatively low risk. If, however, you’re naturally lighter than your goal burgundy brunette shade, be sure you’re ready to commit to this shade for long enough to justify the ordeal of removal when the time comes.!

Best 'Burgundy Brown' hair looks to inspire

Now, if you're tempted to add a touch of red to your brunette hair, or to embrace a bold hair trend that's just shy of committing to a vibrant red, we've rounded up a few celebrity red hair ideas to inspire...

1. Rich Burgundy Brown Hair

We adore Rihanna's warm and glossy burgundy hair. It's so flattering and looks especially elegant when paired with perfectly defined curls.

2. Subtle Burgundy Brown Hair

For a more natural and subtle take, Emma Stone's coppery, red-brown hair is a great shade to emulate.

3. Dark Purple-Burgundy hair

Singer, Dua Lipa has famously debuted a purple-burgundy hair look this year and if you're someone who is looking to make a statement, we'd definitely suggest following suit with this rich shade.

4. Burgundy Brown meets Copper

Another natural but no-less stylish look, Julia Roberts' dark copper hair is definitely a look to consider, especially if you're looking to transition from blonde or light brown to a dark and more red shade. Copper is a great in-between, if you're looking to go dark gradually.

5. Dark Burgundy brown

For those looking to add a fiery warmth to their dark brunette hair, allow Anne Hathaway's burgundy-brown hair to inspire you. It's subtle but so chic and we love how it reflects a crimson glow when light hits it.