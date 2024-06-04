'Sunflower blonde' is the golden hue to ask for this summer, according to experts

Want to achieve the radiance of copper without giving up your blonde tones? The "sunflower blonde" hair colour trend offers warmth along with a summery, golden glow – all while remaining, well, blonde...

Though 2023 saw an influx of coppery shades, 2024 hair trends initially welcomed in a shift towards dramatic red hair looks and cool, neutral hues, such as crystal clear blonde and taupe brown hair. Now, though, it seems the summer months will see yet another U-turn back towards warmth in the form of sunflower blonde.

Bringing a flattering radiance, this colour can be a golden update for those with existing natural or icy blonde tones – or a slightly less intensive alternative to platinum for those who want to make a dramatic change but don't already have blonde hair. If this trending sunny shade sounds like it will tick your boxes, we've quizzed the pros on exactly what sunflower blonde entails and what to ask for at the salon.

What is sunflower blonde?

Having coined the name of this glowing shade, Tom Smith, trend forecaster, International Artist in Residence at Billi Currie and Evo's International Creative Colour Director, describes sunflower blonde as "the perfect summery blonde shade to bring a bit of 'golden hour' all day every day."

Smith adds that it's a continuation of the popular spring hair trend syrup honey blonde, but with added glow. "Softly multi-tonal, this shade can be achieved with highlights on naturally lighter hair or with a full colour plus highlights on naturally deeper bases," he explains.

(Image credit: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

Smith also notes that the tones are "entirely golden" with a focus on shine. The colour is also flattering on a wide range of skin tones, as it can lift and brighten the complexion, whereas some icier blondes can leave the skin looking dull. As Smith says, it's "ideal on warmer skin tones of all depths, which is what makes it a great choice for summertime."

How to request sunflower blonde at the salon

If you're unsure whether your hairdresser will get the gist if you simply request "sunflower blonde," Smith has summarised what to ask for in a nice soundbite. "Ask your stylist for intense golden tones but [to] ensure it doesn’t tip towards copper," he says. If you're already a shade of blonde, you could also request golden highlights or "camoulage".

How to maintain sunflower blonde

As with all blonde shades, a certain amount of maintenance is required to keep the radiance and desired tone. "Using a colour-boosting conditioning treatment in a golden shade will help to retain the vibrancy," Smith confirms. He also stresses that: "moisture and shine [based] treatments are essential to keep the characteristic glow and reflection of the hair."

Is sunflower blonde less upkeep than platinum?

When you lighten your hair, there is always some upkeep involved as well as risk of damage to your strands. Thankfully, though, opting for golden sunflower blonde tends to be slightly less of an intensive process compared to icier shades.

"The shade is less of a strong process than platinum or crystal clear blonde because the hair does not have to be lifted to its maximum level to achieve this intense golden tone," explains Smith, adding that nourishing hair treatments are recommended to maintain the condition of your hair as much as possible.

5 golden sunflower blonde looks we're loving

If you're considering sunflower blonde, it may interest you to know that this colour is already celebrity-approved, with Rihanna, Nicole Kidman, Cate Blanchett and others all sporting shades of golden blonde. Here are five of our favourite looks.

1. Rihanna's warm sunflower blonde hair

(Image credit: Getty Images/Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

Rihanna's golden hair is the perfect example of sunflower blonde – it's radiant, flattering and the epitome of summery.

2. Léa Seydoux's subtle sunflower bronde hair

(Image credit: Getty Images/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

For those seeking an understated finish, or for those with light brown hair looking to add extra warmth, Léa Seydoux's honey-toned bronde hair provides great inspiration.

3. Cate Blanchett's sunflower blonde updo

(Image credit: Getty Images/JB Lacroix/FilmMagic)

During the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, Cate Blanchett paired her golden blonde hair with a equally gleaming gold dress – proving just how luxe this hue is.

4. Zendaya's sunflower blonde lob

(Image credit: Getty Images/Marc Piasecki/WireImage)

If you're looking to lighten your brunette hair to a creamy, sunflower hue, Zendaya proves that this colour looks especially chic with blended roots, adding depth and richness.

5. Nicole Kidman's golden sunflower highlights

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

For blondes who are looking to add dimension and radiance, consider some golden highlights like Nicole Kidman's look here.