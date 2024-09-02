The luxe and vibrant hair colours everyone will be wearing this autumn, by the pros

From earthy reds to elevated blonde tones and honey-like brunettes, these are the autumn hair colour trends industry pros say are already emerging...

While the 2024 hair trends have already supplied us with plenty of colour-related inspiration, the autumn and winter seasons are often when we see a dramatic shift. Tones typically become warmer, overall colours brighter and our hair's health becomes an even more pressing concern (thanks to the drying and fading effects of summer). This year, however, is ushering in a few unexpected looks as well as old favourites - complete with a modern refresh.

Thus, we've enlisted the expertise of two hair pros to share their predictions for the cosy season ahead - as well as their tips on maintaining the colours, post-salon...

The 7 chic hair colours we'll be seeing everywhere this autumn

If you're tempted by the idea of an autumnal rebrand, especially where your hair is concerned, embracing a new shade - whether it's going a tad darker than your natural hue or opting for something brighter and bolder (like red hair) - is one of the easiest ways to update your look.

As for which hair colours will be trendy and stylish choices for the season ahead, Celebrity Hairstylist and co-founder of The Hair Consult, Edward James, and trend forecaster, International Artist in residence at Billi Currie and International Creative Colour Director at evo, Tom Smith, have some intel where that's concerned...

Our healthy hair colour staples

Before we dive into this autumn's trendiest hair colours, the condition of our strands is paramount to really elevating our choice of shade. Plus, if you already have colour-treated hair, it's important to care for it - to help ward off excess damage and fade.

1. Copper tones

(Image credit: Getty Images/VALERY HACHE/AFP)

It will likely come as no surprise that copper tones are set to make a comeback this year. They're a consistent favourite when the weather turns grey and dreary - thanks to their warmth and how they complement the earthy hues that are synonymous with autumn.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

James explains that copper is, "poised to be a standout this season and we are seeing so many in the salon. Celebrities like Florence Pugh have been spotted with this warm, vibrant shade, making it a must-try for the season, whether it is 'cowboy copper' or copper-blonde."

Smith has also predicted that 'terracopper' (a trend name he coined), will also be a popular pick. As the name suggests, this is the amalgamation of warm, vibrant copper with earthy terracotta.

Maintaining this colour: To boost the radiance of your copper hair, James says: "it’s crucial to use a sulphate-free shampoo that maintains colour vibrancy," and recommends Aveda’s Color Protect Shampoo as it works to preserve the fiery, rich colour whilst being gentle. For both copper and terracopper looks, Smith also recommends adding a copper-pigmented conditioner into your routine.

2. Smokey Brunette

(Image credit: Getty Images/Ernesto Ruscio)

For our brunettes and those daring to go darker, James says that rich and intense 'Smokey' browns will be popular this season.

"Smokey brunette is the perfect combination of depth and sophistication, a shade that has been seen on the likes of Lily James, who often sports this deep, multi-dimensional hue," says James. He adds that it's not a flat, ash brown but rather a coffee-inspired hue, without any reddish undertones, which he says provides, "luxurious richness to your look."

Maintaining this colour: to keep your smokey brunette as glossy as possible, James says to, "consider a gloss treatment every few weeks. Redken Color Extend Brownlights Conditioner will help maintain that rich, multi-faceted look and eliminate brassy tones." Our guide to what to know before having a hair gloss will help you decide if this treatment is right for you.

3. Sunflower blonde

(Image credit: Getty Images/Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

A recurring trend from the summer months, sunflower Blonde is set to continue its luxe reign this season, affording a rich, honey-like golden gleam to blonde hair. The colour is warm and as Smith explains, it helps the hair to, "look healthier and glow in the light and give the feeling of youthfulness."

Smith also describes it as being a great choice for those seeking to "continue the echo of summer," into the autumn and winter months.

Maintaining this colour: Smith recommends using an intense moisture mask to ward off brassy tones and promote an ultra-glossy shine.

4. Champagne blonde

(Image credit: Getty Images/Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

Adding another blonde hue for your consideration, James says that champagne-inspired blonde is already a huge trend for autumn: "This beige, shimmer-toned blonde adds a touch of sophistication as it reflects light and makes hair look conditioned and vibrant."

As for where you should go for inspiration, Sienna Miller is just one of the many stars currently sporting this shade of soft and oh-so-chic blonde.

Maintaining the colour: "To prevent your blonde from turning brassy and to keep it luminous, use a good heat protector to prevent your colour from oxidising and looking more golden. Oribe’s Balm D’Or is conditioning and also protects your locks when heat styling - to maintain your champagne tone." When styling your hair with any hot tools, one of the best heat protection sprays is key, no matter your hair length, colour or type.

5. Natural greys

(Image credit: Getty Images/Mike Marsland/WireImage)

Following trends like crystal clear blonde, which was all about clean blondes and incorporating your grey strands, Smith predicts that autumn/winter will be even more focused on embracing naturally greying hair.

Smith says that we're seeing more and more examples of greys either being incorporated into the colour design or just left to thrive. "In blonde hair (whether natural or highlighted) grey hair can brighten and increase reflection in the blonde," Smith explains, "while naturally darker bases will find the greys stand out more and make more of a statement."

(Image credit: Getty Images/Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

Maintaining the colour: Smith recommends using a purple shampoo to help brighten the grey tone as well as using a moisture mask to condition and boost shine - but warns that overuse of a purple shampoo can give grey strands a "lilac hue."

6. Bright reds

(Image credit: Getty Images/Momodu Mansaray/WireImage)

Following on a similar theme to copper, bright, crimson-like red will be a trendy pick this season, according to James: "Crimson red is the bolder colour of autumn trends, from crimson to more subdued versions on brunettes, much like the vibrant red locks of Karen Gillan."

Maintaining the colour: "To maintain the vibrancy of your red tones, minimise hot water when shampooing your hair - to reduce colour fade - and use a colour-boosting shampoo such as John Frieda’s Radiant Red Boosting Shampoo," says James.

7. Golden brunettes

(Image credit: Getty Images/Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

Last but certainly not least, brunette with golden undertones - or 'cinder toffee brunette' as Smith calls it - is set to be another popular option. This is quite the contrast from spring's Taupe Brown hair trend, as it's rich and intensely warm.

Elaborating on the look, Smith says that, "this shade glows with similar tones to sunflower blonde but works on deeper bases." It's shiny and seamlessly blends tones of caramel and chocolate through your strands.